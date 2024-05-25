These 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Will Have The Luckiest Horoscopes All Week Starting May 27

Be your own best friend, and soon, you will have your soul tribe knocking down your door. That's the eccentric energy of luck this week, between May 27 - June 2, 2024. While five Chinese zodiac signs will have the best luck under this influence — namely, Ox, Rabbit, Pig, Snake, and Rooster — the rest are urged to be true to their vision and chosen path, too.

This week, the I Ching hexagram of luck is Water over Mountain (#39), changing to Mountain over Earth (#23). It reminds us that all endings are not sorrowful or catastrophes, no matter what other people may try to make them out to be. Sometimes, the luckiest thing that could have happened is an ending that removes a toxic person from your life and helps you grow and thrive.

So rejoice in that luck! Rejoice that ending. If you must hold on to something, hold on to the good and golden. The bad doesn't deserve your tears. If you must cry, do it for yourself and for the wasted efforts. Let it be cathartic for you and an act of self-care. It's time to allow luck to bring a new era so something new and beautiful can grow in your life.

If you feel called to, maintain a gratitude journal.

It will show you what's golden and what's not and help you steer clear of negative peer pressure towards the path of luck. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week, between May 27 and June 2.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest the week of May 27 - June 2:

1. Ox: The patient one wins.

Ox, you're a lucky zodiac sign this week. Your luck is all about being patient and pacing yourself right. If you do this, the whole world will be your oyster. In fact, some of you will receive opportunities to go beyond your current circles and stretch your horizons, especially if you are a student. This may be difficult for some of you who struggle with anxieties or have toxic influences in your environment. You are encouraged to have a grounding ritual in your daily life to capture what is useful to you and let go of what is not. The colors blue and red will be lucky for you this week.

2. Rabbit: Devilish luck!

Rabbit, don't be scared. Your luck this week is being referred to as “devilish” because it will surprise your biggest naysayers and make them think you have signed a deal with you-know-who. But that's not true. They don't want to recognize what you have within you and your capabilities. So don't let them be your focus. Instead, let your luck and drive take you to soaring heights and then some! You've got this. The colors yellow and green will be lucky for you this week.

3. Pig: Luck in love

Pig, your luck this week is tied to your relationship with your loved ones — both platonic and romantic. So make sure to spend quality time with them and prioritize them alongside your other goals. Your journey will be incomplete if you reach the greatest heights but don't have your loved ones beside you. When you do this, your luck will unfold in mysterious (and sometimes obvious) ways. If you feel called to, work with Rose Quartz this week to help you stay grounded in this. Dusky pink and purple colors are also highlighted as lucky for you this week.

4. Snake: Regal luck

Snake, don't let anyone rain on your parade this week! Your time to shine is here; you must grab your destiny to make the most of it. Your luck at this time is entwined with your self-esteem. So be your own cheerleader and make time for self-care even as you do your daily responsibilities. As long as you act, walk, dress, and talk in a regal manner (whatever you consider regality to be), you will do well. The color gold is highlighted this week for you for luck, and so are objects made of real gold.

5. Rooster: Winner, winner, chicken dinner!

Rooster, when your luck comes in for you, you'll feel like crowing from the rooftops this week! You are advised to enjoy the blessings without giving in to that urge. After all, why focus on showing up the naysayers when you can focus on winning big? If that's what you wish, fresh opportunities, new friends, and maybe a new love or two are in store for you. So make a wish! Then a few more! The color red will be lucky for you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.