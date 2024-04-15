The 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Who Are Very Lucky In Love All Week From April 15 - 21

You are who you believe you are. That's the thought-provoking energy of love this week from April 15 - 21. While five Chinese zodiac signs—Ox, Rabbit, Dog, Horse, and Rat—will be the luckiest in love if they lean into this message, the rest can benefit from it, too.

This week's I Ching hexagram of love is Fire over Earth (#35), changing to Water over Mountain (#39).

It cautions against the concept of “falling head over heels in love” because almost every time, your body's hormones go into overdrive. When that's not the case, it's a mixture of good looks and a narcissist with excellent acting skills in the love-bombing stage of love.

This message is important because your luck in love depends on it. It depends on whether or not you see through the BS or fall for it. How else will you find your true love? You can't be with the wrong person and hope they will somehow become the right one.

If you feel called to, write a manifesto to yourself — a letter that upholds your self-esteem and emphasizes your need to watch out for your well-being. It will be both a manifestation exercise and a reminder to yourself as you move forward in the arena of love. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love April 15 - 21, 2024:

1. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, if you are single, your luck in love is really strong. It will bring you a date that blows your mind or a potential partner who is financially strong and capable of building a strong future. Prepare to elevate yourself to the next level, whatever that means specifically for your life, through this experience.

In a relationship, you are urged to go slow and steady with your partner. That's where you will find luck. It will unfold through simple touch, loving words, and the mundane sweetness of everyday life. After all, it's not about being lucky; it's just about this week. It's about building something strong for years to come.

2. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, if you are single, your luck in love depends on you not focusing on love. That definitely sounds weird, but there's a reason behind this quirky message. Self-love and self-care will draw your soulmate to you. So, you must focus on that to align yourself with the energy of receptivity and allow the manifestation to unfold successfully.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love depends on you making the right choice. If you choose healthy communication and suppress bad habits, you and your partner will create something beautiful between the two of you. Luck will then flower and fruit like never before!

3. Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Dog, if you are single and don't want to tie yourself to someone or be in a relationship to check off societal expectations, your luck in love depends on staying true to that personal value and not allowing anyone to make you feel weird about it. Your self-confidence will trigger your good luck in the most mysterious and delicious ways possible.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will help you see through the BS of fake friends and possibly a partner incompatible with your true goals and priorities in life. After all, luck is not just about cotton candy moments. Sometimes, it helps us choose the right people and move away from the wrong ones.

4. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, if you are single, you are urged to remember how far you have come in life—not just in love but also in education, career, and everything else. Your luck in love will blossom when you realize the enormity of your accomplishments, even if no one else lauds you for them or brushes them off as inconsequential. Solid self-esteem will trigger your good luck.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love is about nostalgia and bringing your inner child out. So, create activities and moments with your partner that allow both of you to do this. Then, watch as something spectacular emerges from it. Luck will be the wind beneath your wings!

5. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, if you are single, your luck in love depends on you upholding your esteem and not budging from what you know is right for you, despite what anyone else may think. It's your life, after all, not theirs. When you do this, the cosmic forces will conspire in your favor and bring the most astonishing experiences to your doorstep in the best way possible!

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love depends on you not ignoring red flags in the people around you and your partner. If you have a hunch that a friend, family member, or acquaintance is secretly trying to sweep your partner away from you and them, don't ignore that threat. Luck will alert you to a potential disaster in the making. It's on you to prevent it by heeding that call on time.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.