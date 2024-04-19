What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About Their Relationship During The 2024 Taurus Season

All hail the Bull! Taurus season has arrived, and everyone stands to benefit from its stay in our cosmic calendar. Between April 20 and May 20, we are bound to feel the Bull's effect on our lives as it works its magical way into our careers, our love lives, our health and our finances. Oh yes, Taurus is as powerful as we imagine it to be, and every zodiac sign here stands to feel rewarded during this time.

There are a few things that each zodiac sign needs to know about love during the 2024 Taurus season when you look at the archetype of the bull.

What traits come with the Taurus zodiac sign? We all know about stubbornness and laziness, but what about the fact that Taurus is also very much associated with kindness, dedication, devotion, and dependability? Taurus is the sign of peace, of tranquility, of thoughtfulness, and if laziness or inability to move is the worst of it, then we are in pretty good shape.

During this season, Taurus will provide us with many very interesting and helpful transits, and we'll go over many of them and how they help or hinder each zodiac sign over the next month. We're about to walk into a very positive time in our lives; the growth opportunities are tremendous, and we can know this: we will be changing for the better, spiritually, mentally and emotionally. Bring it on, Big T!

Here's what each zodiac sign needs to know about love during this Taurus season, per an astrologer:

Aries

Most loving days: April 20, 22, 24, May 1, 3, 5, 8, 11

Notable transits: Moon opposite Mars, Mercury Direct, Moon square Neptune, Venus square Pluto, Pluto in retrograde, Mars aligns with Pluto, Moon in Aries, Waning crescent in Aries, Moon conjunct Venus and Mercury in Taurus.

Taurus season has you really buckling down for the good stuff because it is during this time that you start to make sense of everything that's led you to this place. Yes, mistakes have been made...or were they just part of the plan in the long run? Where love is concerned, you now know how to secure the happiest love life for yourself...because you are experienced and respectful.

Keywords for the season: Quality, quantity, excellence, devotion, spirituality, balance, determination, listening to one's heart, taking chances, being open to the opinions of others, generosity of spirit, kindness, and personal growth.

Taurus

Most loving days: April 20, 22, May 12, 14, 16, 17, 19

Notable transits: Mars opposite Lilith, Sun square Pluto, Moon opposite Venus, Moon trine Venus, Venus in Taurus, Mars in Aries, Pluto in retrograde, Moon square Saturn, Venus aligns with Saturn, and Moon opposite Mars.

Your season is upon you and that has you not only feeling the love but knowing that so much is contingent upon your health and well being, which is at the forefront of all your actions during this month. In love, you feel as though you are number one here, and you'd be right about that, but the side effect here is that when you love yourself, you attract only the best in terms of romantic partners. And good for you, Taurus...it's your time.

Keywords for the season: Being mindful, saving money, spending money, having a good time with friends, celebration, awareness, spiritual enlightenment, tolerance, love, emotional capacity, being helpful towards those who are in need, patience, endurance, stamina.

Gemini

Most loving days: April 22, 24, 25, May 12, 13, 17, 18, 19

Notable transits: Full Moon in Libra, Moon opposite Mercury, Moon in Sagittarius, Moon trine Mercury, Moon square Mercury, Moon conjunct Mars, and Moon conjunct Venus.

Taurus season brings on the good times and in your world, 'good times' are defined by how much fun you have with the people in your life who bring you joy and happiness. You have a fantastic romantic partner who is just as social as you are, so expect for Taurus season to bring on the parties as well as the intimate dinner dates.

Keywords for the season: Joyful attitude, infectious generosity, super loving behavior, being in love, having it all, rejoicing in that which you have, feeling good about life, needing very little other than what you already have, celebration, youthful energy, family, partying, adoration, being adored, balance.

Cancer

Most loving days: April 20, 21, 24, May 13, 14, 17, 18, 19

Notable transits: Moon in Libra, Mars opposite Lilith, Full Moon in Libra, Venus in Taurus, Mars in Aries, Pluto in retrograde, Moon conjunct Saturn, New Moon in Taurus, Moon in Cancer and Moon square Mars.

During Taurus season, you are going to feel as though you've finally completed something great in your life and that now, you can kick back and reflect upon what you've done. Your love life is stellar in so much as you and your partner have really put in the legwork towards making it as lovely as it is now, and you'll spend so much of this month patting yourself on the back for a job well done.

Keywords for the season: Generosity, financial wealth, romantic health, good times, parties, loving life, feeling capable, knowing you can do it, optimism, positive energy, great outlook on life, new job, extraordinary vibration, spiritual goals, creative flow, feeling smart, high intelligence, considerate of other, care for the home.

Leo

Most loving days: April 21, 22, 24, May 1, 13, 14, 17, 18

Notable transits: Mars opposite Lilith, Sun square Pluto, Full Moon in Libra, Jupiter trine Lilith, Mercury Direct, Sun aligns with Moon, New Moon in Taurus, Moon square Saturn, Sun conjunct Uranus and Half Moon in Leo.

In love, you want only the best, and you've spent a long time trying to figure out how to create such a life for yourself. Taurus season shows you that the culmination of such effort has arrived and what you'll see taking place on an almost daily basis is this show of affection that is beyond words. You love being adored and shown affection, and you'll be so happy during this season to know that all has worked our according to plan.

Keywords for the season: Patience, morals, high energy, optimistic attitude towards the future, knowing you need to change and making that change happen, readiness, willingness, adaptability, growth, therapy, work on one's self, family life, travel, waiting, creative endeavors, crafting, literary works.

Virgo

Most loving days: April 20, 21, 24, May 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 17

Notable transits: Mars opposite Lilith, Mercury Direct, Moon in Sagittarius, Moon trine Venus, Venus square Pluto, Moon in Pisces, New Moon in Taurus, Moon conjunct Uranus and Jupiter, Moon aligns with Mercury and Venus aligns with Saturn.

Innocence leads the way for you and your romantic partner during Taurus season, 2024, Virgo. What you'll notice taking place is that you and your loved one have changed; you are no longer that interested in taking every little thing that seriously, and when you do get into goofing around like a couple of kids, it's the greatest relief there is. Taurus season brings much love and light into your house...and into your world.

Keywords for the season: Childlike behavior, having too much fun, being young at heart, free-spirited, loving life, knowing who you are, feeling good about your body, self love, managing time, taking a break when needed, spiritual dedication, rising above obstacles, not taking everything too seriously, gentle communication.

Libra

Most loving days: April 21, 22, May 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 12, 14

Notable transits: Moon in Libra, Sun square Pluto, Moon opposite Venus, Full Moon in Libra, Mercury Direct, Moon trine Uranus, Mars in Aries, Pluto in retrograde, Moon conjunct Mercury, Moon aligns with Neptune, Waxing crescent in Cancer and Venus aligns with Saturn.

You may find that this is the season where you either meet someone new, or that your already established romantic life has taken a turn for the better. There's a lot of change going on here, Libra, and you are there for all of it. You've known for a while that you've been stuck in a rut, and Taurus season basically blows the lid off that rut and pushes you into new and exciting romantic experiences.

Keywords for the season: Possibility, chance, taking risks, wanting more and getting it, believing in yourself, knowing you can do whatever you want, making hefty decision, going for it, travel, planning, vacation, spending time with friends, great love life, romantic adventure.

Scorpio

Most loving days: April 23, 24, 25, 29, May 2, 3, 15, 17, 18

Notable transits: Mars opposite Lilith, Moon square Pluto, Full Moon in Libra, Jupiter trine Lilith, Moon in Sagittarius, Moon/Pluto alignment, Venus square Pluto, Pluto in retrograde, Mars aligns with Pluto, Moon in Taurus, Moon square Pluto and Sun conjunct Uranus.

What Taurus season is going to bring out in you is this driven creative individual who absolutely must get the job done. How this pertains to your love life is that you feel the pressure of time upon you and you do not want another day to go to waste; this has you summoning up all the kindness and affection that is inside of you, and sharing it boldly and with love. You are the meaning of love during Taurus season, Scorpio.

Keywords for the season: Attention to detail, excellence, work, advancement in the workplace, striving for the best, spiritual gain, knowledge, learning new things, reading books, spending time on your health, walking, working out, paying attention to your diet and exercise, making the best out of any trying situation.

Sagittarius

Most loving days: April 20, 21, 15, 18, 30, May 17, 18, 19

Notable transits: Mars opposite Lilith, Full Moon in Libra, Mercury Direct, Moon in Sagittarius, Venus in Taurus, Moon square Jupiter, Moon conjunct Jupiter, Moon square Saturn, Moon in Leo, Mercury in Taurus and Sun conjunct Jupiter.

You've always worked well with Taurus energy, so having an entire season of it upon you works to your advantage, especially where your love life is of concern. You're going to see that all the work you've done on your inner self has now manifested as outer beauty, so don't be surprised if you end up falling in love with someone entirely new out of the blue. This is a deeply romantic time for you, so good luck with all of that.

Keywords for the season: Falling in love, feeling like a pro, knowing yourself as great, not falling into the traps of deceit or drama, taking care of yourself, knowing you can do it, being brave, traveling to places you've never been to, doing things you were once scared to do, standing up for yourself, knowing your power and showing it, if necessary.

Capricorn

Most loving days: April 25, 26, May 1, 3, 4, 6, 9, 17, 18

Notable transits: Sun square Pluto, Moon trine Saturn, Jupiter trine Lilith, Mercury Direct, Moon square Saturn, Moon aligns with Saturn, Pluto in retrograde, Sun and Moon aligns with Saturn, Moon square Saturn, Moon trine Saturn, and Moon opposite Saturn.

Expect the unexpected this month, as Taurus season comes in with such a surprise for you that it will knock your socks off, and yes, we are referring to the idea that you might be falling in love...and this feeling will hit you very strongly. You didn't expect for such a major thing to take place in your life — at this point in your life, and yet, stranger things have happened, Capricorn. It just goes to show you that it's never too late...for anything.

Keywords for the season: Mad love, crazy infatuation, romance, delight, losing yourself in another person, feelings of happiness and joy, taking chances, doing new things, traveling with a partner, dining out, spending money on a loved one, receiving romantic gifts, feeling whole and complete, knowing you've done the right thing in life.

Aquarius

Most loving days: April 24, 25, 28, May 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 16, 17

Notable transits: Jupiter conjunct Uranus, Moon opposite Uranus, Mercury Direct, Moon trine Uranus, Venus square Pluto, Half Moon in Aquarius, New Moon in Taurus, Moon conjunct Uranus, Sun conjunct Uranus, Half Moon in Leo and Moon opposite Saturn.

Oof, Taurus energy really hits the spot for you, Aquarius, as you're going to recognize the lover inside yourself, and if ever there were any fear in your heart in terms of commitment or intimacy, you can kiss all that goodbye during Taurus season. You are in lucky, baby, and you're going to find that the way is paved in loving attitudes and good intentions. You will find someone who matches your zany, creative style this month, and you will come to love and adore this person.

Keywords for the season: Exceptional kindness, animals, pets, love of friends, romantic love, easy going good times, enjoying the weather, knowing you are safe and sound, feeling good about a certain person, getting over obstacles in love, feeling free spirited and adventurous and having the money to back up that feeling.

Pisces

Most loving days: April 21, 23, 24, 25, May 1, 5, 6, 8, 9, 16, 17, 19

Notable transits: Moon opposite Neptune, Mercury Direct, Moon trine Neptune, Moon square Neptune, Mars conjunct Neptune, Venus square Pluto, Pluto in retrograde, Moon conjunct Mercury, Moon aligns with Neptune, Moon trine Neptune and Venus conjunct Uranus.

Taurus season brings a certain kind of energy into your life that is well-needed and completely satisfying. Between your devotion to spirituality and well-being and your love life, you'll see that during this month, you will feel so secure about your station in life that you'll feel as though all the anxieties that have accompanied you have just melted away. This frees you up for kindness and the acceptance of romantic love, and yes, you will be an active participant.

Keywords for the season: Creativity, mindfulness, lovingkindness, spiritual practice, routine, ritual, comfort, being comfortable in your own skin, loving the life you've built for yourself, feeling at ease with your partner, growing romantically, trying new things, feel uninhibited in love, trusting your gut and making the right decisions.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.