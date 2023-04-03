Fans of the movie The Princess Bride will remember the scene where Westley and Buttercup are parting ways, and the princess wonders if she'll ever see him again.

He says, "Hear this now: I will always come for you."

When she asks how she can be sure, Westley tells her, "This is true love — you think this happens every day?"

As rhetorical questions go, most of us would agree with the implication.

It doesn't happen very often, let alone every day. People frequently fall in love, but how can you know the signs you've found lasting love, or if it's something less (fleeting attraction, infatuation, a short-term romance)?

Here are 15 rare signs you've found lasting love that's real and true:

1. You've stopped wondering if there's someone better out there for you

If you've been searching for your soulmate for a long time, you know when it's time to stop looking.

2. There's only one person you want to flirt with

Singles are used to flirting, subtly or overtly, but now you're interested in charming only your partner.

3. You do things to bring happiness to your partner, without expecting something in return

The only motivation to give is because you want to enrich your partner's life.

4. You trust the other person with your most vulnerable secrets

It's not easy to be completely transparent, but true love gives you the courage and safety to be real.

5. You are excellent collaborators

True love leads two people to work together as teammates and partners in the most important aspects of life.

6. The joys far outweigh the struggles

No relationship is without problems, but true love brings many more highs than lows.

7. You don't feel the need to change the other person

You accept your partner as he or she is while encouraging growth and development.

8. Your partner inspires you toward greatness

The best lovers know how to spur each other onward and upward.

9. You sailed through the infatuation stage and are going strong

The early stages of romance can be misleading, with all the supercharged emotions, but true love grows deeper even as infatuation fades.

10. You've overcome obstacles

Love must be tested by adversity to know if it's sturdy enough to last over the long haul.

11. Laughter comes easily and often

Abundant humor is one of the signs you've found lasting love. You share a similar perspective on life and feel the freedom to be silly together.

12. You don't feel the need to hide your quirks and odd habits

When someone loves you for who you truly are, you don't have to pretend in any way.

13. You negotiate with win-win as the goal

Life is full of compromises, and true lovers seek solutions that satisfy both of them.

14. You think about growing old together and smile at the thought

Looking ahead can sometimes be frightening, but there's nothing you can't handle with your true love by your side.

15. You feel blessed every day

Deep-down gratitude for your lover — and your good fortune at having found each other — continually brightens your life.

This article was originally published at eHarmony. Reprinted with permission from the author.