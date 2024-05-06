We start the week with the Moon in Aries, helping us stay more centered and connected as we approach this season more optimistically. The New Moon in Taurus will occur on the 7th, and its energies will be felt for several weeks. It is a time to rekindle and connect with what we love. The theme of this Moon and this season is love and how we incorporate it into our lives. Journaling can be a precious way to understand what drives, pushes, and excites our hearts.

The Moon in Gemini on the 8th helps us open up and be more social, while the Moon in Cancer later in the week will continue to make us feel like dreamers as we wait for the next Full Moon cycle to commence.

What each zodiac sign can manifest before May 12, when journaling with the Moon's energy:

Aries — Warrior energy

With Mars in your sign, taking action can feel like a blessing. This week opens with the Full Moon in Taurus, bringing you out of your slump. Be receptive to changes and make plans more aligned with your goals. Trust your process, and don't try to rush for validation. Victory is at your disposal when you play the game. The transit wants you to open your heart to love and focus on your potential successes.

Journal Prompt: Think about how you have been victorious in the last year. Are you allowing yourself to receive help from others? Or are you fighting these battles alone?

Taurus — Confidence

As we settle into your season, with Venus, Jupiter, and Uranus in your sign, you are making breakthroughs, which can lead to periods of confidence boosters. Give yourself grace and open your heart to the positive energy of this New Moon. Meeting new people and expanding for the next six months are on your horizon.

Journal Prompt: How are you breaking out of your safe place? Are you showing yourself love and care? Discuss how you will open your heart this Taurus season.

Gemini — Rest

Many changes are happening this year, but things get calmer now with the Sun and Moon in Taurus. This gives you a lot to think about as we prepare to enter your season later this month. It's the perfect time to review and celebrate your achievements in the last year. The energy of this Moon can also help you reflect on what you hope to achieve in love for the next several months.

Journal Prompt: Are you allowing yourself periods of rest? How will you treat yourself this week with the New Moon?

Cancer — Accomplishments

You are a trailblazer; the last year has allowed you to rise above and shine. Taking on new leadership roles and focusing more on competition may have been on your mind. The New Moon this week will help you be more receptive to the advancements you have made. It is a beautiful time to celebrate with friends and family. Honor yourself.

Journal Prompt: What do you aspire to do in the next six months? Do you have any new plans in the works? Have you edited existing projects?

Leo — Travel

Taurus season has you in your element since you can stand out, and people will see your vibrant personality. With the New Moon this week, it can feel like an optimistic transit that will help you believe in your dreams. Climbing any mountain may seem achievable, but you will feel unstoppable. But you also need to remember that love and balance are essential. If you are single, think about the relationships you want to build. If you are in a relationship, think about how you want to strengthen them.

Journal Prompt: Have you tried learning new skills? Have you been collaborating with others? Think about how this Taurus season will help you feel more present with love-related matters.

Virgo — Friendships

As a mutable sign, the New Moon transit can feel like a breath of fresh air since it will make a trine to your sign. The week helps you see the value of your friendships and how empowered they can make you feel. Your community enables you to shine and tap into your inspiration and confidence. The next six months can guide you into self-discovery and learning new things.

Journal Prompt: What fascinates you? How have your friends inspired you? Describe the beautiful qualities that make you a great friend and partner.

Libra — Lighthouse

Dreams during this week's transit can feel quite potent, with the New Moon highlighting your strengths and weaknesses. You will see your power blaze through now as you pick those pieces up and begin to heal. The transit will push you to the territory of self-love and care. It is a reminder to be more optimistic, not hold grudges, and to move forward slowly if you face any obstacles. Your resilience is going to shine.

Journal Prompt: Define the crucial moments where your strength and courage shone through. Discuss the moments when you have helped others find their power.

Scorpio — Melodies

This is a period of reminiscing, with Taurus season bringing to light your past relationships and friendships. As we gain insight during this New Moon, you will see how you have overcome and how transformative your relationships are. There is a lot of energy now that will help you find yourself and the promise of healing. Since Saturn's ingress in Pisces, you are discovering the value of those relationships and how much you have evolved.

Journal prompt: What are you not allowing in relationships? How are you expressing and communicating yourself with friends and partners? Are you protecting your boundaries?

Sagittarius — Architect

Saturn has made you destroy and rebuild when it was in your sign several years ago. Now, you are continuing the design of this new process. The New Moon helps you make the blueprint needed to move ahead and build. The week's transits allow you to tap into your visionary side. If you still need to create a dynamic structure, you will discover the missing pieces of your puzzle.

Journal Prompt: How has your view of yourself changed in the last 6-8 years? What do you expect to build in this new stage?

Capricorn — Flight

You are navigating this season with a lot of awareness and self-reliance. Your past can give you many clues as to what your needs are in the present, especially if you have held back on expressing your emotions. One thing about this transit is that you will reconnect with your feelings and see how they have influenced you and the connections you have made. Prepare to feel more aligned with what you seek in romance.

Journal Prompt: Are you suppressing emotions? Are you letting love in? Discuss how you have been open to love in the last year.

Aquarius— Planting seeds

Your foundation takes center stage this week as the New Moon in Taurus prepares you to start something new and potent that can help you reach for the stars. This transit will also result from learning not to limit yourself and be there for others. You are feeling a lot more generous and magnanimous. Others may come to you for advice, so be ready to listen to them.

Journal Prompt: What seeds do you hope to plan during this New Moon transit? Are there any changes you desire to make in your home? Will you have a home improvement project in mind?

Pisces— Restructuring

Discipline will be needed during this transit since you may feel inspired to treat yourself. However, it will be a time when you will be rewarded for the work you have already completed. With the New Moon in Taurus, communication becomes more manageable for you, expanding your mind and bringing you more faith in yourself.

Journal Prompt: Is there something new you want to learn? Are you staying in touch with those you care about? Discuss how you will connect with your creative side this New Moon.

