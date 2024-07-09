One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 10, 2024

Mid-week, a few astrological transits take place, allowing us to change our lives. The Sun in Cancer will speak to task-master Saturn, encouraging us to evaluate our lives and where we spend most of our time. If our time is invested in things that don't make sense, it's time to cut ties and work on productivity.

The Moon will be in Virgo, which rules health and wellness. This is a great time for tuning into our inner voice to see where things feel 'off.' If you are unhappy, pay attention to that emotion. Onn Wednesday, the cards provide some advice to help you along. Let's see what they have to say.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on July 10, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

It may seem that there is a dark cloud over your head today, but don’t you know behind a storm is a rainbow? You may not believe that miracles can happen because of where you are mentally at this time. This tarot card is letting you know things aren’t as bad as they appear. In fact, the tests you’re going through right now will soon be over.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation isn’t uncommon. It happens to everyone. What may seem like a weak point in your character can be an asset. You understand yourself better as you learn how to overcome what seems stronger than you. You become familiar with the areas of your spirit that can be overcome by others and soon learn to be the master of yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You have to choose. When you have to budget an expense, you also need to figure out your priorities. One thing may need to go down the list until you can save up for it. You might want to buy everything now, but view frugality as a fun thing to do. It can be exciting to figure out how to get the most for the least amount of your money.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Tarot: Ten of Cups

Your joy is complete. You are going to feel so happy today, but brace yourself, there’s even more goodness to experience. Your friendships and key relationships will give you a sense of purpose and hope. There’s really nothing better than knowing you’re loved and appreciated by everyone in your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

It hurts when you think that someone you depended on turned out to be flaky and unreliable. You may question your own judgment and second-guess yourself. The thing is, you may never truly know everything a person is going through. Their intentions could have been pure and noble, but things happened. Don’t put all the blame on yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You never know where help will come from during a bleak or tough day. You might be surprised that a friend who you never imagined would be able to help comes through for you. This is one of the many reasons why it’s good to have many friends in your life. Keep networking and getting to know others. Don’t forget to pay it forward!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is always working behind the scenes, creating opportunities for you. Luck is around the bend. When you work hard to get what you desire fate will lend you a helping hand and send the best your way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You have been wishing for someone to manifest into your life. When you meet this person, you’ll want the future to happen now. But even when you are meeting a soulmate it takes time to develop your relationship. You can’t rush time. Things take process and that includes forever love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

Endings can be sad but don’t feel guilty if you’re glad someone is no longer in your life. You may feel the weight off your shoulders when a person whose energy doesn’t match your own exits your world. You met for a reason and now that the lesson is over, your time with each other is done.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

When you are in the right relationship you just know. Everything feels right. Even how you argue with each other brings you closer. This is a simple example of two people who come together for the right reasons. Don’t overthink it. Enjoy your love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

What’s behind that smile? You may encounter a person who keeps you guessing. Walking on eggshells isn’t fun. It’s not a good sign to never know where you stand in a relationship. Take inventory of your feelings. If they continue to grow increasingly negative or cautious it could be a red flag.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.