The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 24, 2024 — The Moon Is In Aquarius

Monday's horoscope is here with the Sun in Cancer and the Moon in Aquarius holding hands with Pluto, also in Aquarius. Aquarius is a futuristic sign that rebels against following the traditional path. We’re all unique and June 24 is the day to fly your non-conformist flag. Perhaps you’ll also think about where you may have given in to societal pressure and decided to break out of the chains.

Here's your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, June 24, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Have a rough sketch of your future plans, so that you have a framework to work towards implementing small goals to get where you want to be. This is also a great time to think about how you can collaborate with someone in your community. Start a community initiative. Additionally, this is a good time to think about what your inner dialogue has been telling you regarding your capabilities of taking courageous action. Replace negative thoughts with affirmations such as, “I don't need validation from others to know how capable I am.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is a good time to strike out into new areas of discovery in your career sphere, as this can make you feel incredibly alive. It’s important to know that when we try new things or pivot, it will naturally make us feel uncomfortable. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going in the wrong direction. Growing pains are a natural byproduct of expanding our senses and stretching ourselves into new levels of growth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There is a chance that some new revelations could unfold unexpectedly. This is a great period to create space for seeing beyond your own limited perceptions. For example, someone may introduce you to a new way of seeing the world. This can open up a window to sort through your beliefs and discard what is no longer supporting your growth. If you’ve been orbiting in your comfort zone longer than necessary, these new shifts can feel a bit strange. Go with the flow.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You’re a force of nature today, and you may notice how you want to show people the different sides of yourself that you may have kept hidden. By allowing others to see the depth of who you are, you can open the doors to heal from ever feeling like you don’t belong. Reach out to your community, gather the people you love, and spend some quality time with them. Love is the only lasting truth.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today you may feel like daring yourself to be more expressive and exert your passionate nature in your connections. This can help boost your self-esteem as you’re less likely to edit who you are to fit in. You are more likely to take a risk by showing your playful side, which can help you bond more closely with others. This is a good period to accept invitations you would normally say no to, as you can make spontaneous connections in unusual places.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is a great time to find new alternative ways of living. You may want to change up your lifestyle habits and find that your old way of working simply doesn’t align anymore. This is an incredible opportunity to experiment with your routine and see how you can find a new lease on energy. When we’ve had the same routine for a long time, sometimes we no longer feel the same charge of rejuvenation that it used to give. Switch it up.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is a major reset phase, which can give you the courage to start over on a creative project, transform old beliefs about your relationship with your creativity, and recognize how you can push your creative boundaries to new heights. If you’re feeling fearful of stepping outside of your comfort zone, this is an incredible time to confront your deepest insecurities so that you can experience the creative freedom you deserve.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You’re in a transformative cosmic phase to consider if you’ve been placing any self-limitations on yourself so that you can unpack what underlying fears are influencing your decisions. List your fears to discover which part of you may fear change. Change is inevitable, and when we face our fears, we can find the power not to let them control us.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may feel more open to your imaginative possibilities. Imagination makes it possible to experience a whole world inside the mind. The imagination is an incredibly powerful tool, and working with it will help you think outside the box. Perhaps you may even find that you need to heal your connection to your imagination. For example, if your parents told you that your imagination is a place of fantasy rather than a place where dreams are created, it’s time to uproot those negative beliefs.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today, you might think of innovative ways to make money, but with a communal perspective. There are old traditions, such as ‘lending circles,’ where a group of people in a community share money that eventually everyone in the circle receives. This can strengthen a community and build foundations of trust and support that you and others can rely on. Pitch the idea to your close friends, and see what types of responses you get.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Visions of your desired future will likely jolt you into action today. You may decide that the foundations you have set down don't align with your long-term plan. How would you like to reshape your foundations if you could completely reset them? This is an opportunity to readjust your goals and ensure they align with the highest version of who you are.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You might have some confronting feelings pop up underneath the surface today, which can support you in your journey of shadow work. Shadow work is a soulful term for diving deep into our souls to discover how our unconscious behavior is influencing our daily choices. If you notice a negative pattern, using different shadow work tools such as therapy, journaling, or other healing modalities can help liberate you to make more empowered choices for your life.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.