How The Moon Effects Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscopes Now Through May 12

On May 6, the Moon in Aries kicks off the week; later in the day, we begin to feel the effects of the Taurus Moon. On Tuesday, the Full Moon in Taurus will kick off a new cycle that will continue for six months. The transit will close some stories and chapters initiated during Jupiter's stay in Taurus since last year.

Wednesday the 8th, the Moon enters Gemini, sparking our communication and serving as a prelude to next month's Jupiter transit. We will learn to keep what we value and let go of what is not serving us.

Advertisement

The patient and soothing Cancer Moon will grace us on May 10. A lovely energy that will gift us the nurturing and healing qualities needed as we close the week out.

Aries

Drew Rae from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

This week's New Moon in Taurus will continue to help you on your path of success, with Uranus, the benefic still in the same sign. A conclusion period comes and a new beginning that will help you be more cognizant of your values and material possessions. The last several weeks have contributed to your ongoing transformation. Now, you are ready to enter a new domain with more knowledge and courage.

Taurus

Drew Rae from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

his week, the New Moon in your sign, will help you heal relationships, including friendships. With Jupiter in your sign for a few more weeks, you can keep elevating and evolving as we prepare to enter the Mercurial territory this month. Show yourself love, get lost in romance, and incorporate the things that make you happy. After all, your year of expansion and metamorphosis will get better.

Gemini

Drew Rae from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

It's a big week, with the New Moon in Taurus in the darkest corners of your chart reminding you of your potential right before we enter your season. The New Moon is your prelude, making you start fresh and feel more in sync with your duties. Things get exciting when the Moon is in your sign later this week, expanding and connecting with your values and purpose as Pluto promises you an even more powerful direction.

Cancer

Drew Rae from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

One of the notable transits this week is the New Moon in Taurus, which gives everyone something to talk about. You are playing chess at this point, winning and stepping ahead of everyone at work or school. Rest is imperative when the Gemini Moon appears, reminding you to take a break as you continue winning battles and claiming victories. The week closes with the Moon in your sign, centering you and helping you find inspiration for love.

Leo

Drew Rae from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

We are all feeling the vibrance of the Moon in Taurus this week since it will be in the same sign as Jupiter. Having these two powerhouse placements at the highest point in your chart gives you an advantage to continue fighting and believing in your dreams. When the Moon enters Gemini, you will still be very connected to the prize you seek and see how much support you receive from others.

Virgo

Drew Rae from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Earthy energy this week brings you a sense of optimism and hope for your journey. The New Moon will make a trine to your sign, boosting your determination and connecting you with mentors and friends who continue to inspire you. The Moon entering Gemini later in the week helps you to continue your path of expansion, growth, and understanding.

Libra

Drew Rae from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Breaking the control that the past may hold for you will be linked to the New Moon's transit in the sign of Taurus. The week has you focused on healing and moving forward, especially with the Moon entering Gemini, helping you reconnect with your ambitions and career prospects. As the week closes, detailing and crafting your to-do list gets easier with the Moon in Cancer.

Scorpio

Drew Rae from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

When it comes to settling into a routine, this week works in your favor. But the New Moon will help you consider how your partners reflect you. The chance to expand and grow further in partnerships will appear later in the week with the Gemini Moon, making us all want to share more about ourselves. You will feel thankful for the Moon in fellow water sign Cancer later this week, giving you a period of calm and plenty of opportunities to rest.

Sagittarius

Drew Rae from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You can have breakthrough ideas with the Moon in Taurus, which gives you a reason to focus on yourself and plan for the months ahead. Things get serious with the Gemini Moon meeting Pluto later in the week, giving your relationship house something exciting and alluring that will keep you engaged with the potential that Gemini season brings. Meeting people comes easy during this time, as you feel more confident with what you seek in partnerships.

Capricorn

Drew Rae from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The potent New Moon in Taurus will make a trine to your sign, bringing you out of any slump and adding bursts of joy. When the Moon enters Gemini, you get back to basics and with a plan to tackle tasks with ease. The illustrious Moon in Cancer closes out the week, adding an element of excitement to your partnerships.

Aquarius

Drew Rae from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The week begins with the Moon in Aries, awakening your ambition and the need to triumph and accomplish as much as possible. Things get more intense with the New Moon in Taurus, bringing you back home and connecting with your roots. Air energy will help you feel inspired later in the week, with the Gemini Moon helping you break boundaries and explore new horizons.

Pisces

Drew Rae from Pexels | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Settling into the week's energy with the New Moon brings expansion and abundance. Then, the Moon in Gemini helps you connect more with family and friends. A social week that concludes with the romantic energy of the Cancer Moon, bringing calm and optimism to your romantic life.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She studies astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.