10 Easy Ways To Become A Better Version Of Yourself

Self-development and growth are not luxuries; they're a necessity for success. It actually benefits your entire life. There is no single formula to create the absolute best “you” possible. There is no switch you can press to instantly become a different person. No one can do it for you. If you want to do your personal growth then only you have to do the heavy lifting.

There are some good habits, techniques, and attitudes that you can put into practice to be more like the person you want to be. Of course, to be the best version of yourself is not necessarily easy. It takes time and continuous effort. It is an ongoing process.

Everyone is born with the capability to be a better version of themselves. Once a person accepts that he/she has the power to change herself/himself, he/she is ready to start creating a successful and amazing self. Each of the following personal growth tips can be used to relate to your life.

These 10 tips help you in knowing who you are as a person and the type of self-improvement you seek.

1. Failure is not the end of the world

If you constantly think about what other people will think about you when you fail, then stop yourself immediately. Failure is a natural process and it is not the signal of the world ending. Realize this truth. Extremely successful people like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Michael Jordan have all failed at some point in their lives.

Failure always helps us to learn valuable insights which can drive positivity to become highly successful in life. So, don’t let the fear of failure hold you back.

2. Live to please yourself rather than others

Always live in the present moment and celebrate your small wins. Prioritize yourself. Live your life to the fullest to please yourself rather than others. Your people-pleaser role will lead you to depression, stress, and health issues. So quit pleasing people. It will help you in regaining your self-confidence.

3. Surround yourself with positivity

Positivity plays an important role in self-improvement. So always surround yourself with positive self-talk. We all do self-talk. It is a normal process but when it includes negativity, it creates a problem. Eliminate some negative vocabulary from your life dictionary such as but, can’t, try, should, and won’t.

4. Learn to trust yourself and take risks

Have trust in your abilities. Sometimes it’s good to take risks such as if you have a fear of facing interviews then go for it, face it. Take a class, learn a new skill, and challenge whatever it is that is holding you back. Take a risk and have faith in yourself. Positivity can open doors to success for you.

5. Learn something creative every day

When is the last time you did something creative or something that you actually love to do? Do it. It will create a positive impact on your life. Also, try to learn something that can help you in becoming a better version of yourself and would have an optimistic effect on your work, life, or study

6. Understand the importance of positive association with great people

Always surround yourself with positive great people. They will help you in all ways to bring out your best. It is one of the most important steps that you can take for your personal growth and improvement. Commit to surrounding yourself with only amazing people that help you in a constructive way.

7. Say “yes” to life

When life gives you an amazing opportunity, go for it. Don’t wait for other people to say “yes” to life with you. Start living your own. Sometimes you feel like quitting while working on your dream. But, remind yourself of all the great things that you already have and all the great things that are coming into your life. Keep that excitement level high about your work and life. Always be thankful for the amazing life that you have.

8. Fall in love with yourself

Love yourself just as you are. This self-love will only support your procedure of becoming the best version of yourself. Always remember no one in the world is perfect and will never be. So, take a deep breath and say “I love myself” and see how that feels. We can never do our personal growth if we constantly put ourselves down. So, be thankful, learn to forgive, and love yourself. It doesn’t make you selfish. It makes you indestructible.

9. Keep in mind that strength grows out of weakness

For many people, smoking is a weakness and a comfort. If you are one of them then quit smoking. Smoking is costly and bad for your health. But, if you have an addiction to it you can switch to alternatives like vaping. It is considerably less harmful than smoking and an effective way to kick the smoking addiction.

Quitting smoking is a transformational procedure that will change your confidence in yourself, your health, and your life. If you work on quitting your weakness then ultimately you are opening new ways for your self-improvement and personal growth.

10. Dress for attention and confidence

Wearing the right attire elevates your self-confidence and helps you in gaining the attention of others. Confidence is the key to success and it helps you in putting your best foot forward. If appropriate dressing can build your confidence level and lead you to success, then what you are waiting for? Go for it. You can read every day about how to be a better version of yourself, but it’s no alternative for actually doing the work.

If you want to be a better person in some way, don’t waste your time. Start it right away! Nobody else can do it for you. The effort has to come within you and you have to stick with it. The fact is that there is no “best” version of yourself: only “better.” So, follow the above-discussed tips and keep getting better – your future self will definitely thank you for it.

Unwritten is a website dedicated to millennial, lifestyle, and relationship content. For more of their lifestyle content, visit their website.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.