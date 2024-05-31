Horoscopes On The First Day Of June 2024 Are Best For 5 Zodiac Signs

It's the first day of June! What does it have in store for us? Only good things, that's what! That's mainly because we are firmly in the Gemini season right now, with a lot of astrological happenings in the Gemini sector of the sky. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on Saturday under this influence — namely, Aries, Leo, Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. The rest of the zodiac signs urge us to look to the future with hope and joy, too.

With the Sun in Gemini standing out as the cosmic benefactor on this day, the energy is all about being lighthearted, spontaneous, and open to new adventures and friendships. Consider networking, as well. So step out of your comfort zone, and you may discover that you are comfortable in the new space and your fears are unfounded.

Sun conjunct Venus in Gemini adds weight to this message by reminding us that fun isn't fun if you aren't sharing it with those you love. Whether they are your romantic partner, siblings, parents, or friends, make time for the special ones so you can make memories together. Planning a vacation is a good idea, too.

Finally, with Sun and Venus' relationship with Moon in Aries also highlighted for Saturday, be intuitive about who you spend time with, where you go on adventures (and with whom), and which things are actually fun and which ones are a lie. That's the way forward. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 1, 2024.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 1, 2024:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Taurus

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 10 am/pm

Some days are excellent for starting something new, Aries. Other days are not. The energy on Saturday is definitely the latter, even if it's the first day of the month. So save your new plans for June 3 and enjoy yourself now. Plan the next few weeks, chart your goals and milestones, and gather the supplies you will need to make the most of the month.

It's your day to do as you, please. Bonus points if you spend time with your family and loved ones and make some good memories! Isn't there a new movie showing at the theater?

2. Leo

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 am

Leo, the energy on Saturday has a pensive quality for you. If you spend time on introspection and observation, you'll welcome your cosmic blessings much faster than expected. You don't have to shut yourself away from the world completely. Strike the right balance between alone time, peace and relaxation, and some socialization with friends, and it will be the best day ever.

Those who struggle with people-pleasing are also encouraged to keep practicing setting healthy boundaries and not feel guilty about taking care of your inner needs.

3. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Sleep & dreams

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Cancer, the energy on Saturday has a peaceful and saint-like quality to it for you. If you are religious, you will find immense satisfaction during prayers and rituals on this day, even if you cannot pinpoint exactly what's creating this “blessed” effect. Spiritual people will also find something different about the day when they lean into mindful practices like meditation, yoga, or just focused breathing.

If you regularly have vivid dreams, make sure to note down what you see immediately after you wake up, even after naps. The cosmic messages will become obvious in time.

4. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Occult studies

Best time of the day: 6 am

Scorpio, the energy on Saturday has a sharp quality for you. If naysayers and toxic people surround you, now's the time to tighten your belt and anchor yourself in confidence and belief in yourself. No one can stop you if you choose this. The cosmic forces are supporting you behind the scenes.

For some of you, the energy on this day is also good for delving into occult studies, whether tarot, plant magic, kabbalah or something else. Let your intuition guide you on your quest.

5. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Gemini

Best area to focus on: Friendships & loved ones

Best time of the day: 9 pm

Pisces, the energy on Saturday has a peaceful quality for you. Lean on your loved ones on this day and surround yourself with love. Your blessings will flower and fruit when you do. Plus, you can share your blessings with your favorite people on this day.

Those of you who are highly extroverted can organize a party or backyard games, too. Anything that brings everyone together with food, fun, drinks, and more will be a total victory. Let your creative side take the reins!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.