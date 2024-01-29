The Luckiest Day Of Each Month In 2024 For Taurus, According To Astrology

You have been preparing for this moment when suddenly everything takes off and it seems as if you are unstoppable. This year brings monumental changes for your career as you bring your dreams to fruition, and Taurus' 2024 lucky day horoscope reveals the best days to make it all happen.

After the previous eclipse cycle in Taurus and Scorpio, which moved you through a phase of intense inner growth and some intense romantic lessons, you are now ready to truly embrace what it means to live a life that is authentic for you. The eclipses shift to Aries and Libra in the coming year as you are directed to honor your inner intuition with more certainty, continue your healing and prioritize your well-being.

In many ways, how you physically, emotionally and mentally feel this year will be where your greatest luck is found, as you have learned that you can’t ever sacrifice yourself for anything or anyone, no matter how you wished at one point you could. Jupiter is still going to be spending a good portion of 2024 in your sign, which will help you expand your perspectives and visions surrounding your beliefs and help you tap into the inner knowledge with Aries energy represents.

While all of that is setting the stage for greater abundance, it’s Pluto in Aquarius and Jupiter’s shift into Gemini that will mean incredible changes for you in the year ahead.

Pluto has been working its way through Capricorn, helping you to shed those responsibilities and obligations that restrict you from living life in the way you dream. As it shifts into Aquarius, it opens up your career sector of expansion just as Jupiter shifts into Gemini, bringing financial abundance.

You deserve a phase of life that is largely about happiness and receiving positive karma for everything you’ve been through, and in 2024, that is precisely what you will get.

Taurus' lucky day horoscope for every month of 2024

Luckiest day in January 2024: Thursday, January 4

January is all about intense forward momentum as Mars shifts into Capricorn, followed by Pluto in Aquarius.

Don’t be hard on yourself if you’ve been feeling a strain between your career and moving in the direction you dream of. Instead, reflect on what you’ve learned and how you’ve grown because of what you went through, and then commit to making different choices now that a new year is here. Mars is all about passion and ambition, and in Capricorn, it's encouraging you to explore new horizons in your life, making this a perfect time to apply for a job, interview or even put in for a promotion at your current job.

This is the energy that will take you out of your comfort zone just as Pluto shifts into Aquarius, ruler of your career sector, helping you to actually step into and embrace what this new chapter is support to be about, which is greater abundance and the ability to live the life of your dreams.

Luckiest day in February 2024: Friday, February 9

The Aquarius New Moon, along with the surplus of this air sign's energy this month, means all positive things for your career.

Uranus is now direct in Taurus, which means that many of those changes you’ve been reflecting on can now be put into place.

Allow yourself to be proactive about what you want in this new chapter, especially with Mars traversing the signs of Capricorn and Aquarius, which will help give you the push to move forward.

Part of your growth in 2023 was learning that you needed to create an inner sense of stability so that you would be more flexible and open to change rather than resisting it out of fear. If change is what you dream of, you can’t also be afraid of it, otherwise you will never actually be in alignment with your soul. Allow this month to bring the new beginning in your career that you desire, as it’s the perfect month to accept a new position — or even strike out on your own and establish your own business.

Luckiest day in March 2024: Sunday, March 17

March is the quietest month of the year that has you more in your head than any other. Part of this is the influx of Aries energy, which brings up some opportunities for healing around why you've sold yourself short in the past so that you can commit more fully to what is destined for you in the new year. Remember that even though you may be between jobs after accepting a new position in February, there is still forward momentum here.

If you’re doing any salary or compensation negotiations this month, make sure that you honor what you want to grow into with the First Quarter Moon in Gemini. Gemini energy rules your house of finances and self-worth, so during this year as Jupiter makes its first moves into this air sign, it’s important to negotiate for what you know you are worth and will bring to the table. Don’t be afraid to stand your ground here, as the universe is fully supporting you in receiving greater financial abundance.

Luckiest day in April 2024: Friday, April 19

Everything changes in April in the most positive (yet most unexpected) of ways. Taurus season begins, which ushers in your solar return and a time of increased luck. This represents the Sun passing through the precise placement it was at during the time of your birth, and as the Sun is one of the luckiest planetary bodies, it often brings a sense of fulfillment and new opportunities.

This year, though, your solar return is even more powerful as Jupiter will conjunct Uranus in Taurus. They will meet at twenty-one degrees Taurus, which is actually represented by the sign of Sagittarius, the ruler of Jupiter. This degree is known as one of the critical degrees because of the opportunities and change it brings. This placement represents the start of a new journey, and because this month is all about you, it means that you may finally realize that who you were doesn’t determine who you become. Decide who you want to be and what you want to receive in this life, and the universe will rise up to meet you.

Luckiest day in May 2024: Saturday, May 25

May is all about the delicious, lucky, abundant energy of Jupiter. Jupiter is the ruler of new opportunities, luck, abundance and expansion, as whatever area of your life this planet touches will become bigger. As it shifts into Gemini, it means that you will experience greater financial abundance. Because so much of your chart is being positively affected by Pluto’s shift into Aquarius, it’s likely this will have to do with a job. Either in terms of a new one, a bonus or even a payoff of stock options if that was something you invested in around this time.

As one of the zodiac signs that prefer luxury items that make life so comfortable, enjoy this time, but also remember to focus on your own financial house as well. With so much more money coming in, it can be tempting to spend it all on what you love, but balancing with any bills or loans can strengthen your bottom line.

Luckiest day in June 2024: Friday, June 21

With Jupiter now in Gemini, anything becomes possible. But for you, in the months of June and July, it looks like an incredible time of expansion and newness. If you have travel opportunities for work, you can expect them to start to pick up around this time or try scouting out a new location for remote work. This new expansive energy is due to two Capricorn Full Moons, one in June and one in July, which will bring something you’ve been working on, especially since the start of the year, to fruition.

Remember that you’ve put in the work to succeed, so don’t be so surprised when everything you’ve been dreaming of starts to manifest in your life. You’ve already done so much inner work on yourself; now it’s just a matter of opening to receive the amazingness the universe has in store in the other areas of your life. What you are manifesting, though, is so monumental that you will need two months to bring it fully to fruition. Whether this is moving, finalizing a new job offer or getting a new business off the ground, pay attention to each moment and remember the best rewards will always imply at least a bit of risk.

Luckiest day in July 2024: Sunday, July 21

With the lucky Full Moon in Capricorn once again lighting up your life in new and exciting ways, this is a month to truly set your sights on stepping into the future. Expect to receive some important communication around the New Moon in Cancer, especially in terms of what you’ve been trying to create in your life.

The energy right now is all about moving ahead, embracing a life of greater abundance and letting yourself try new things. Spend time honoring yourself this month so you can fully receive what you have created. If you’ve put off applying for any jobs or advocating for a career change, then journal about what you still hope to create in this new chapter. There is no one right way to create the life of your dreams, and though you may feel many exciting opportunities come to fruition right now, it’s also okay to really get to work honoring what you want so you can make the most of the months ahead.

Luckiest day in August 2024: Monday, August 19

August brings the Full Moon in Aquarius, so you may be seeing the results of the work you did in February surrounding the New Moon finally start to feel like it’s paying off. While Aquarius energy in general rules your career sector, it’s also a very independent sign that often excels in starting their own business or even working freelance. Make sure that you’re not allowing yourself to remain dependent on anything from the past but truly allowing yourself to open to receiving the incredible luck in store for you this year.

Regardless of where you are on your journey, when you are more present in each moment, you also find greater success. You are destined to change something essential about where or even how you work this year, but to know which path is meant for you, you need to remember what it is that you want and need — not what others may think or say. The more you follow your own truth, the greater success you will create.

Luckiest day in September 2024: Sunday, September 22

September feels different than the past few months, which were largely about new experiences and bringing long-held dreams to fruition. Instead of outward action and focus, you are reflecting more on your inner self and that sense of well-being that is going to be so important to you this year. This is the influence of Libra energy along with Pluto retrograde shifting into Capricorn for the last time. While this phase won’t last too long, it’s still one that should help serve as confirmation of how far you’ve come, along with being able to tie up any loose ends.

Capricorn is the area of your life that is all about the new, something you saw a massive emphasis on during the Full Moons of June and July. With Pluto retrograde passing through this earth sign once again, you may have to finally cut ties with something from your past so that you can move ahead. Whether this is a previous colleague, friend or even company, remember that when you create space, you also create abundance.

Luckiest day in October 2024: Wednesday, October 9

In October, it’s important to pay attention to your spending as Jupiter stations retrograde in Gemini. This is also why it was important for you to find balance in May, when the money started rolling in, so that, hopefully, you don’t have any surprises now. Jupiter retrograde in Gemini will encourage greater reflection of your finances and self-worth, so if you started a new job or role at your company earlier in the year, it’s okay to come back to the table if you feel you’re overworked or underpaid. Everything is negotiable around this time, but if it’s a matter of disbelief at what you are now receiving, it’s best to focus on building up your self-worth on your own using positive affirmations.

Pluto will station direct in Capricorn for approximately a month before shifting permanently into Aquarius in November, so use this is your full advantage. You should be able to see where you’ve challenged your comfort zone, taken risks, and create more of what you dreamed of by this time. But if for some reason you can’t, then use this energy to get to the bottom of your truth once and for all so you can still make the most of the energy at the end of this year.

Luckiest day in November 2024: Tuesday, November 19

The big news in November is Pluto shifting into Aquarius, which will be the final boost of energy to your career sector that you’ve been waiting for.

Pluto is the planet that represents all that is unseen; it dominates truth and transforms whatever it touches. For you, this has been about leaving behind the structures that never really fit you anyway and which were blocking you from moving forward. Perhaps you had to leave a family business to go out on your own or even to find the courage necessary to start your own company.

This is pioneering energy as you embark more readily upon the path of creating something you’ve never experienced before and perhaps something the world has never seen. Honor this new shift within yourself and know that it will dominate your energy for the next two decades, though with Jupiter in Gemini, you won’t have to wait for the financial success you’re hoping for.

Luckiest day in December 2024: Saturday, December 7

It may be the last month of the year, but in many ways, you are only just getting started. Let that excitement and energy continue so you can make the most of Venus shifting into Aquarius. Venus rules over finances, as well as real estate, so with this being a less popular time to buy a home, it may work to your financial advantage to look at properties this month, whether it’s for a primary home or investment opportunity. If you’ve been searching for a location to base your new business out of, then this would be the month to sign a new contract, especially after Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius on December 15.

The universe will continue to support you through the month and into next year when you will be fully able to move ahead and seize the success you’ve earned and worked for. Remember that at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what you do so long as you can find the fulfillment, happiness and success you desire. When you give yourself permission to define the rules for your own life, well, then you are finally able to live it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator.