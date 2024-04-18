Romantic Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On April 19, 2024

Friday's love horoscope wants you to enjoy love that's both practical and romantic, which is why the Moon in Virgo is the perfect compliment for the start of Taurus season. Here is how this energy affects each zodiac sign in astrology on April 19, 2024.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, April 19, 2024:

Aries

Aries, you're ready for a change and may find that this is a serious time of reflection and awakening. You are ready to see the world for what it is and what it can provide to you in all areas of life. Go for what you want in love. Life isn't going to wait for you to be ready sometimes. Love can show up because the plan is to help you become the person you intend to become.

Taurus

It's a great day for growth, love and romance, Taurus. With your ruling planet to a special degree, you can capture the essence of love. Today is perfect for exploring the true meaning of a relationship. Open your heart and allow your feelings to grow.

Gemini

Friendships are a special thing, and it's amazing when one blossoms into something more. You may be at a crossroads in a key relationship, but a partnership could become what you hoped it would be. You may be the one who needs to initiate the question — is there something here?

Cancer

Things are working out for you in your career. With so much attention turned toward productivity at the workplace, love may be taking a back seat. Life can be complicated, and for now, a break from romance may be what you desire to complete your goals for business purposes.

Leo

You can learn so much about a person when you spend time talking and doing life together. Have an open mind. If you and your significant other or love interest seem to disagree, rather than cut them off, find out why. You may find that it's easier to understand others and love them than to say goodbye.

Virgo

You never know what you'll hear when you least expect it, so keep your ears open. Today, a secret can be shared with you, and it can bring you closer to a person you like. This may be where you begin to see them in a new light. You have entered their inner circle, and it feels good.

Libra

Commitment is such a serious word, and you may prefer not to do something major right now in your relationship. If you're looking for something less serious and more casual, be clear. It's always best to let the other person know.

Scorpio

It's a beautiful day for self-care and for doing things that enhance your life from the inside out. Love can be as simple as walking, embracing nature, or making an acai bowl from scratch for you and your sweetheart. Make time for the small gestures of romantic love. Be open to seeing where your love life can grow.

Sagittarius

There are various things that people don't often consider when falling in love. You may want to fill in the gaps of your potential partnership with quality time and new experiences. Be romantic. Invite your partner to try something they have never done before.

Capricorn

Moving in together or moving out? Either way, this is a season of life where you want to establish yourself and where you want to live. You can make time to spruce up your personal space to create an inviting ambiance. Or you can choose to be a bit more frugal with your time and go for a more minimalistic look.

Aquarius

It's a great day for a serious conversation about the future. You may have a working list of things you'd like to discuss. While it's never easy to bring up tense topics, it's much better to be open and transparent about it. Addressing issues now can prevent bigger problems later.

Pisces

Invest in your relationship. A small gesture to show you are 'in' is to do things that let your person know you're interested in having them with you in the future. You can plan a date from start to finish, from booking hotel reservations to buying tickets to see a show and picking a restaurant for dinner afterward.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.