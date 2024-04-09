5 Zodiac Signs That Are Basically The Universe’s Favorites On April 10, 2024

The astrological energy of April 10, 2024, cautions against involving too many cooks in the kitchen. Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence: Pisces, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, and Aries.

First of all, Venus in Aries' relationship with Pluto in Aquarius is highlighted here as a positive influence. That means every small action you take will have more significance than usual. So tune into your inner self and find out what matters to you and aligns with your principles and values. Meditation and journaling are excellent techniques to get to the bottom of this. Once you know, stay the course and remain focused. Don't forget that Pluto is an outer planet, so its positive influence can be a double-edged sword where blessings may not appear sweet at first until you discover how truly significant the change is for your well-being.

Neptune in Pisces' relationship with Moon in Taurus is also highlighted for Wednesday. It reminds us not to ignore red flags or intentionally choose the path of naivety. You won't find your luck on such paths.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 10, 2024

1. Pisces

Pisces, you are in for a real treat on April 10. Prepare to feel loved, cherished, and blessed! The cosmic forces are conspiring strongly in your favor and will make sure nothing gets in your way. Just make sure to keep your business to yourself because your shine may attract jealousy.

You are also encouraged to let go of people-pleasing and truly lean into self-care. It can be anxiety-inducing at first, but that's the price you pay for removing cognitive dissonance and uprooting harmful conditioned beliefs. The price will be absolutely worth it in the end.

2. Gemini

Strength and success await you on Wednesday, Gemini. Are you ready to impress them all (and also yourself)? You are urged not to second-guess yourself or hold yourself back from your dreams and destiny. You've got the universe backing you up!

Interestingly, you are also encouraged to lean into activities that soothe your soul and bring gentle, loving care to you. Whether that's a day at the spa, cuddling with your significant other, playing with your pets, or something else, do what fills your heart with joy and gentleness.

3. Cancer

Cancer, you are entering a cosmically significant period of life right now. Don't back down from any challenges. Allow them to reveal the steel underneath your soft exterior. Your cosmic blessings at this time are mysterious and will reveal themselves as you rise to the challenges in front of you.

You are also encouraged to seek love and support from your favorite people and favorite activities at this time. It's all about striking the balance between action and rejuvenation.

4. Leo

Leo, life may give you lemons sometimes, but they are not always of the negative kind. That's your message for Wednesday. You are on the best horoscopes list for a reason. So hold fast because the blessings may be disguised, but they are here to free you from what's toxic.

You are also encouraged to lean into recreational activities at this time, whatever appeals to you. It will help you stay grounded and bring joy to your heart, even as you deal with the greater challenge ahead of you.

5. Aries

Aries, it's time to purge the poison from your life! That's your hidden blessing on Wednesday. Whether you choose catharsis and soul healing and end ties with the toxic presences in your life, you will find great success and unstoppability on the other side of this cleansing fire. So lean into it!

You are also urged to maintain a “success journal” at this time to keep track of your goals, milestones, and ideas. Everything will come together if you stay on top of all the puzzle pieces.

