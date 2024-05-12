What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of May 13, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Sweet treats are the sweetest only when we enjoy them infrequently. That's the energy of this week, between May 13 - 19, 2024. After all, distance makes the heart fonder and nostalgia that much stronger. Before we get to the one-card tarot reading for each zodiac sign this week, let's take a look at the general messages for everyone.

First of all, don't forget the trees for the forest. The details make a dream worth pursuing. How else will you know if something is your dream and not a desire planted in your mind because of peer pressure or fear of missing out? The right path may not look desirable to someone else because it's not the right path for them (and vice versa).

Secondly, if you are afraid of making a mistake or choosing the wrong path, don't make your choice until you have more information. Meditation can help you feel settled and grounded within, thus bringing you more clarity.

The answer will come to you if you trust yourself. If you feel called to, now's a good time to work on building your patience. That way, wherever you may find yourself in the future, you will always know that you can find your way back home. Now let's take a look at the weekly tarot card reading for every zodiac sign for May 13 - 19.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading for May 13 - 19

Aries

Tarot card of the week: Judgment

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Taurus

Aries, the energy this week will throw confusing decisions your way — most of which will have a tinge of peer pressure attached to it or laden with opinions from your family members. With Judgment as your tarot card for the week, you are encouraged to hear them all but follow the path that resonates with your soul. Focused breathing for a few minutes can clear away the confusion, and so can meditation. Working with Yellow Jasper can help stabilize you, too.

Taurus

Tarot card of the week: Judgement

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aries

Taurus, when the world goes one way (or at least it appears so in your community or social circles), stand still for a while and choose if you want to go in the same direction or elsewhere. With Judgment (a major arcana tarot card) showing up for you, you may not know this, but you are at a crossroads right now. Make sure the path you choose is truly one you believe in or want to pursue. Working with Blue Lace Agate can bring you clarity and calmness this week.

Gemini

Tarot card of the week: Three of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Gemini, we are only a week away from the beginning of Gemini Season. So don't be surprised if you start feeling jitterbugs for adventures. The 3 of Wands reveals you are ready to grow, expand, and explore. So do so, and make new friends along the way. If there are naysayers in the wings, pay them no mind. Let no one dampen your style. Some of you will benefit from working with the crystals Lazurite or Aquamarine this week for the sake of your crown, three-eye, and throat chakras.

Cancer

Tarot card of the week: Six of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Pisces

Cancer, your tarot card for this week is the card of victory — the 6 of Wands. Remember this as you go about your days. Let no one diminish your self-esteem or divert you from your chosen path. You will emerge as the winner at the end of it all. You will also have help along the way, whether it's supernatural or from unexpected friends. If you feel called to, work with Honey Calcite this week to improve your communication and auric presence.

Leo

Tarot card of the week: The Devil

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Cancer

Leo, don't freak out! The Devil may have come out for you this week but it's referring to your professional life as an area of significance this week. As long as you remember the bargains on the table, whether contractual, verbal, or implied, you will do fine. Those who try to sneak out of doing their end will have karma to deal with, so be patient and don't worry. If you feel called to, work with the crystals Larimar, Sodalite, or Lapis Lazuli this week... but only choose the one you resonate with the most!

Virgo

Tarot card of the week: Three of Pentacles

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Scorpio

Virgo, the energy this week is all about teamwork, making new connections, and taking care of the details in your professional life. With 3 of Pentacles showing up as your tarot card of the week, don't be surprised if you receive some solid advice from your peers or teammates, too. File it away for later. Some of you will benefit from meditating daily or doing focused breathing every few hours every day as a means to ground yourself and prevent the anxiety of perfectionism from drowning you. Work with the crystal Lazurite this week to help you with mindfulness, spatial awareness, and inner peace.

Libra

Tarot card of the week: Eight of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Scorpio

Libra, not all friends are good friends. Some are only meant to add numbers to the party list so you can enjoy together and have fun. As long as you remember that, you won't expect anything from those who you mustn't expect anything from. With 8 of Wands showing up as your tarot card of the week, you are urged to know your true tribe among the many so you can fly with them and fly fast! If you feel called to, work with red-colored crystals this week or wear the color red more to bring you luck and soul recognition.

Scorpio

Tarot card of the week: Page of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Scorpio

Scorpio, this week is all about new beginnings for you with the Page of Wands showing up as your tarot card. Trust your instincts and let your Mars-influenced side take over. You will either have an abundance of energy this week to do things and go places, or will feel jittery in one area of life where you instinctively feel that you must accomplish more. Trust that drive and follow it. You can work with Obsidian this week to help you zone in on what you must do.

Sagittarius

Tarot card of the week: The Sun

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aries

Sagittarius, the energy this week is fabulous for you! You got the Sun tarot card, after all. You will be fine if you do what your heart calls on you to do. Don't shy away from the spotlight. You are meant to shine bright regardless of who supports you and who does not. You will win in the end. If you feel called to, work with Sunstone this week to align yourself with this powerful energy. You can meditate while holding a sunstone palmstone, too.

Capricorn

Tarot card of the week: King of Wands

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

Capricorn, everything may not go your way always, but you are extremely capable of finding solutions and creating alternative paths. So don't mind the naysayers this week. You have the King of Wands as your tarot card of the week, and kings (and queens) are leaders and decision-makers. Trust yourself and you will be fine. Some of you will benefit from keeping a journal to help you outline your thoughts and mull upon stray ideas that may have good potential.

Aquarius

Tarot card of the week: The Magician

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Leo

You are more powerful than you believe you are, Aquarius. With the Magician (a major arcana tarot card) on the table for you this week, there's no doubt about that. Whatever you believe at this time will start to manifest — both good and bad. So be extra careful of your thoughts and spoken word. Meditation and other grounding practices can help you stay mindful of this so you only channel this power where it benefits you the most. If you feel called to, work with blue-colored crystals this week to help you with this.

Pisces

Tarot card of the week: The World

Most compatible zodiac sign of the week: Aquarius

Pisces, you may or may not realize this, but you are influencing the collective even when you think you are living all by yourself and engaging with no one in real life. That's your secret power this week, as highlighted by your tarot card — The World. What will you do with this gift? Will you make the world a better place by being the example that others follow? Or will you give up your leadership spot? Again, you don't have to engage directly with anyone for the collective to pick up on your energy and choices. So be more mindful this week. You can work with Topaz or Lazurite to help you with this.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.