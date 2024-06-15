5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love The Week Of June 17 - 23, 2024

Beauty is as beauty does. That's the message and theme of this week in love, between June 17 - 23, 2024. While five Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love if they lean into this message, the rest are encouraged to find the true beauty within them, too. The lucky ones are: Horse, Ox, Rat, Rooster, and Pig.

The I Ching hexagram of love this week is Mountain over Fire (#22), changing to Earth over Water (#7). It reminds us that abundance in love can take many shapes and forms. Sometimes, it can come to you as solid advice at just the right time that spurs you on to confess your feelings, thus discovering that the other one secretly loved you, too. Other times, it can help you skirt problematic people and not get entangled in their life thread, leaving space for your true love to find you.

So don't despair if you haven't found the one yet. Your luck in love will blossom when you choose yourself and stand firm. It's just that Fate doesn't like to reveal its hand right away. You must trust the process. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love in the week of June 17 - 23.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love June 17 - 23, 2024:

1. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, your zodiac sign's luck in love this week is all about recognizing the truth and endeavoring to honor it. Even if someone tries to gaslight you, hold on to the truth, and don't let go. That's how luck will find you. If you are single, you are about to watch karma land a solid kick on the ones who tore your heart apart and made you feel small. Try to keep moving towards true love and your future happiness even as this happens.

If you are in a relationship, you must not allow negative self-talk to box you inside your mind. You will lose your luck in love if you do that. Instead, know that you have more options than you realize. As soon as you acknowledge that, destiny will conspire in your favor and remove what's toxic for you or show you a path away from it.

2. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, your Chinese animal sign's luck in love this week is strong. As long as you lean on yourself and be your own best friend, no one can steal this luck from you. If you are single, try to repeat to yourself this — “I will find true love and have more options than I realize.” The affirmation will keep negative self-talk at bay and also the naysayers at bay.

If you are in a relationship, you will find camaraderie and cozy joy in the company of your significant other this week. Lean into it (sometimes literally!), and let joy permeate through your heart. If your love language is cuddling and physical touch, this week is going to be extra special for you.

3. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, your luck in love this week is sweet. Don't underestimate it. Despite its sugary appearance and lighthearted feel, this luck will take you to the next level in life through love and romance. If you are single, focus on what's important to you, and don't be so stressed about your love life. That's how your Chinese zodiac sign's luck in love will unfold for you. Keep it light; keep it easy!

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will emerge when you refuse to allow people to smash your personal boundaries in the name of “love.” That's not love. That's disrespect. Once you hold on to this inner knowing and the nudges of your intuition, your luck will unfold. This luck will take you to true love and away from the false.

4. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, your luck in love this week is mysterious. It won't reveal itself to you until the very end. If you are single, try to focus on your priorities in life, be it your career, children, hobbies, or something else. Love will find you while you are not looking for it. It's part of the surprise!

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week is all about acknowledging the good that already exists in your relationship. Send your gratitude into the ether and embrace the mundane every day. This luck will reveal itself through the small and tiny in a myriad of different ways, surprising you and delighting you at the same time.

5. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, your zodiac sign's horoscope, focuses on healing and relationships. Your luck in love this week urges you not to allow negative emotions to reach you. They will block this luck from flowing in. If you are single, you are encouraged to purge old wounds from your psyche, whether alone or with the help of a therapist. You cannot find true love if the old still has its hooks in you through sorrow and pain.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love is brash and strong this week. It will race into your life and bring you and your partner beautiful experiences. You may be more spontaneous than usual, too. That includes zipping off on a weekend trip or booking flights and a hotel for a much-needed couple's vacation. Do you!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.