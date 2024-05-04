Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day The Week Of May 6 - 12, 2024

Living a life of luxury doesn’t mean reaching a space where you are only finding joy in material pleasures but in reveling in what feels good to you. It can be the ability to design your own life, having the time and space to do what feels good to your soul, or finally achieving a place of peace. Luxury can be simplicity when you focus all of your energy on what is most important to you, whether you choose to live in a penthouse or cottage in the forest, it is found in having the freedom to design the life that resonates with you most deeply.

The week of May 6 brings in the Taurus New Moon and an alignment between the Taurus Sun and Saturn in Pisces that can help you focus more on manifesting a life of luxury through patience and dedication.

Honoring what you have learned is most important. You can then begin to make different decisions so that the life you are living is the one that you have always dreamed of. This energy beckons you, reminding you of what feels good for your heart, soul, and nervous system as you are called to rest, enjoy life's simple pleasures, and remember that each day is truly what you decide to make of it.

Use this energy to honor the kind of life you want, recognizing that there is no need to rush to any finish line but instead permit yourself to enjoy each step. Practice patience for manifesting financial wealth, success, or love as you recognize that what will last forever will take time to create, but that doesn’t mean you need to postpone your joy of life. Look for where the universe is calling you to put something new into motion and where it is also calling you to rest. Have faith that all is as it is meant to be because living a life of luxury begins with you honoring what matters most to you and making time to enjoy it each day.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week of May 6 - 12:

Aries luckiest Day: Tuesday, May 7

The New Moon in Taurus on Tuesday, May 7, is your chance to reflect more on what you want from life and to attract the financial abundance to make it happen. Taurus is a sign that governs what feels good to you, and in this area of your life, it also signifies a turning point in being able to create what you really want. Take time to sit with how your priorities have shifted over the last six months and plan for what you want this new chapter of your life to entail.

Taurus also helps with financial endeavors; projects advocating for a pay increase or unexpected windfall. With the previous eclipse cycle represented by Taurus and Scorpio, you may also receive an inheritance or positive closure with a divorce or separation that increases your bottom line. Just be sure that what you are investing in is what is most valuable for you.

Taurus luckiest day: Monday, May 6

On Monday, May 6, the Taurus Sun will align with Saturn in Pisces, bringing an opportunity to work together on a special project with others. This is connected to something deeply important to you and that you feel called to pursue as part of your purpose. The only thing that you have to remember is that patience is key here, as Pisces also rules over your sector of wishes, which means you are on the right path. You need to ensure you’re letting it unfold organically.

Try to reflect on how you can collaborate with others on what you want to manifest or what help you need to make a specific dream a reality. With the energy of Pisces and Taurus present, a deep-seated dream is about to take off but to make it happen; you can involve others in your plan. There is no shame in receiving help, especially because you often find luck in networking.

Gemini luckiest day: Monday, May 6

Saturn in Pisces has been urging you to focus on your career path, not just for the money or accolades but so you can genuinely feel that you are fulfilling your soul purpose. On Monday, May 6, as Saturn in Pisces aligns with the Taurus Sun, a moment of inspiration arrives, helping you honor your intuition as you focus on pursuing your purpose.

Sun in Taurus and Saturn in Pisces help you understand the purpose of the career shifts you’ve been moving through by reminding you that success isn’t achieved overnight but by the simple decision never to give up. Allow yourself to honor what dreams arise during this time, and then focus on the practical ways you can manifest them as you enter a phase of divine success.

Cancer luckiest day: Monday, May 6

To make the most of the energy during the week of May 6, you need to break yourself out of whatever routine you’ve been in and create space to reconnect with others or make new acquaintances. What you want from life is possible, but to create it, you will have to start opening up to life more, which may feel uncomfortable, as if you’re taking a risk. However, it will be guaranteed to pay off.

On Monday, May 6, Saturn in Pisces will align with the Taurus Sun, bringing in new beginnings in those you surround yourself with and the opportunities you choose to take. Pisces rules your house of luck, so it’s important to remain focused on what you want but also realize that you will have to make some changes to receive the luck necessary to make it all a reality.

Leo luckiest day: Tuesday, May 7

The New Moon in Taurus on Tuesday, May 7, will rise in your house of career, prompting a new beginning in your professional life. Taurus governs all matters of work and your educational path, so it’s important to observe what it feels like beginning at this time or what you feel called to pursue. Taurus is a zodiac sign representing success achieved by persistence and dedication, so don’t give up on what you most want just because of the time it may take.

This New Moon will be intensified as you are asked to implement what you learned in 2022 and 2023 about your career and finding a balance between material success and doing what you love. Make space to observe how your career or college path has shifted since then, and then choose to seize this lucky new beginning to create the success you desire.

Virgo luckiest day: Tuesday, May 7

Taurus rules over your house of luck and abundance. The New Moon in Taurus on Tuesday, May 7, will create a lucky opportunity for you to create a new beginning in living your most incredible and beautiful life. Taurus prefers luxury, whether that is found through riches or experiences. Finances may be figuring in heavily during this lunation as you realize you have what you need to take action on your dreams.

The New Moon in Taurus provides the space for you to reflect on what you want life to be, whether it’s financial wealth or the ability to travel the world — and then to take action on it as this is one of the new places in the zodiac where you are being empowered to move forward. Whether consider a big life move or even making more time to enjoy what you love, let this be the start of living the life you have always known was destined for you.

Libra luckiest day: Monday, May 6

There has been and will continue to be a strong theme this year of you making changes to your life that allow you to live more authentically from a space of greater healing and growth. This energetic influence will be heightened on Monday, May 6, as the Sun in Taurus and Saturn in Pisces align, inviting you into a process of transformation that will allow you to feel like your best self so you can live the most amazing life you can imagine.

The Taurus Sun and Saturn in Pisces helps you to understand what changes you need to make to your life path or daily routine, which creates more space for personal well-being. Whether this is taking a new role at work or some time off, success isn’t just about what you do but how you feel while doing it. As you lean into this opportunity from the universe, you’ll feel more successful and abundant in the life you are creating.

Scorpio luckiest day: Monday, May 6

Taurus energy rules your romantic relationships, so during this time, the focus is more on your personal life than your career. That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for growth or success. While manifesting the love you desire is available to you with the New Moon in Taurus, you can also start making progress in designing a life you love.

On Monday, May 6, the Taurus Sun and Saturn in Pisces helps to bring patience to your romantic life and dedication to living a life of joy. You may find yourself exploring themes of joy around this time as you honor more of your innate creativity and feel called to start a new project or return to a previous dream. Don’t underestimate what you can accomplish when you decide you deserve nothing but the best.

Sagittarius luckiest day: Tuesday, May 7

The New Moon in Taurus will work alongside Jupiter, which has been in your well-being, determination, and boundaries sector since 2023. Whatever area of your life, Jupiter, the planet of luck, will go through a process of expansion. So, this period has been about learning what you need in your life versus what you want and giving you the skills to create it. Now it’s time to take all you’ve learned and radically step into a new beginning where you reintroduce yourself to the world.

Use the energy of the Taurus New Moon on May 7 to reflect on what you can do to create a new beginning in how you live your life or construct your daily routine. This is an opportunity to live more abundantly and enjoy more of what you are doing. Decide to honor what you want, and then embrace the determination of Taurus to create your unique success by being in love with every minute of your life.

Capricorn luckiest day: Monday, May 6

Taurus energy helps you focus more on what will bring greater joy into your life by helping you return to a dream or vision you previously had for your life. This can help you understand the divine timing of the universe more closely as you realize that some dreams take more time to manifest and that sometimes, you only need a little faith to shift events in a positive direction.

On Monday, May 6, the Taurus Sun will align with Saturn in Pisces, bringing up meaningful conversations or agreements with others that help progress what you’ve been working to manifest in your life. While you will have to remain dedicated, there is a huge opportunity here for you to reach a new level of success in your life by feeling as if you have finally accomplished what you’ve always dreamed of.

Aquarius luckiest day: Monday, May 6

The Taurus Sun and Saturn in Pisces will align on Monday, May 6, bringing an increase in finances and security to your life. Taurus governs over your home and family, while Pisces reminds you of what you deserve and your ability to create financial wealth. While you may be closing or selling a house around this time, you might also be making some much-needed improvements to your home or family life that help bring about more luxury.

While the Taurus Sun and Saturn in Pisces work their magic over their life, be mindful of slowing down and observing where the universe is guiding you. You may have to be discerning over offers or opportunities during this time as you are urged to remember what you are worth and the value of your dreams. As long as you hold fast to your truth, you stand to gain not just wealth with this energy, but also the peace of mind that tells you whatever you went through to reach this point has been worth it.

Pisces luckiest day: Monday, May 6

Pay attention to what you put into the world the week of May 6, as Saturn in Pisces aligns with the Taurus Sun. Taurus is an energy that you are familiar with as Jupiter has been in this earth sign since 2023, bringing in expansion and new opportunities through writing projects, podcasts, teaching, or social media. As the Sun and Saturn align on Monday, May 6, you are reaching a breakthrough moment in your journey and are preparing to own your unique purpose in this lifetime.

Saturn in Pisces has been requiring you to become more dedicated to what you want to create by making you work harder in the past year than you can remember. While harder doesn’t necessarily mean you haven’t enjoyed it, professional matters have been your central focus. As Saturn aligns with the Sun in Taurus, you will receive news that can positively change your life. Just remember that when you least expect it, a dream finally comes true.

