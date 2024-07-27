Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs From July 29 - August 4, 2024

The week of July 29 begins, and the Sun, Mars, Neptune and Pluto are still working their way through your life. The alignment of the Sun in Leo and Mars in Gemini will be active on Monday, July 29, helping you understand your choices and take drastic action.

Neptune in Pisces and Pluto in Aquarius, both retrograde, aligning on Wednesday, July 31, allow you to see situations for what they are so that you can work with the truth as you progress on your journey.

By continuing to work with these longer transits, especially the one with Neptune and Pluto, which will be in effect until September 4, you will be able to seize a new beginning while knowing you are building what can continue to grow.

On Sunday, August 4, the New Moon in Leo and Venus’s return to Virgo will occur, changing the landscape of your life. The balance of Leo and Virgo is an interesting one, as Leo inspires courage, boldness, and even a tad of drama, while the analytical mind of Virgo ensures there has been a great deal of planning involved in whatever you do. To use this energy for your highest benefit, try to ensure you are making any necessary plans before taking that leap of faith.

You are encouraged to take action, but you also need to make sure you’re doing the legwork to have a real sense of grounding, which is what will determine your success. Lean into the truth, not just of the situation but of what you need to do to create the new beginning you desire. Above all, believe in your own ability to create the life you wish for because that will go a long way in creating it.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from July 29 - August 4, 2024.

Aries

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, July 31

Lucky Theme: Awaken To Your Higher Self

The luckiest choice you can make for yourself right now, Aries, is to lean into your spiritual awakening. You’ve felt the signs coming for some time now that you are being urged to grow and heighten your awareness, but as Neptune in Pisces continues to align with Pluto in Aquarius on Wednesday, July 31, you are being offered a pivotal moment.

Take this energy and do a deep dive into your subconscious, excavating your wounds, dreams, or even conditioning that have determined much of your life up to this point. This awakening will upgrade and change your life, from how you see yourself to even those you choose to surround yourself with. Make sure that everyone you choose to have in your life is a part of your growth, and embrace the possibilities that can only be found within your soul.

Taurus

Luckiest Day: Monday, July 29

Lucky Theme: Generational Wealth

As one of the zodiac signs that governs wealth, it’s no surprise that creating something of value has been on your mind, Taurus. This idea of creating generational wealth also ends up healing a great deal of the scarcity mindset or even worthiness that has been a part of your soul contract in this lifetime.

As the Sun in Leo aligns with Mars in Gemini on Monday, July 29, pay attention to your financial choices. Instead of focusing just on how to achieve financial abundance in the quickest way possible, take the more long-term approach – and if property or real estate figures into any of your decisions, trust that this new choice or beginning will be a part of the generational wealth you want to manifest for yourself and those in your life.

Gemini

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 4

Lucky Theme: Signing On The Dotted Line

When an opportunity comes around that seems too good to be true, it’s not your job to question it, Gemini, but to seize it. You will be getting a new offer or opportunity to come in with the New Moon in Leo on Sunday, August 4, and while you might not be fully decided on it, try to see if this is what you have always deserved.

The only thing you need to be mindful of is feeling overwhelmed by the number of choices currently surrounding you. Ensure that you trust yourself to know what is best for you. This new offer may put you in the public eye in a more pronounced way or even lead to you taking on a speaking or leadership role in your life. Realize this is what you have been working for, and let yourself sign on that dotted line when the opportunity arises.

Cancer

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 4

Lucky Theme: New Financial Beginning

Whether it’s been because of a separation or divorce, Cancer, you’ve had not just your world rocked in the past year, but your finances change dramatically. Luckily, there is a fresh start in your financial life as the New Moon in Leo rises on Sunday, August 4 – but you need to be ready to take quick action. Make sure that you’re not spending too much time overthinking this decision, especially as events over the past year have brought more doubt than certainty into your life.

Situations in your life are really changing for the better, and this new beginning in your finances will help you manifest more of your dreams and begin the process of rebuilding that you are currently in. Just be mindful of any sudden influx of cash and make sure that you are investing in the long term rather than just quick fixes.

Leo

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 4

Lucky Theme: Love What You Do

When you love what you do, you radiate a different energy, Leo. This means that the career, the relationship, and even the life you are building is one that you genuinely feel connected to and are in love with. Instead of just flitting from opportune moments of pleasure and joy, spend some time sitting down and reflecting on what you would do differently if you solely crafted a life around doing what you love.

Venus will return to Virgo on Sunday, August 4, and will bring in the reminder that you shouldn’t have to be miserable in order to feel abundant, lucky, or even happy in your life. Allow yourself moments of reflection, and planning, and then permission to move away from anything that feels draining so that you can fully craft a life that you genuinely love.

Virgo

Luckiest Day: Monday, July 29

Lucky Theme: Let Your Dreams Lead

Listen to your inner wisdom, Virgo, because there is gold to find in your dreams. Even if you have been struggling to figure out how to make income off of a particular idea, just trust that the more you invest in this dream or idea, the more clarity you will receive. As hard as it is to not have a definitive plan forward right now, trust that it’s okay.

You will receive more divine guidance as the Sun in Leo aligns with Mars in Gemini on Monday, July 29 helping you see that the more you can just follow your dreams, the more luck you receive. There may be some healing around this process too as you’re going to have to trust yourself and ensure that you aren’t letting any other factor deter you from accomplishing what you know in your heart is meant for you.

Libra

Luckiest Day: Monday, July 29

Lucky Theme: Expand Your Life

Anything is possible right now, Libra, but it’s time you started seeing that for yourself. You are going to have a deep opportunity to venture down a new career path or even relocate, but you have to be in the mindset to realize everything that’s happening now is doing so for your higher good. As the Leo Sun aligns with Mars in Gemini on Monday, July 29, you will be receiving more insight into a new opportunity of expansion for your life that will likely change not only where you work, or live, but also in who you surround yourself with.

No matter what it seems like you may need to leave behind, try to focus instead on fulfilling your own destiny in this lifetime. You must commit to choosing yourself, so you can receive that lucky break you have been hoping for.

Scorpio

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 4

Lucky Theme: Career Upgrade

It’s normal to be concerned when it seems like everything is changing, but Scorpio, there is no need to fear right now. Everything that is happening truly is happening for you, but you must allow yourself to see that. If you cling too tightly to what was, or even what you had planned for, you might miss the magical moments of upgrade the universe has in store for you.

As the New Moon rises in Leo on Sunday, August 4, you are having a new beginning and upgrade occur in your career. This will be either in the form of a new title, position, or even company – and this change will ripple out and even benefit your life in other ways. Release the idea that success only has to look one way, and instead realize that you are finally receiving everything you have been trying to manifest.

Sagittarius

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 4

Lucky Theme: Take A Chance On Yourself

You must learn to take a chance on yourself, dear Sagittarius because those dreams aren’t going to be accomplished by themselves. As the New Moon rises in Leo on Sunday, August 4, you are being given the green light for all things abundance, wealth, travel, and yes, even new opportunities. But you have to be willing to take a chance, on yourself, and even on what you want. Refuse to settle any longer.

This means that unless an opportunity is a resounding yes, then you must pass on it, because the more you simply tolerate the less you will end up creating what it is you want. Use this energy to get working on those aspirations or plans you’ve been dreaming of, realizing that you must take a chance on yourself to finally have the life you’ve always wanted.

Capricorn

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 4

Lucky Theme: Embrace The New

When you finally feel a change in your life for the better, Capricorn, don’t waste your time wondering if you’ll lose it. Venus will make its return to Virgo on Sunday, August 4, and will help you deepen your self-love enough to appreciate and be open to receiving what is meant for you.

Not only is this all about fresh starts and new beginnings, but there is something you’ve been longing to create in your life. Whether it’s about a relationship, working more remotely, or even looking into that course on astrology, you are seeking more for yourself.

As you begin to feel more doors open in your life, recognize that you belong in this moment. This is what you have worked for, and when you can confidently receive these changes, you’ll also be in a better space to keep pursuing your dreams.

Aquarius

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 4

Lucky Theme: Transformation Is Key

Remember who you are, dear Aquarius, especially when it comes to being able to go with the flow and embrace changes as they come. Once Venus shifts into Virgo on Sunday, August 4, you will be experiencing an enormous phase of transformation in your life. This will involve several areas, including career, romance, and even your own personal growth and healing.

But with Venus here, it’s also guaranteed to bring more luck and abundance, you just need to get comfortable in that transition phase. Instead of rushing to get things cleared up or even simply making sweeping decisions too soon, allow yourself to hold space, not for others, but for yourself. Let yourself observe more, and go with the flow so that when that luck starts filtering into your life, you will be feeling confident and brave enough to seize it.

Pisces

Luckiest Day: Sunday, August 4

Lucky Theme: Love Yourself First

You have been working so much, Pisces. Rest is sacred, too. As much as you’ve needed to focus on your dreams and put in the work to create them, the New Moon in Leo reminds you that you also need to slow down at times and take care of yourself. While this might simply include a slower schedule or catching up on sleep, you also might need to utilize those boundaries and protect this time for yourself.

You don’t always need to exhaust yourself to create the life of your dreams, but simply honor what is important to you, which is yourself. Your needs should always be included. Let yourself trust in the work that you’ve invested in so far, and don’t be afraid to simply unplug for a few days and let the universe work for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.