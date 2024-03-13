This Compatibility Test Reveals The Personality Trait You Need Most In A Soulmate

Find the good match for your personality type.
Dating is fun and exciting. But, when you are looking for a long-term commitment, there are critical positive attributes you need in a partner for lasting compatibility. That's where love and relationship compatibility tests come into play, so you can get a good idea of what to look for in a soulmate and predict how well you will get along years down the road!
Personality types and traits aren't always obvious. However, when you are engaged in the dating process and seeking your perfect life partner, whether you realize it or not, you have already developed a list of positive character traits and good qualities you're seeking. You know what you're willing to accept and what are deal breakers for you. After all, you're seeking your perfect life partner.
Here are 4 ways to know which personality traits you should look for in a soulmate:
1. Your upper left brain is the most active.
Quadrant A. Data, dollars, facts, and figures are you. If your traits are very smart, ambitious, and goal-oriented, you may feel sick and tired of potential partners who look for a meal ticket and don’t have much to offer. You want someone with the same positive qualities as a potential life partner.
You probably want someone who is appropriately appreciative and supportive of your dreams. You see yourself working outside the home and bringing most or all of the money to the family, and your partner will create a lovely family and home for you.
Due to social expectations, you might be looking for a partner who can take care of things you don’t have the time to address. Your pitfall is the kind, cooperative person you date may have other plans for your money, and many have dreams they want you to fund. Your best match is a person who is smart and has numerous skills. One of those skills should be empathy for you and self-empathy to calm themselves.
2. Your lower left brain is the most active.
Quadrant B. Safety, planning, and order are you. If you are all about "standing shoulder to shoulder" and working together to plan the future for your family, note, that everyone doesn't think this way. To find good personality type compatibility, beware of the many potential partners who want you to do the heavy lifting or all the lifting. Watch how much of a worker someone is if you don’t want a disaster.
The best solution is to see if you can fall in love with another Quadrant B person who is equally steady, consistent, and responsible. Although they won’t meet your needs for extreme passion, they have a good compatibility factor with you, and positive personality traits fall well in line with your own. Some people are a combination of B and C, so they will still have enough left-brain characteristics to work well with you.
4. The lower right brain is the most active.
Quadrant C: Romance, passion, emotions, and companionship are you. If you are loving and passionate and are seeking a very passionate partner, then you must be very cautious about the mood swings and the lack of monogamy that are common for "C" people. You’ll need to be brilliant at empathy to keep your partner calm and bring them back to calmness — disagreements are almost always the first step to infidelity. You will be tempted by a series of "honeymoons" that satisfy your romantic and passionate nature. While C people have many good character traits and may make you feel like they're your soulmates, this type of relationship will not likely lead to a life that supports children.
4. Your upper right brain is active.
Quadrant D: Nature, peace, meditation, and maybe yoga and art are you. If you want peace and freedom more than anything, it is challenging to stay in a committed lifelong relationship. Because, let’s face it, being with someone night after night is challenging. So it would help if you had someone as peaceful as humanly possible. You'll want to learn self-empathy and empathy to prevent and resolve any tension within minutes so a relationship is worth staying in for you. Otherwise, you will excel at many things in life, like serial monogamy. If you intend to have a lifelong partnership, select someone from Quadrant B because they make the most consistent partners.
You are more than ready to meet your ideal man or woman, the one you've dreamed of for too long.
You might even have been raised on Snow White and Cinderella stories and have waited and waited for someday when your prince or princess will come. Do either of these scenarios sound like you, and it's driving you to the edge?
One crucial error might be holding you back. Can you identify a person who is truly marriage material for you? Do you have a list of character traits you'd like to see in your perfect mate? If you have your act together, you might have noticed you offer more than most potential partners you have met. However, there are great people out there. Go and find them!
Have you heard of the adage, "There are more tears shed over answered prayers than unanswered ones"? Many kind, loving, and caring people find this true. You've probably dated attractive people who turned out to be moody or worse. As a loving and compassionate person, you may have yet to find the kind, compassionate, monogamous partner you desire.
So what is the solution?
Depending on who you are and how you think, you can find four potential solutions to this problem based on the Herrman Brain Dominance Instrument® (HBDI®), a "psychometric assessment defines and describes the way you think and process information." This tool determines what personality traits you should be looking for based on your brain hemisphere dominance. You can figure out what characteristics would make your ideal life partner by determining where you fall on the scale.
Be careful and see what’s lurking under the surface before you fall in love.
There are many different personality types, so there is someone out there who's a good match for you and your personality type. You'll be able to find them by knowing exactly what kind of traits you want in a potential marriage.
Susan Allan is a Life Coach whose Evolution Revolution® Trainings offer proven tools to experience joy, and happiness and let go of suffering.