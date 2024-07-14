How The Moon Magically Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope The Week Of July 15 - 21, 2024

It's a cha-cha-cha type of week between July 15 - 21, 2024! Can you feel the lively spirit and sweetness in the air? But before we look at the love horoscopes for every zodiac sign, here are the general messages of love for the entire collective.

First of all, the Moon – the luminary impacting our love lives in more significant ways than one – will be transiting through Scorpio to Capricorn this week. It's a shorter curve for the moon and here to give its full attention to areas of life that call on us to strike a balance between emotional storms and stillness. Can you do this?

Don't judge yourself for the ups and downs. Love can sometimes demand a lot from us; other times, it gives us the space to grow and shine at our own pace. This week's energy is all about recognizing those shifts and not getting swept under them!

We also have two astrologically significant transits for our love life this week. On July 20, Mars will enter Gemini, while on July 21, we will experience a glorious Full Moon in Capricorn! So, if you don't have a love ritual or manifestation meditation planned for these days, what are you waiting for? Lean into this window of opportunity.

Now, let's take a look at the weekly love horoscopes for every zodiac sign for July 15 - 21, 2024.

Aries

Best day for love: July 16

Key to Love: Independence

Aries, your love life this week is rooted in your desire for independence. Some may think this is an odd anchor since love, through its nature, creates dependence and attachment, but that's precisely the point. True love, the kind that's healing and healthy for the soul, will always lift your spirits to help you soar with strength — all while knowing that you have a safety net in each other and will have the other's back. So nurture your independence to recognize true love when it comes along.

Taurus

Best day for love: July 17

Key to Love: Jewelry

Taurus, your hair is specifically highlighted this week for your love life. Don't let anyone touch it and leave their energy imprints all over. If you choose to date someone or are in a relationship, ask yourself: are you okay with them touching your hair? Are you okay with them sinking their fingers into those locks? The first impulse will tell you everything you need to know, even before your conscious mind can take over. You are also encouraged to express your love through couple's jewelry or adorn yourself in a manner that lifts your heart and makes you feel beautiful.

Gemini

Best day for love: July 20

Key to Love: Sleep & rest

Gemini, falling in love is easy. Having the other person love us back is hard. This week's energy around your love life is all about realizing that you cannot approach love like your career or other ambitions. Consent and personal preferences don't work that way. Once you embrace this message, you will never feel insecure about rejections. You will respect the idea of personal autonomy and keep moving on until you find the one who loves you right back!

Cancer

Best day for love: July 20

Key to Love: Fight for your love

Cancer, your heart is tender and beautiful. But that doesn't make you weak. It makes you strong. After all, don't we all know about the extraordinary sacrifice and tales of fierceness that true love cultivates? That's your message for this week for your love life. Be yourself, and don't worry about who perceives you in what way. Know that real love is priceless. So, if you have found it, fight for it, even if cultural barriers and other obstacles are getting in your way.

Leo

Best day for love: July 21

Key to Love: Embrace

Leo, the energy of love for you this week is all about knowing where your heart is but asking yourself if that's what you want in this particular moment. Sometimes, old wounds can stop us from reaching for love. Give yourself space to heal. Other times, you may crave solitude after being with your partner constantly. Fulfill that important need, too. If you can do this, you will experience the true beauty of love without sacrificing yourself and your identity in the process. Just remember to begin with a hug if that's what feels authentic to you!

Virgo

Best day for love: July 18

Key to Love: Allowing yourself to cry

Virgo, catharsis will set you free. That's your message in love this week. Whether you choose to do this through radical self-care, crying until your heart feels better, journaling your thoughts and feelings, or working with a therapist, the path to healing will also bring you love. It will show you who to avoid and who is truly worthy of your love. The rest will unfold organically, with only the need for patience and trust.

Libra

Best day for love: July 18

Key to Love: Accepting your partner's unique traits

Libra, who are you when no one is watching? You must confer with that person regarding your love life this week. While meditation can bring up messages from your subconscious, you will have a better outcome and better answers if you chat with yourself in your home or in the privacy of a journal. What emerges from this exercise will tell you what to do next in love. From an astrological standpoint, you are not yet in a major period. So use this time to ground yourself within and make big strides in love.

Scorpio

Best day for love: July 17

Key to Love: Learning about astrology

Scorpio, anytime you are confronted by someone in love as if you are not living up to expectations when you have only known each other for a few days or weeks or have gone on only a single date, take a step back and ask yourself what their deeper need is behind what they are communicating. Expressing oneself is not wrong, but it allows people to determine if they are on the same page. That's your message in love this week. It's time to align expectations and figure out romantic compatibility.

Sagittarius

Best day for love: July 15

Key to Love: Enjoying health food

Sagittarius, you are beautiful just the way you are. You don't need to shrink yourself for anyone or expand yourself dramatically. Choose the paths and expressions that suit you and feel right. The one who is your true match will be compatible with this, too. How can they not? That's your message in love this week. Just remember: changing yourself because someone doesn't like your essential self differs from stepping out of your comfort zone for growth. That's the intersection of love and transformation.

Capricorn

Best day for love: July 15

Key to Love: Eating and making comfort meals

Capricorn, you are more exquisite than you realize. Don't dull your shine because certain people think you won't find true love if you don't change yourself into their definition of romantic ideal. Even if they think you are dull, you are not. They cannot appreciate the layers and poetry within you. That's your message in love this week. You are also encouraged to appreciate and connect with another's heart through food. What will you choose first on this intriguing side quest?

Aquarius

Best day for love: July 15

Key to Love: Heart-to-heart conversations

Aquarius, the astrological energies at this time are very significant for you, so much that some of you will benefit more from pulling away from love and focusing on the areas of life that truly stir your blood and imagination. Perhaps your career or education.

You can't force something when the timing feels off. But if love is your focus, this message urges you to be open to growing and changing through love. Read more books on this topic and have more conversations with your partner, but ultimately, know that the roots you water will be the ones that grow significantly during this transit.

Pisces

Best day for love: July 16

Key to Love: Connecting with your desire to travel

Pisces, you are encouraged to find peace and quiet this week. Whether through meditation or a simple day at home where you are undisturbed by other people and their demands, drama, or anxieties, this path of radical self-care will have an astonishing impact on your love life. It will show you how to love with all your heart without losing yourself in the process. This message is extremely important for those Pisces who have psychic gifts and sometimes lose themselves in the currents of the collective.

