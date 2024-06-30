Cancer and Leo take control in July 2024, experiencing significant abundance throughout the month. July will have some ups and downs — nevertheless, it will still bring luck, love and abundance to these two signs.

At the start of the month on July 2nd, Mercury enters Leo, making a positive aspect to Jupiter. This allows us to have some fun and socialize a lot more. Then lovely Venus will also ingress in the sign of Leo on July 11th, adding a lot of positive energy to the skies. The fire energy will fill us with more optimism and joy and continue to brighten up our social lives and networking skills.

The New Moon in Cancer on July 5th is the perfect balance for cardinal placements to initiate something potent that can help them feel more structured and prepared for the next six months.

Mars will enter Gemini on the 20th, a good time for creatives to get back to working on their artistic projects. Mars and Jupiter will make a dynamic duo that motivates us to seek new opportunities to grow and learn.

The Full Moon in Capricorn on July 21st will echo the same messages from the June 21st transit. This time, late-degree cardinal signs will experience the potent energy the strongest.

The Sun enters Leo on the 22nd, initiating a new cycle for fire and fixed signs. The month closes with Mercury in Virgo, enhancing the Mercurial energy in the sky.

2 zodiac signs most likely to experience abundance in July 2024

1. Cancer

Confidence and magic will make the month of July quite special for you. Venus will still be in your sign, making your aura magnetic. It is a beautiful time to be there for yourself and love yourself more.

Relationships during this month feel fruitful, exciting and meaningful when the New Moon enters your sign on the 5th. You are learning how to discover your power and once Venus enters Leo on the 11th, you will feel this message the strongest for the next several weeks.

Jupiter in Gemini makes you want to dream and get started on plans you can adjust for the next year. When Mars enters Gemini on the 20th, your passion and drive will allow you to continue on your path to success.

Working hard comes naturally for you with Saturn in Pisces making a trine to your sign, making you more aware of your talent and power. The second Full Moon in Capricorn on the 21st will be a period when you feel unstoppable and prepared to continue going strong.

The Sun enters Leo on the 22nd, making this a fruitful time of deep analysis and financial planning as well as acquiring more knowledge. You are entering your period of growth, self-love and abundance in July — reaching for the stars will not be a problem.

2. Leo

As a fire sign, you will be very excited to receive the energy the month of July has to offer you. Mercury in your sign at the beginning of the month helps you take leadership roles and be a problem solver. Expect people to reach out to you more for your insight, especially at school or work.

When the Moon enters Cancer on the 5th, you can prioritize yourself and see how you want to continue to protect your boundaries throughout the month. It is also a good time to go slow and rest if needed.

Venus entering your sign on the 11th makes you shine brighter than ever and your charisma will be through the roof. With Mars entering the communicative Gemini, you will see how you continue to thrive in social settings and will have plenty of opportunities to meet new people who captivate and inspire you.

Another Full Moon in Capricorn on the 21st will help you to let go of habits that are not working in your favor and to plan more accordingly, but the biggest and most important transit for you will be the Sun entering your sign on the 22nd, when your season officially begins — a time to continue feeling powerful, optimistic and enamored with all the opportunities that await for the next several months.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.