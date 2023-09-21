By Nicole Yi

You know when you find that someone special and you immediately revert to your high school self? Carefully written texts that are intended to come off as casual, nervous sweating, and overthinking the smallest things.

Those could all be indications that you're falling for them hard.

Everything feels new again and you don't even care how ridiculous you've been lately because whatever you're feeling seems bigger than anything else. Enjoy every single second of this roller coaster phase because falling in love doesn't come every day. Here are 23 signs to confirm you're totally smitten.

Here are 23 beautiful little signs you're falling in love:

1. He or she is all you can think about

You can't even make it through class or family dinners without dreaming of your wedding.

2. You love spending your free time with them

Hobbies? What hobbies? You'll be spending all your free time with them and love it.

3. Every little thing reminds you of them

Music and movies will never be the same again.

4. You don't mind making small sacrifices or doing favors for them

There's nothing you wouldn't do. You'll go to baseball games, watch horror movies, and happily wait around in the comic book store.

5. Things they'd love to stand out to you when you're out shopping

You always know what presents to get them.

6. Seeing their name on your phone gives you butterflies

You'll hope that these never go away.

7. Your friends are sick of hearing about them

But you just can't stop.

8. Being with other people isn't even on your mind

You don't even notice anyone else anymore.

9. You find yourself thinking of him or her before yourself

If they're happy, you're happy.

10. You feel like you're almost addicted to them

You go through withdrawal as soon as you leave their side.

11. Things that would normally annoy you don't when it comes to them

She takes forever to get ready and you just don't care. In fact, you think it's cute.

12. No one before them really matters anymore

You may have even forgotten your ex's name by now.

13. Even the most mundane tasks are fun with them

Even shopping for a new mattress can be the most fun ever.

14. You worry about messing things up

Because this would be the worst thing to ever happen.

15. Being intimate is more about being emotionally close than physical

Just touching them makes you happy.

16. Corny love songs don't seem as corny anymore

You will sing all of them and love it.

17. They're the first person you want to tell news to

Even if it's just to tell them about the trick you taught your hamster.

18. You catch yourself planning ahead with them in mind

Vacations, dinners, shoe shopping. Pretty much everything.

19. Everything feels right when you're with him or her

Even when it's wrong.

20. You're willing to try new things for them

You never thought you would go skydiving..until now.

21. You genuinely feel for them when they're sad

If they're crying, you're crying too.

22. You miss them as soon as they leave

You're texting them before they even get in their car.

23. There's no one else you'd rather be with

You cancel plans with friends and family just to see them.

Nicole Yi is a former associate editor at PopSugar. She oversees, writes, and plans all copy and content across channels for her company, an exciting e-commerce brand called Verishop.

This article was originally published at PopSugar. Reprinted with permission from the author.