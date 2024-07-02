How The Moon Square Saturn Affects The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 3, 2024

Discover your horoscope for July 3, 2024 when the Sun is in Cancer and the Moon is in Gemini. A Gemini Moon is thoughtful and conversational, so when it squares Saturn in Pisces, our internal dialogue activates.

Saturn is Father time and a stern teacher in astrology. So, this Wednesday there's a lesson for each zodiac sign to learn about trusting your inner voice. If you find it hard to trust your intuition, this is a good day to put it to the test, as your mind will be pretty active today. Sit with the tension of disbelief to learn a new way to dive deeper into your intuitive instincts and build a stronger relationship with them.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When was the last time you made the time to be playful? You might feel a pull to move into your inner child and to it’s voice. So, if you feel like you’re holding on to a lot of emotions this is a wonderful time to just be present and to do something that makes you feel like you’re closer to the purity of your inner child.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might find that you begin to observe what things in your life feels in or out of alignment with your core values. Get a little practical and write down different areas of your life on a piece paper and score from 1-5 which feels like it needs to be readjusted. Once you’ve done that, you can seek new solutions to tackle it head on.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might feel a little bit heavy emotionally today, you might realize how much responsibility is on your shoulders. Take one step at a time, and do your best to just plan to manage your time and priorities so that you don't feel overwhelmed. Try your best not to take on an extra commitments during this time, so that you can feel grounded to tackle what’s on your plate.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you’ve been finding it hard to put your feelings into words, today might just find that you have the right words to describe your feelings. Finding the right words can actually relieve you of stress, as there could be internal conflict with identifying how you even feel. Pop this question in your journal: Have I ever noticed a pattern in how certain emotions manifest in my body before I can put them into words? Your emotions communicate with you in a number of ways, this is a good time to listen to them in different ways.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What do you need in your friendships to feel fully seen and heard? This is a good time to reflect on what adds to making you feel like your best self in your friendships, as we grow our needs change and with delicate care, communicating this right now, can actually forge a new level of intimacy within your friendships. Cozy up for a cup of tea and reflect on a recent interaction with a friend that felt particularly meaningful. What made it special, and how can you recreate such moments more often?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

How much creative control are you utilizing at work? This is a good timeframe to take some creative control over the projects that you’re working on, as you may quickly find yourself working on autopilot and feeling uninspired by the work that you do. Ask yourself ‘How can I balance creativity with practicality to ensure my ideas contribute to tangible outcomes and business goals?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You might feel some distance in your relationships, but it can actually help give you perspective on your current relationship dynamics. If you’re craving intimacy then this is a good time to plan something intentional with you and a loved one. This could be watching a throwback classic, or looking through old photo albums.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Do your best not to over-intellectualize your feelings; allow yourself to experience their depth. Feeling intense emotions can be confrontational, and trying to understand them logically may not be the best approach. Surrendering to your emotions is often the path to peace. In what ways do I currently resist or try to control my emotions? How does this resistance affect my ability to feel at peace?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If there's been anything weighing on your heart in terms of your relationships, this is a good time to create space to communicate effectively. Give yourself some quiet time to think about what you want to say, as well as the delivery. Put yourself in their shoes, and look at it from all perspectives so that you can make a fair assessment.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is a good time to change up your routine and schedule, as you may realize you've outgrown parts of your lifestyle. What fills your cup and what diminishes your sense of connection to where you invest your time? These questions can help you actively create a more refined lifestyle that rejuvenates you. It’s normal for routines to shift over time, so that it can fit in with the person you’re becoming.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

These cosmic energies may appear as if it’s pushing you to act on your ideas. There is no time for procrastination, and if anything that gets in your way, it’s self doubt clouding your vision. So, give yourself the chance to explore how you can put an idea into a simple plan of action, and celebrate each milestone towards its completion.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have a big heart, and it's important to feel that it's reciprocated. Do your loved ones know what you really need? If you're used to facing every challenge alone, consider allowing others to support you. Make a list of three areas in your life where asking for help could be beneficial. Plan how to start these requests and what specific support could provide good grounding.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.