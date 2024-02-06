5 Incredibly Effective Ways To Strengthen Relationships When You're Apart

How to keep the connection alive even if you can't see each other in person.
By Lisa Petsinis
Last updated on Feb 06, 2024
Photo: RDNE Stock Project | Pexels
Anyone in a long-distance relationship already knows that effective communication is key. And when you’re away from those you care about, creativity can make the difference. But, you can still create a tighter bond with your loved ones even when you're apart. When you try something different and get out of your comfort zone, you're letting them know how you feel about them and what your relationship means.
RELATED: I've Worked With Couples For 10 Years: Do These Things For Love That Lasts A Lifetime
Here are 5 incredibly effective ways to strengthen your relationship when you're apart:
1. Order a gift to be delivered
There is nothing more exciting than hearing the doorbell when you’re cooped up inside with no contact with the outside world. So, send your loved one a gift they’ll love, like a bouquet, a box of their favorite cookies, an Apple watch band, or something else you know they’ve been trying to locate online. What this communicates: "I get you. I know what you like and exactly what will make you smile."
Photo: adrenal alexandre silva/Pexels
2. Set up an online dinner date
Why eat alone when you can create a virtual meal? Plan a time to get your cooking done and start with an online toast. Exchange recipes, joke about how your food turned out, and smile as you sip your wine. Whether it’s your partner, friends, or family, you can pretend that you’re there in person. What this communicates: "Meals are better together, and I can’t wait to share my next one with you."
RELATED: 6 Super Common Long-Distance Relationship Problems — And How To Fix Them All
3. Write a letter
Before there was email, there was snail mail. Take out some pretty paper, write with your best cursive, share a window into your quarantine life, and tell someone how much they mean to you. What this communicates: "I care enough to take the time to write."
4. Take a virtual trip
Had to cancel a family trip? Set up a video conference, share your screen, and get virtual trip links on sites like Theme Park Professor, Globo Treks, or PBS. Or, share a walk down the halls of a museum or imagine a once-in-a-lifetime visit to the Louvre. What this communicates: "Let’s share an experience. I’d rather do it with you."
RELATED: 10 Tiny Ways To Be Deeply Intimate In A Long-Distance Relationship
5. Get goofy with your camera
Shake up your video chats with something a little more fun. Try out the filters on your phone, talk with a hilarious voice or weird face, and watch the other person crack up. Couples who laugh together stay together, according to science.
Related Stories From YourTango:
The same applies to other relationships, too, so go ahead a give someone a chuckle today. They will appreciate the emotional release and bond with you a little more. What this communicates: "I can be myself with you. I enjoy your company and love having fun with you." Try out these strategies with your loved ones today. They’ll appreciate a novel break from social isolation and improve your relationship at the same time.
RELATED: 3 Secrets To Strengthen Any "Rough Patch" Relationship
More for You:
Lisa Petsinis is an ICF-credentialed life and career transformation coach who works with women to build lasting life skills — like confidence and resilience — that will help them achieve their life goals.
This article was originally published at Lisa Petsinis' website. Reprinted with permission from the author.