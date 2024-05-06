Love is a feeling and an action; for those who have learned the mysteries of its charm, it is also a destination. It is a feeling that somehow, in its rapture of desire, changes everything else in your life. It’s a pursuit that is always worthy to remain open to. Through the heartbreaks, the lessons, and the challenging moments in which it may seem all is lost, love is still there because it’s not something that ever has to be found but only returned to.

Taurus is an earth sign and one of the ruling signs of Venus, the planet of love, making this zodiac season a reminder of what love is supposed to be. Taurus helps you to focus on the logical. Healthy behaviors come with great love but also wrap you in sensuality and the desire to enjoy time with the one that you love. While the path of romance may not always be straight and smooth, it is always found to be one worthwhile to pursue, as nothing ever feels quite the same as being in a place that feels like home to your heart.

In the week of May 6, an alignment between Sun in Taurus and Saturn in Pisces urges you to practice patience, find a compromise, and take your time improving or beginning a new relationship — just as the New Moon in Taurus peaks. While New Moons are always a time of new beginnings, this one is magnified as it’s the first Taurus lunation after the previous series of eclipses in Taurus and Scorpio, giving you the space to genuinely put the past behind you — and manifest the new beginning in love you have been dreaming of. Take time to return to what love is supposed to be this week and practice being in the moment. Instead of looking at what's left to figure out, let yourself be enamored by the fact that in a world of millions, you found someone who feels like home because you might find that’s all that really matters.

How the astrology of Taurus season improves each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope from now to May 12

Monday, May 6: Sun in Taurus aligns with Saturn in Pisces

The Sun in Taurus will align with Saturn in Pisces, creating the ability to move forward with what you want with discipline and dependability. This transit can help with matters of the heart by allowing you to feel less pressured to do something immediately so that you allow love to grow slowly. This can also help those with recent challenging relationship periods work together to create a harmonious compromise that allows further connection and growth. You can make considerable progress in your relationship by going slow, honoring slower periods in life, and staying dedicated to what you want.

Tuesday, May 7: New Moon in Taurus

The New Moon in Taurus peaks today as a welcome invitation to a new beginning. A New Moon represents the start of a brand-new cycle, making it a powerful time to manifest your intentions and start something new in your romantic life. This is the first Taurus lunation after the previous eclipse cycle in Taurus and Scorpio, so you may be able to strike out in a new direction. You may feel like you’ve learned all you were meant to and that the past is now officially behind you.

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus on October 28, 2023, provided a dramatic ending to a cycle that was helping you to find the balance between stability and desire in your romantic relationship. By embracing the themes of both Taurus and Scorpio, you can create a dynamic connection that fulfills all your dreams about what love can be — and how it can continue to grow into a long-lasting relationship. Use the energy of this new moon to reflect not only on what it means to have a new beginning in your era of soft love but also on how you can bring more joy and pleasure to your relationship and life overall.

Weekly love horoscope for now through May 12

Aries

Best Love Day: Monday, May 6

Patience isn’t always your strong suit when it comes to love. Once you know what or, in this case, who you want, you like to go after it immediately. In this case, trust that the delay is all a part of the purpose. To create the kind of relationship you’ve never had, you can approach it differently, which is what the current energy is all about. So, as much as it may be causing frustration, make space to see the benefit as well.

On Monday, May 6, the Sun in Taurus will align with Saturn in Pisces, allowing you to practice greater patience in developing or pursuing a strong soul connection with someone who has already proved important to you and your life. While you will feel more intensely about this connection, a greater ease will arrive, letting you appreciate the slowness of the process as you realize there is no reason to rush what is already meant to be.

Taurus

Best Love Day: Tuesday, May 7

The New Moon in your zodiac sign gives you an opportunity for a fresh start and new beginning in your life, which can have positive results in your romantic relationship. Taurus governs your house of self, and during Taurus Season, you are allowed to learn from the past year to make changes for the new year your solar return represents. By choosing to show up differently in your romantic relationship, you also can find tremendous success in creating a soft and easy love.

The New Moon allows you to start fresh in matters of the heart. Whatever the previous eclipse cycle of Taurus and Scorpio stirred up in 2022 and 2023 can now be put behind you as you feel more empowered to learn from what you’ve been through. When you learn that you don’t have to work for what you already deserve, you create the space to receive it.

Gemini

Best Love Day: Tuesday, May 7

Taurus energy governs over your house of soulmates, helping to bring about divine soul connections into your life and opening your eyes to what love is meant to be. As the Taurus New Moon on Tuesday, May 7, arrives, you can have a new beginning in an existing soul connection and attract a new one into your life. The energy of Taurus will ask that you find a balance between the desires of your soul and your practical needs for a relationship, allowing you to create the relationship you’ve always known was finally possible.

The Taurus New Moon brings a new beginning in a new or existing soul connection. This may be someone you’ve been separated from or had yet to articulate your feelings to, but now, as the stars align, you’ll finally get your chance. Taurus energy goes slow, so even though it feels like everything you’ve ever wanted, continue to allow the connection to progress naturally.

Cancer

Best Love Day: Tuesday, May 7

Often, love can be closer than you imagine, and so it’s not about how to attract that fantastic partner but simply opening your eyes to the connections that already surround you. If you are single, the New Moon helps you see an existing friendship in a new light. Trust the feelings that come to the surface and remember that while you might fear losing a friendship, what you stand to gain will outweigh any doubts.

While the New Moon in Taurus brings new love for those who are single, if you are in an existing relationship, you and your partner are being guided to embrace more time with those in your lives. Don’t put off that dinner with friends or meeting one another’s families, as time spent with those you and your partner both care about can help bring your relationship to new depths.

Leo

Best Love Day: Monday, May 6

Thanks to Taurus energy, you will progress in your career at this point, but that doesn’t mean there are still no opportunities for romance. Saturn in Pisces aligns with the Taurus Sun and brings new love from a workplace meeting or a trip. While workplace romances can be tricky, they don’t necessarily mean they can't work out. Just remember to go slow and make sure you are making decisions you truly feel confident about.

Saturn in Pisces has been encouraging you to become more dedicated to making positive changes in your life that will create the space for meaningful connections. While you may have had an idea about how this love would be, it doesn’t mean that is what the universe has in store for you. Be open to possibilities this week because love may arrive in the most unlikely places.

Virgo

Best Love Day: Monday, May 6

Whether you are single or in an existing relationship, you feel a strong urge to incorporate newness into your life. You’ve been busy working and healing yourself, but now you are also ready for adventure. Just because you crave something different right now doesn’t mean your relationship isn’t up to par. It’s a reminder that the best way to grow together is to share new experiences.

On Monday, May 6, Saturn in Pisces and the Taurus Sun will align, creating opportunities for a new beginning in your romantic life. You may travel together or seek new experiences in your current city. If single and traveling, pay attention to who surrounds you, as this energy supports meeting someone new while you’re away. Wherever this energy finds you this week, allow yourself to try something new, embrace your adventurous side, and enjoy each moment you have.

Libra

Best Love Day: Tuesday, May 7

Taurus energy governs positive changes and deeper connections in your life. This can help you plan for what you want and focus on how you feel in your relationship. With the personal changes you’ve experienced this year, you are craving a new kind of love — one that honors the person you’ve become and still leaves room for even greater growth. That may also mean allowing the changes that will help bring that desire to fruition.

On Tuesday, May 7, the Taurus New Moon in your house of intimacy and transformation might have you reentering the dating world or finally feeling like you and your partner have cleared a tumultuous time in your relationship. While Taurus seeks to create a sensual and soft love, it can also help you work through any issues, helping you generate compromise and the peace you need.

Scorpio

Best Love Day: Tuesday, May 7

Let yourself believe in everything you’ve ever dreamed of because the love you want does exist, even if it feels like it’s taken longer than expected.

The previous eclipse cycles of 2022 and 2023 were in Scorpio and Taurus, bringing about immense growth and healing within yourself and your romantic life. As the New Moon in Taurus rises on Tuesday, May 7, many of those lessons will finally click into place and help you move into a new era of love.

The New Moon in Taurus is the first lunation in this earth sign after it finished with its series of eclipses, marking a significant new beginning in how you approach relationships and in any existing connection you have in your life. Use this to truly lay the past to rest and focus more on what you want to create. While the past served a purpose, it no longer gets to dictate your future.

Sagittarius

Best Love Day: Monday, May 6

As part of the work of Jupiter in Taurus since 2023, you’ve been focused on becoming a better version of yourself and attracting and creating healthier relationships in your life. Change can be slow, but there is no replacement for knowing that you are truly in a healthy, supportive, romantic connection. This mentality will arise as Saturn in Pisces aligns with the Taurus Sun, helping you see your progress and allowing greater patience for what is left to accomplish.

Saturn in Pisces is bringing up themes centered around your home and family. It may make you feel your dreams of moving in together or purchasing a home will take longer than you first thought. It also is about understanding that there is no destination to reach regarding love. Let yourself find patience for what is still in progress and, most of all, gratitude for all you have.

Capricorn

Best Love Day: Tuesday, May 7

The New Moon in Taurus will rise in your house of romantic commitment, bringing about a new beginning in your relationship. While this most often includes marriage or elopement, it can also help you and your partner grow closer by discussing what is most important to you. You realize that the commitment you create together is the one that matters most.

If you’re single, the New Moon in Taurus on Tuesday, May 7, will bring about an opportunity to meet someone new or make an existing connection more serious. This is a very loving soft energy, so being vulnerable will be key as meeting someone under this energy denotes it will become a very committed relationship. If you are in a relationship, know commitment is on the table. It’s just that you get to determine how that looks for you — after all, this is your life.

Aquarius

Best Love Day: Tuesday, May 7

Make time to embrace the importance of the romantic connection in your life, not by planning far-off trips but by creating opportunities for the simple moments of domestic intimacy. As much as you can get caught up in what will happen in a year or ten years from now or all the beautiful places you’ve yet to visit in the world, don’t underestimate the significance of curling up with the one you love at the end of the day. It’s not about where you are but who you are with that matters most.

The New Moon in Taurus brings about a new beginning of connection in your committed relationship as it occurs in your house of home and family. You’ve decided to move in together or spend more time with one another’s families. The energy of this lunation speaks to the space you create in your relationship to enjoy the simple pleasure of loving one another, as you may find most problems tend not to matter once you’re simply enjoying time together.

Pisces

Best Love Day: Tuesday, May 7

As the poet of the zodiac, you tend to possess deeply romantic views about love and relationships. While that is a gift, you must also learn that seeking clarity in connections is important. You can feel confident your and your partner’s intentions align. Instead of just jumping all in with your heart, approach love from a more logical space and open up the conversations that allow a long-term relationship to flourish.

The Taurus New Moon helps you create a new romantic beginning through conversations. Whether in a new or existing connection, the Taurus Moon can help you reflect on being more honest and practical as you understand that relationships take time to grow and come together. It doesn’t mean there isn’t magic or romance but instead reflects the mature awareness that a relationship can’t exist on any illusions. Let yourself plant the seeds for the future you want to enjoy, and you’ll come to find love can be even sweeter.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.