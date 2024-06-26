Love Horoscope For Thursday, June 27, 2024 Brings Healing To Relationships

The Moon meets with Saturn on Thursday, exploring recovery after hurt in relationships. After every challenging period, always comes the reward. In this case, it’s thanks to a divine meeting of the celestial lovers, Venus and Mars, which will allow you to embrace a time of miracles, positive change and even deeper love in your romantic relationship.

Instead of looking at situations in a black-or-white manner, you will feel a broader perspective, which will help you creatively problem-solve any recent challenges and be able to trust your heart with greater ferocity. A miracle always occurs when you least expect it and when it’s needed.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on June 27, 2024:

Aries

When you wonder how you ended up being so lucky to find this particular person and even establish your current connection, you know you are right where you are supposed to be, Aries. This really is everything you have ever deserved and wanted, but now you need to let yourself receive it. Let go of thinking there is a perfect time for love, and instead see that this is the moment all of your dreams can come true.

Taurus

When you take the lead, you also ensure that you are going to create what it is you really desire for your life. As much as partnership matters, it’s also okay to embrace your own ability to create the foundation for what you hope will keep growing. And your partner will appreciate your dedication and commitment. Don’t hold back any longer, but instead let yourself move precisely in the direction you want to.

Gemini

It may be time to reflect on the saying, you can be right, or you can be in love, dear Gemini. As much as you’ve had a lot on your mind lately, and perhaps even have been wondering if you’re in the right connection, it’s time to also lay down your swords. You and your partner are supposed to be on the same side, and maybe letting go of the need to be right can help you see you always have been.

Cancer

There is magic in the air, Cancer, and it’s all about bringing you new opportunities of love. This means it’s time to get out of your proverbial shell, or even home, and start opening yourself up to new opportunities and romance in your life. Try to be more approachable and positive when it comes to dating, instead of only seeing the worst, this means letting yourself see the best. Love will always be what you believe it to be, so start manifesting what it is you actually want.

Leo

Try to see the situation from your partner’s perspective, Leo. This doesn’t mean that you’re wrong or even that you need to convince them of anything, but simply hold space for understanding the current events from your partner’s point of view. Many times, it’s not love but a lack of understanding that creates separations in relationships, so by doing this you can help mend any hurts and let yourself focus on what matters most.

Virgo

While you might not have been feeling very positive recently about your connection, all of that is finally about to change, Virgo. The one thing that you have to do though, is let it. Sometimes there are just different phases in connections, and so even though you haven’t been feeling the best, doesn’t mean anything was ever wrong. Trust this improve view on love and make the choice to lean into your partner rather than away.

Libra

It is never too late to change matters for the better, dear Libra; you only have to choose to take the initiative. In all of your growth and change recently, what you’ve come to need from a relationship has shifted toward incorporating greater healthiness. In this case, it’s up to you to set the new standard in this dynamic, and you’ll be glad you did, because you may realize this connection is worth repairing after all.

Scorpio

The best moments in life are always those that are unexpected, which should help you see that it does no good to try to plan everything out. Even though your intentions are pure, you must release yourself from these rules you’ve had playing out in your head. There will always be a reason why it's better to wait, but that doesn’t mean you have to. Let yourself believe in love again, take that first step, and go all in on what you’ve always wanted.

Sagittarius

It’s not your job to create the life your partner dreams of, even if that desire comes from a positive place. Instead, you need to step more into your partnership's dynamics and work together. Don’t be afraid to ask for help in certain areas, especially around boundaries or even where you might live. When you work with your partner, you also tend to achieve better results.

Capricorn

It is safe to follow your heart, Capricorn. Whether you have considered asking an important question to your partner, or even if your partner pops the question, you must let yourself listen to your heart – and not your head in this instance. When you can embrace your deeply emotional self and honor that feelings don’t need an explanation, you are also in the space to create the relationship you’ve always wanted.

Aquarius

Your home is your safe space, Aquarius, meaning you should feel the same about your relationship. Just because you love someone doesn’t mean they get a free pass to do whatever they wish, and in this case, they don’t seem to know how their actions have affected you. Try to advocate for yourself in what you need to feel safe within your relationship again so you can continue to dream of your future together.

Pisces

While you like to let your partner be the one to speak on certain matters first, it seems that you might need to break the ice, Pisces. There are always certain feelings around being the one to express the I love you first in a relationship, but you have nothing to fear this time around. You will always be the more emotional one in your connection, and that is precisely why your partner loves you, so it’s time they know how you genuinely feel.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.