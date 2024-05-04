The New Moon In Taurus Brings Beautiful Weekly Horoscopes To 5 'Zodiac Signs Starting May 6

Everything will unfold exactly as it should. That's the message for this week, between May 6 - 12, 2024. Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes of them all under its influence. They are: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

First of all, we have a beautiful New Moon in Taurus on May 7 bringing joy and abundance to the beginning of the week. Wishes and desires that are rooted in earthly endeavors, whether it's a business venture, buying a house, refurbishing your interiors, investing your money for gains, or beautifying yourself through cosmetic treatments, are indicated here. So work your manifestation and channel the power of the Moon!

The second half of the week will be more emotionally poignant with the Moon's relationship with Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius highlighted as a beneficial force. Just remember: Pluto can help you heal and transform but its methods are often no-nonsense and demand courage and conviction. It's the equivalent of visiting a doctor's clinic after bruising yourself badly enough to need stitches. The healing itself is painful but necessary.

In other words, now's the time to purge old wounds and show your soul some love. With the Moon's transition from Aries to Cancer marked for this week, focusing on personal matters and your relationships with loved ones is indicated here. Now let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for May 6 - 12.

5 zodiac signs with the beautiful weekly horoscopes starting May 6

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Taurus & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Handicrafts

Aries, the energy in the first half of this week is both dense and airy. It's a crucible of opportunities that can be seized by those who keep their eyes open and their senses alert. Will you be one of them? You have the cosmic forces aiding you more than the others because of the astrological makeup of the skies, so make the most of this!

The second half of the week promises to either be extremely fulfilling as you set off on a new adventure or bring sorrows and the desire to purge old wounds. Neither path is better than the other. The point is to choose what feels right to your soul and double down on what you need. Journaling and meditation can help you at this time.

2. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Capricorn, the first half of this week will be a bit dicey for you because of the emotions of people around you. Bad weather may also contribute somewhat to this or aggravate it. Don't get disheartened. You are on the best horoscopes list because the second half will bring something phenomenal.

Some of you can embark on a new adventure, maybe in love, your career, or somewhere else. Others will receive an opportunity to collaborate or work under someone you admire or who could help you get to the next level. Stay calm and clear-headed, and you'll be fine.

3. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Relationship with others

Taurus, the first half of this week will be excellent for you, especially if you have been working hard on something and are waiting for the results. Some of you will receive an offer letter from a coveted workplace or university, so apply this as it fits your life. Try not to get distracted by excessive emotions — that's a cosmic problem this week for all — and you will be fine! (We have a New Moon in Taurus this week, too.)

The second half of the week will be more than usual and not very significant. Use this time to nurture your relationship with your loved ones or get rest if you have been working too hard. You need this.

4. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Play

Sagittarius, the first half of this week for you will be all about stepping out of your comfort zone and making sure you are not sabotaging yourself by giving in to fears. You have the cosmic forces firmly by your side and will succeed if you dare.

The second half of the week may bring you some confusion as to what to do about a relationship — whether to stay or go. If you are emotionally unfulfilled and constantly find yourself giving to others but never receiving, the answer is already within you. Trust your intuition.

5. Aquarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Studies

Aquarius, look forward to one of the best weeks of your life in recent times! Because this week is going to show you just how lucky you are. You are urged to be more receptive in the first half as that will help you manifest what you want more easily.

In the second half, be more active and proactive. Your manifestation powers are highlighted here, so however you express yourself, you will manifest something. If you feel called to, work with Clear Quartz to help you gain clarity and claircognizance.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.