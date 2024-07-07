Weekly horoscopes for July 8 - 14, 2024, feature an influx of fire energy, which is essential to keep our hearts filled with optimism. The Moon is in Leo, bringing this explosive energy to the forefront at the beginning of the week. This helps us all make advancements and bring enlightenment as we close in on Leo season.

The Moon will enter intellectual and practical Virgo on the 9th, a period where we can step up our game as Saturn shows us the consequences of not taking action when we have pending deadlines. A planner will help us stay on track until the Moon enters Libra on the 11th, the same day Venus enters Leo, heating up our romantic connections.

When the weekend closes in, the Cardinal energy can bring good balance to feel some fun, but also plenty of momentum to get the work done. On Sunday the 14th, the Moon enters Scorpio, making us reflective and passionate about the work we do towards the end of the week.

Weekly horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs from July 8 - 14, 2024

Aries

Dynamic energy comes your way with the Moon in Leo on Monday fueling your need for social connections and interaction. The Virgo Moon on the 9th settles you into a good routine with fruitful long-term benefits as long as you focus on working smarter and not exhausting yourself in this process.

When the Moon enters Libra on the 11th, you can allow yourself to evolve those meaningful relationships you have.

Taurus

When you need a break or time to reflect, the Moon in Leo can bring you peace and calm. It is also a great period to spend quality time with loved ones.

The Moon in Virgo on July 9 will spark your relationship with new energy, but you will have a more practical mindset. You want and crave love, but you will prefer to see the reality before getting lost in the glamor of the experience.

The Moon in Libra will be an energy booster that helps you get back on track.

Gemini

Things get exciting with the Moon in Leo starting off the week giving you a more optimistic mindset until you have a practical moment when the Moon in Virgo grounds you and helps you set new intentions to get to where you visualize.

Finally, the Moon in Libra on the 11th energizes you as it makes a trine to your sign, helping you find your desired path. You can feel more confident in your career plan and process.

Cancer

The Moon in Leo settles you into a productive energy that helps you to level up. When the Moon enters Virgo, keeping your eyes on the prize becomes a lot easier. You are motivated and will have good collaborations to keep you in winning mode. It is also an intellectually stimulating transit that will help you stay ahead until the Moon in Libra helps you kick off any plans you brainstormed during the Virgo Moon.

Leo

Love, fun, and adventures are themes of the Leo Moon transit at the beginning of the week. You are feeling a lot more engaged and social as we prepare for the Sun to ingress your sign soon. With Mercury and Venus also in the same sign, you will see how your mind will be very inspired by the people and books you read.

Cruising through the Virgo Moon will be an awakening as you see your value and worth. The Moon in Libra brings you a lot of opportunities to network and socialize making you feel comfortable in the spotlight.

Virgo

Rest will be a major theme of the Leo Moon transit, bringing you in alignment with your purpose and goals. It is also a time to reflect and look back as you discover those qualities in you that make you a fighter.

The Moon in your sign will exalt you, helping you see your strength and courage. The Moon in Libra can feel like a getaway and a time for new adventures and exploration.

Libra

Having the Moon in Leo starting the week will feel exciting for you since it can be a time when you may celebrate victories from the work that you have completed in the last six months. You can get some recognition now. The Moon in Virgo will allow you to take your time alone and focus on what you may have neglected.

With the Moon in your sign towards the end of the week, you are more romantic and creative. It is a joyful transit that may make you appreciative of who you are.

Scorpio

The Moon in Leo brings drama and opportunities to the highest part of your chart. Focus on a diplomatic approach to prevent stressful encounters until the Moon in Virgo on the 9th helps alleviate tensions. You can see yourself making more positive connections with people you meet during this time, whose work ethic will inspire you. Finally, the Moon in Libra settles you down to relax and take time off if needed.

Sagittarius

The Moon conjunct Mercury and Venus in Leo is a beautiful transit early in the week during which you are feeling a lot more in your element and optimistic about your road ahead. The Moon in Virgo helps you craft the necessary plans to make your dreams happen.

You are working slowly but are determined knowing you can get there. When the Moon enters Libra, you will see how the progress you have made in the last year has shaped who you are becoming.

Capricorn

With the Moon in Leo kicking things off this week, it can feel overwhelming but you see it as a necessary challenge to elevate. The Moon in Virgo adds friendly energy, pushing you to step out of your comfort zone and socialize with others in your career space. The Moon in Libra allows you to take on leadership roles and unite with friends, classmates, or colleagues.

Aquarius

Relationship energy intensifies with Mercury, Venus, and the Moon in Leo letting you know what you really seek in a partner. The Virgo Moon helps you discover yourself through reflecting on past experiences. The Libra Moon magnifies your self-confidence, reminding you of your merit. You see that you are unstoppable and powerful when you trust in your aptitudes.

Pisces

Getting ahead of your tasks becomes manageable with the Moon in Leo early in the week. Expect a period of productivity and progress.

The Virgo Moon may bring breakthroughs for relationship dynamics as you carry lessons from the Full Moon. You are willing to open your heart to someone who sweeps you into a starry-eyed romance. The Libra Moon helps you to discover the elements of a romantic relationship that matter to you.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.