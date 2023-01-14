Heartbreak

28 Painful-But-Proven Ways To Move On From A Past Relationship

By Janet Ong Zimmerman — Updated on Jan 14, 2023

Photo: GaudiLab | Shutterstock
28 Ways To Move On From A Past Relationship

When a relationship is over, it can be extremely difficult to let go and understand how to get over a breakup in a healthy way.

Rather than dwelling on the past and trying to fix what went wrong, it's really just time to let go.

You may continue to think about your ex, your good times, and how much you miss them. But holding on to a past love clutters up your heart and mind.

Letting go opens up the space and possibilities to attract the partner of your dreams.

RELATED: 10 Secrets Guaranteed To Help You Move The Heck On From Your Ex After A Breakup

If you're set on letting go of the past and want to stop dwelling on the relationship you had with your ex, there are certain things you need to stop doing. 

Here are 14 things you should stop doing now to move on from a breakup

1. Listening to love songs that remind you of them

It's all right to listen if you really love the song, but don't assign the weight of your romantic past to it. 

2. Going to places where you spent time together

There is always something there to remind you. Always.

3. Thinking about the good times you had together

It's OK to remember them fondly. Just don't paint a rosier mental picture than reality.

4. Communicating with him through text or call

This can be construed as stalking and should be avoided at all costs.

5. Being friends with benefits or being the 'other woman'

Do what you want to do, but do it for the right reasons!

6. Wishing and hoping that he'll come back to you

It's natural to mourn for a lost love, but pining over it forever won't bring it back.

7. Being in denial that it's over

Don't tell yourself lies about the relationship. The truth will set you free.

RELATED: How To Know How Long You Should Wait To Date Again After A Breakup

8. Looking at his pictures, cards, love letters, and his Facebook

Nostalgia is fine. Obsession is not.

9. Staying in contact with his friends and family

If you need support, seek it elsewhere.

10. Talking continually about him with your friends, family, and anyone who will listen

This is a great way to lose your friends. They don't want to hear it.

11. Trying to run into him in bars and nightclubs

In fact, go to new places and meet new people.

12. Looking for him on online dating sites

Dating sites are fine, but consider all of your options there!

13. Trying to make him jealous by flirting with or connecting with his male friends

He won't care, anyway. Chances are, he's already moved on.

14. Letting yourself get rundown (overeating, not exercising)

A healthy mind depends on a healthy body — and vice-versa. 

RELATED: The Disturbing Way Negative Emotions Impact Your Physical Health

In addition to stopping certain behaviors, there are other practices you should take on.

These 14 habits or actions can help you transition and move forward with more ease and grace:

1. Find your happiness from within

Be your own best friend.

2. Be grateful for the wonderful things in your life

Count your blessings if you can.

3. Find your passions and focus on them

Remember what makes you who you are.

4. Get healthy from the inside out

Focus on good thoughts.

5. Focus on the present moment and know that all is well

There is no yesterday or tomorrow. There is only today.

6. Connect and spend time with your family and friends

If you're fortunate enough to still have grandparents, write them a letter!

7. Enjoy hobbies and activities that you've been meaning to do

Seriously, maybe it's time to dust behind the couch.

RELATED: 8 Morning Routine Habits To Kick Off Your Day With Positivity

8. Do things to refresh, renew, and soothe your soul

Re-read a favorite book. Take a solo vacation to a dream location. Treat yourself to a special meal.

Related Stories From YourTango:

5 Immediate Signs Breaking Up Was The Right Choice
My Ex Broke My Heart. My Dog Healed It.
This 30-Second Test Will Tell You If It's Time To Break Up

9. Exercise and work out

Join a gym or go to a yoga or spin class.

10. Listen to uplifting music

And dance by yourself at home!

11. Keep a journal

Write letters to your future self.

12. Read positive books

And find a community of readers who want to talk about those books.

13. Create a bucket list and start doing things on your list

Volunteer, teach a class, join a campaign, or learn a language. It's all there for you to try.

14. Apply lessons from your past relationships to create your ideal love life

Make a list of things you liked and didn't like about your past romantic partners and focus on finding the right one next time!

Be patient and gentle with yourself during this time. It takes courage to move forward and becomes easier once you start.

RELATED: 19 Steps For Getting Over Even The Most Devastating Breakup As Quickly As Possible

Janet Ong Zimmerman is the founder of Love for Successful Women, and creator of the Woo Course: 9 Juicy Ways to Bring Out a Man's Desire to Woo You. She works with successful women who are self-aware, courageous, and committed to finding the love they desire.

Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!

This article was originally published at Love for Successful Women. Reprinted with permission from the author.