Relationships Improve The Week Of May 27, For These 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs

Love is love is love. That's the message and theme of this week, between May 27 - June 2, 2024, for matters of the heart. After all, those who know how to treat their loved ones right will also know how to treat new friends, acquaintances, and lovers right (and vice versa). Five Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love under this whimsical influence. Namely, Rat, Goat, Horse, Pig, and Rabbit.

This week's I Ching hexagram of love this week is Fire over Mountain (#56), changing to Water over Mountain (#39). It reminds us that not knowing what you want in love isn't necessarily a bad thing, especially when we are young. If you always look elsewhere and wonder if the life is greener on the other side, you may just lose out on the best love of your life. After all, your luck in love cannot work if you don't allow it to.

Just remember: incompatibility is a real thing.

So, if something is not working, and your gut tells you to move on, this is not the same as wondering if things are greener. This is a call to recognize an indisputable reality so you can make space for true love to come in. The balance between the above message and this one is where you will find your luck. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love.

Relationships improve for these five Chinese zodiac signs the week of May 27:

1. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, your luck in love is extra sweet. If you are single, be authentic and don't let anyone be a Debbie Downer about your love life. They don't know what destiny has in store for you. Walk the walk, and talk the talk, and be confident. Your red string of fate is slowly drawing the right one to you, which is part of that process.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week is all about anchoring your relationship forever. That means popping the question if you haven't already or discussing your future life together and where you and your partner wish to be in 20 years. Luck will help your dreams come true.

2. Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Goat, your luck in love is all about knowing your worth and never settling for less. If you are single, charge forward where your heart guides. Don't let biases and bigotry faze you because the cosmic forces have got your back. You will find your true love if you step out of your comfort zone and allow the nudges of destiny to guide you.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged not to allow toxic third parties to have a say in your relationship with your significant other. Don't ignore the red flags! Your luck will help you steer everyone important clear of such interferences, but you won't be able to do this if you allow doubts to cloud your mind. Wear a Black Tourmaline pendant if you need grounding and protection.

3. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, your luck in love this week is all about seeing what truly lies in your heart and not allowing the external world to influence you away from that truth. If you are single, you need to let go of energetic ties to exes or other people in your past who are blocking you from finding true love. Do a black-candle cord-cutting ritual to help you with this. Your luck will glow more easily, then.

If you are in a relationship, try to balance being there for your loved ones and partner and being there for yourself. You cannot fill anyone's cup if yours is empty. Besides, everyone is willing to fill everyone else's cups in healthy relationships. If you learn this message, your luck in love will flourish and bloom beautifully.

4. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, your luck in love this week will help you discover hidden talents within you, thus enabling you to shine like never before. If you are single, trust the process and keep broadening your horizons to make new friends. That will lead you to your true love. Even if you can't see luck's mysterious workings, trust the process. It's unfolding exactly as it should behind the scenes.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to make time for your friends alongside spending quality time with your partner. This may seem counterintuitive initially, but your interactions with your social circle will help you bring new stories to your romance that will help you and your significant other deepen your connection.

5. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, your luck in love this week will bring you elders or authority figures to help you find the one (even if they don't realize that fate is working through them for you). If you are single, you are encouraged to socialize more and listen to the love stories (and stories of romantic failure) of your family or circle elders. Something will click for you when you do this.

If you are in a relationship, you are urged not to burden yourself with all the responsibilities in the name of love. That's a manifestation of people-pleasing or poor self-esteem. In truth, the right person will share your burdens and will stick by you through thick and thin. Let your luck in love this week show you this reality by trusting your partner and your relationship. You will discover new facets that will deepen your love.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.