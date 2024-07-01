The week of July 1 brings a divine opportunity to not only harness your intuition, but do so with more boldness and creativity as Mercury returns to Leo on Tuesday, July 2 just ahead of the New Moon in Cancer on Friday, July 5. New Moons are always about beginnings, but with Mercury in Leo, the turnarounds, offers and forward momentum will be intense, helping three zodiac signs find not only the luck they need but keep it as well.

On Monday, July 1, Neptune starts the week off by stationing retrograde in Pisces, helping you see the truth and lean into finding hope within what is real. This can provide some dramatic insights but can also help you manifest what will last instead of only what is fleeting.

As you approach the energy in the stars this week be sure to step into your most confident self, take time for reflection, and then don’t hesitate in knowing that this new beginning has luck written all over it.

3 zodiac signs that are basically the universe's favorites between July 1 - 7

1. Scorpio

You have a delightful and action-packed week ahead, dear Scorpio, as the Cancer New Moon blesses your life with luck and Mercury in Leo inspires new offers and abundance within your career. You’ve been working hard to manifest these changes and holding out hope in those moments it seemed like nothing was happening. But that is the magic of the universe, because even when it seems everything has stalled out, the divine is still working in your favor.

The most important thing to remember in the week of July 1 is to embrace the new, which also means letting go of what might feel safe or familiar. You are being guided into new horizons and territories, but you can only get there if you allow yourself to start moving forward. Try not to hold too tight to anything and let yourself believe the best about what is coming in — especially if it brings about a relocation or even trip due to career opportunities.

You are marked for success, Scorpio, but to get what you want, you have to be willing to take some risks in following your intuition. Try to practice holding space for what you feel without giving it a timeline or even particular steps. Believe that you are and will be guided, and as you do, you will see that your intuition was always pointing the way toward your best life.

2. Cancer

You have a unique intuitive gift for how to generate wealth at this time, Cancer, so it also means that you must start putting those ideas into action. Mercury will shift into Leo on Tuesday, July 2, which will help you start figuring out how to improve your finances and attract greater wealth into your life — but the real magic begins as the Cancer New Moon rises on Friday, July 5 and you are ready to put your ideas out into the world.

Try to spend some time journaling or meditating and validate the ideas your intuition brings to the surface. Whether it’s returning to a past project, raising your own prices, or even advocating for that bonus, you are primed to receive a financial gift under the energy of Leo. Start planning for your success — write down your ideas, and a few steps on how to begin to follow through so that as the New Moon in Cancer occurs you can feel confident that you are planting the lucky seeds for financial abundance.

The most important thing you can do with the energy of the week of July 1 is to create space for your intuition and not dismiss any ideas simply because that old version of you didn’t believe it could be done. Try to become a bit more fearless and courageous in knowing not only what you deserve but also your ability to manifest it.

3. Gemini

You are being given an opportunity of time, Gemini, and there is no need to rush this process. On Monday, July 1, Neptune will station retrograde in Pisces and will give you new insight into your professional path and even the current state of your career goals.

Whenever Neptune stations retrograde it tends to bring a moment of suddenly seeing what has been in front of you and in this case, it’s going to help you understand what next steps should be taken. Neptune retrograde asks that you open your eyes to see the truth, regardless of how it might change your plans or even trajectory. It reminds you that what is built on truth is infallible, and also blesses your life with luck.

Be open to taking time to reflect on what surfaces — don’t see anything as a setback but instead as a divine opportunity. The universe is truly working for you during this time, but you do need to see what you’re actually dealing with so you can manifest greater success and recognition in your professional life.

As you’ve been directed to engage more in your career, you’ve also discovered that you want to feel like you’re fulfilling a greater purpose than simply collecting a paycheck. This time of Neptune retrograde can give you the understanding and insight to help you figure out what changes you may need to make in order to feel like you aren’t just living in your purpose but working within it as well.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.