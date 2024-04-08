Horoscopes Are Luckiest For These 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs, April 8 - 14

Between April 8 and 14, the friends you make and hold close will profoundly impact your luck now and into the near future.

Five Chinese zodiac signs—namely, Tiger, Rabbit, Ox, Rooster, and Dog will be the luckiest if they trust their intuition this week. The rest of the Chinese zodiac signs are cautioned against engaging with energy vampires.

This week's I Ching hexagram of luck is Water over Heaven (#5), changing to Water over Earth (#8).

It reminds us that empty vessels make lots of noise and can provide for none, while those who truly nourish others through their presence in the world never have to convince anyone twice.

Yes, liars and manipulators can try to trick you into giving too much, but with experience comes wisdom — and those tricks don't work forever.

You are urged to remember the growth you have experienced — to remember where you were and how far you have come. You are also asked to focus on those who bring nourishment to your life and make sure you understand the value of that blessing.

That's the only way you will recognize luck when it's right on your doorstep. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs are the luckiest all week.

Five Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest the week of April 8 - 14, 2024:

1. Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Limbo ends

Tiger, if you have been in limbo or feeling uncertain about a situation, your luck this week will bring that uncertainty to an end. Whether this is in romance, a job application, an invitation you haven't received, or something else, things will be put to right for you. Swiftly too.

If you feel called to, wear a clear quartz pendant this week to bring you clarity and peace. You can also meditate while holding a clear quartz palmstone to help you stay calm as your luck works behind the scenes for you.

2. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Transitory luck

Rabbit, your luck this week has a “new” feel. It will either bring something new into your life or help you close out an unwanted chapter that has been dragging on for too long. Now's the time to think about leveling up and not allowing self-sabotaging thoughts to get the best of you. Otherwise, you will lose your luck.

You are also encouraged to find a daily practice that helps you stay grounded in the moment. This practice can be meditation, yoga, lifting weights in the gym, or even mindfully watching the sunset. It will enhance your ability to act on your luck.

3. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Drifting luck

Ox, your luck this week will help you find something you didn't even know you needed. It will literally cause you to drift (or stumble) into something that will improve your life. Whether this is a hobby, a new friend, or even an impromptu weekend trip, the outcome will be positive for you in more ways than one.

You are also encouraged to wear purple at this time or carry an amethyst palm stone. It will boost your luck and also help you stay in touch with your divine self within.

4. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Surprise luck

Rooster, your luck this week will surprise you in the best way possible. For some, this has to do with money or finances. You may get a fat bonus check or an opportunity to make more money. For others, this will be an idea that allows you to gain financial freedom later.

If you feel called to, burn some sage and cleanse the energy inside your home. Keep the doors and windows open while you do this so the stagnancy or negativity can flow out. Keeping earthen pots in your home can help ground you at this time.

5. Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Student's luck

Dog, your luck this week is tied to education. If you are a student and have an exam coming up, your luck will bring you a question paper that allows you to shine. If you are not, you will randomly encounter a study module online or offline that can help you get to the next level in your life. It will be a serendipity of the best kind.

Trust your instincts in this regard. Some of you are ready to learn more and grow but are afraid to take that step because of deep-rooted fears or bad past experiences with teachers. Don't let that hold you back.

