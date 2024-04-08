The Weekly Love Horoscope & Best Days For Romance From April 8 - 14

The most magical aspect of eclipses is that they represent a sense of unknown destiny, shifting the pieces of your life just so. It’s impossible to plan or figure out precisely what will occur, especially as they always tend to bring the most unexpected of events. In the moments where nothing is known, everything becomes possible, so the week of April 8 becomes simply about holding space for the universe to reveal its mysteries to you.

Photo credit: Codioful | Canva Pro

Solar Eclipses are truly the most powerful of astrological events as they aim for your external life, helping to bring about romantic matters that are predestined as part of your divine fate. Eclipses work in cycles together, preparing you emotionally and mentally for change with the Lunar Eclipse and then ripening the bud of action you will feel called to take with the Solar Eclipse. In harmony, they help you recognize the bigger plan for your life and encourage you to make much-needed changes.

The week of April 8 brings the Total Solar Eclipse and New Moon in Aries, an event that will be visible from much of the United States. Even if you don’t live in the path of totality, you will still likely experience the fullness of this event.

While astrological events affect your life regardless of whether you can physically see them or not, this one will be felt more powerfully as the Sun will truly be eclipsed during the afternoon hours on April 8. Hold space during this time and reflect on what is being revealed to you. Then prepare to observe matters in your life as fated events will continue to unfold during this week, helping you see that it’s not just timing that is everything — but divine timing.

Important dates for romance this week:

Monday, April 8

The total Solar Eclipse and New Moon in Aries will be a catalyst event that begins the week of April 8. You are encouraged to remember that there is a bigger plan for your life than you may have realized. The North Node, ruler of your fate, will create a powerful moment of change in your external life. Solar Eclipses bring about unexpected and new developments in your life, whereas Lunar Eclipses represent more internal shifts.

In Aries, this energy is magnified, with a sense of new beginnings helping you to embrace the ability to move forward in your life and start making strides to fulfill your romantic destiny. Although Mercury is retrograde until April 25, this week, it emerges from the underworld, giving you the green light to start implementing changes after a period of reflection. While you may have to proceed slower than you wish at this time, just know that each step is being crafted by the divine and can help you create and build the romantic relationship of your dreams.

Wednesday, April 10

Jupiter in Taurus aligns with asteroid Chiron in Aries, opening a space for healing, both within yourself and in your romantic relationship. This will serve to be a powerful moment as you are able to understand your wounds more deeply and how you can better align yourself with actions that are in your best interest.

Jupiter is the planet of luck, abundance, and expansion. Chiron is known as the wounded healer, whose mission is to teach you that only you can heal what you’ve been through so that it no longer affects your life choices. Create space for reflection and conversations around this time and give yourself time before making any big decisions, as you will want to make sure your choices reflect your personal growth and healing.

Friday, April 12

Mercury first stationed retrograde in Aries on April 1, and while it won’t turn direct until April 25, Friday, April 12, marks the halfway point of this period. During Mercury’s retrograde, it first travels through the underworld away from the Sun’s rays of light as you emerge in a period of reflection and learning. However, on Friday, April 12, it moves into Cazimi, traveling into the heart of the Sun and the light and signaling its return from the underworld.

From April 12 – 25, you are encouraged to take what you learned during the first phase of Mercury retrograde in Aries and now start to put it into practice. Don’t be afraid to change things, redo past agreements, or allow yourself to take your life in a brand-new direction. This energy serves as its new beginning as Mercury starts a new cycle, and you can feel confident moving forward in the direction you are meant to take.

Weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign starting April 8 to 14:

Aries

Best Love Day: Monday, April 8

The Solar Eclipse New Moon in Aries offers a powerful event as it opposes the South Node in Libra. The North Node in your zodiac sign is helping you learn who you authentically are, which also means you are understanding more about the romantic choices you’ve made in the past. All love that you choose is merely a reflection of where you are with yourself, so when you grow and heal, the relationships you attract will be different as well.

Prepare for a sudden change in your life and your thoughts about love and relationships with the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries. This will result from focusing more on how to work together with a partner or even how your words can be misunderstood, resulting in conflict. This is your chance to make things right and to set a new precedent in love.

Taurus

Best Love Day: Monday, April 8

Aries energy governs over your house of soulmates, which often is used to describe those ethereal deep connections that seem fated to occur. As the Aries New Moon Solar Eclipse rises in this part of your life, prepare for a reunion or meeting of someone very special and unique. With the ongoing Mercury retrograde in Aries, this event may be more about coming together with someone from your past that you haven’t quite been able to get out of your mind or heart — but proceed slowly, trusting that there is no reason to rush.

After the Solar Eclipse in Aries, Mercury Cazimi will occur on Friday, April 12, helping to restore your ability to decipher which decisions you should make now to align more closely with your fate. You may have to spend time validating your intuition regarding a particular relationship so that you can ensure it’s your soul making a decision. Remember that a soul relationship must be balanced in the physical world, so take time to build a foundation of both magic and healing.

Gemini

Best Love Day: Monday, April 8

The Solar Eclipse and New Moon in Aries highlight your house of wishes, helping to bring about a sudden change of events that brings you one step closer to the love you’ve always wanted. With this area of your life being highlighted, you may realize that you have unexpected romantic feelings for someone that you considered a friend or receive a declaration of love from someone you never considered in that way before. The theme here is that what you want is closer than you think.

Solar Eclipses bring about unexpected changes, while the New Moon ushers in a new beginning and chapter in your life. In Aries, the new moon helps to grant your romantic wishes by showing you that sometimes you just need a different perspective to see that the love you’ve always wanted is within reach. You may find yourself having to let logic go and take a chance with your heart, but remember that it’s better to know than to wonder forever what might’ve been.

Cancer

Best Love Day: Wednesday, April 10

The week of April 8 brings a strong focus to your professional life. It would also be wise to be mindful of any workplace or college romances during this time, as these two areas may overlap. While it’s often considered challenging to fall in love with someone you work with or meet in a professional setting, it’s actually a common practice as it takes up such a huge amount of your life. However, it doesn’t mean that the relationship will be without lessons and changes as it progresses.

You are still getting your bearings back after the enormous period of transformation you’ve been through in recent years. While you may be working through matters in a romantic relationship, the energy the week of April 8 may also serve to help you fall more in love with your life again. Don’t be afraid to invest energy into what brings you the most joy or that you feel the drive to succeed within. There’s nothing wrong with taking some time for yourself so that whatever relationship you attract, you know it will match your new outlook on life.

Leo

Best Love Day: Monday, April 8

New beginnings in love abound with the Solar Eclipse New Moon in Aries, your house of fresh starts. This doesn’t necessarily mean you will have to meet a new partner and begin a whole new relationship, though you may. Still, it could also be about realizing there is another level of love to reach within your current union.

The energy of the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries helps you refresh your romantic life and relationship and brings in more space, expansive energy, and opportunities. A big part of this, if you are in a current connection, is to open yourselves up to experiences together. Focus on how you can grow in your love by opening to new activities together, sharing how you felt, and what the meaning of it represented for you. If you’re single, this is your chance to change up your routine or travel so that you can see the love of your life was always waiting for you — once you leave your comfort zone.

Virgo

Best Love Day: Monday, April 8

The Solar Eclipse in Aries will bring up themes of transformation, connection, and intimacy within your relationship, helping to restore any recent separations and bring you into a deeper connection with your partner. There may be some reviewing of past decisions or arguments with Mercury retrograde in Aries occurring. Still, there is a light at the end of the tunnel as Mercury Cazimi occurs on Friday, April 12, giving you more clarity on how to heal your relationship so you are stronger than you were before.

Be mindful of arguments around this time or feeling like you have a short fuse yourself. While these intense emotions help to show you where to direct your energy, you always need to make sure you’re communicating the root of your need. If used wisely, this energy can intensify your connection, bringing in a profound meaning and sense of spiritual connectedness. There are always things that arise, but the healthiest couples hold space to talk through as a middle ground is created, which means through the most difficult times, the more wonderful can finally emerge.

Libra

Best Love Day: Monday, April 8

Everything's coming up, love for you, in the week of April 8 as the Aries energy casts your focus on your romantic life and relationship. Aries rules over your house of love and relationships, and the monumental New Moon Solar Eclipse will prove to bring some shocking events to this area of your life. The Solar Eclipse in Aries is opposite the South Node in Libra, so there are some personal lessons you are being guided to learn so that you can step into your romantic fate. This highlights the truth that the path to the love you desire is within yourself.

Spend time practicing observing events in your life with an air of patience as you remind yourself as much as something may seem urgent. It’s nothing that can’t wait a few days at least to decide upon. You may receive an offer of love or an ex returning, describing how much they’ve changed and are ready for the kind of relationship you desire. Mercury Cazimi will begin a brand-new cycle on Friday, April 12, helping you to see the light and understand events of the past more deeply. Trust that by going slowly and focusing on what you deserve from love, you will undoubtedly be able to manifest it.

Scorpio

Best Love Day: Wednesday, April 10

Jupiter has been in Taurus since 2023, the ruler of your romantic sector. During this time, you’ve been guided to expand beyond what you thought was the best possible scenario and love so that you could truly grow into the place to receive what you genuinely deserve. Your perspective, beliefs, and needs in a romantic relationship have been challenged, all to bring you to a place where you can receive the love you’ve always been worthy of.

On Wednesday, April 10, Jupiter in Taurus in your romantic sector will align with Chiron, the wounded healer in your house of well-being, boundaries, and determination. There may be a situation in which you are tested to go back or to finally draw that line in the sand and allow yourself to move forward. Remember all you’ve learned and what you are worth so that when the time comes, you never allow yourself to accept less ever again.

Sagittarius

Best Love Day: Monday, April 8

Nothing is standing between you and the relationship you’ve always dreamed of in the week of April 8 as the Solar Eclipse New Moon in Aries occurs in your house of joy and commitment. Aries energy governs over the part of your life that rules marriage, commitment, family, and happiness. With the North Node in Aries, which will be a part of the Solar Eclipse, you can expect sudden opportunities for a redirection or commitment in your current relationship.

This energy is all about new beginnings, but it’s nothing that will just be given to you. Instead, it must be chosen by you because you are ready for it. Part of being able to receive the love that is meant for you also comes down to healing the parts of you that kept it at bay for so long. As you learn that you are worthy of being happy, you also can feel free to commit to the relationship that brings more of that to your life, trusting that this time it really can be different — because you are different.

Capricorn

Best Love Day: Wednesday, April 10

When you move from a space of healing, you make different decisions. While so much of this needs to be done within yourself, it does tie into making peace with your past. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries brings positive changes and developments to your home and family life. At the same time, the alignment between Jupiter in Taurus and Chiron in Aries on Wednesday, April 10, helps you to reflect on the healing that allows you to choose not just happiness but love as well.

Jupiter in Taurus has been in your sector of marriage and joy since 2023, helping you to expand and open to receive the abundant love you desire. As Jupiter in Taurus aligns with Chiron in Aries, there will be a final hearing regarding how past relationships or your childhood had shaped how you approached romantic relationships. This won’t be new information, but it will let you finally find the peace needed so you can fully receive love in your heart and life forever.

Aquarius

Best Love Day: Wednesday, April 10

Aries energy rules over your house of communication, so it should come as no surprise that this has been and will continue to be an important theme in the week of April 8. With the Aries New Moon Solar Eclipse and Mercury retrograde occurring in this part of your life, not only are you being asked to reflect on past matters, but you’re also having to hold space for a new beginning that is taking root as well. You may feel like your healing has been tested recently, but part of this is trusting that no matter where you are in a particular moment, it's one you are meant to be in.

Aries energy in the week of April 8 will highlight unexpected conversations, healing, and important opportunities. The alignment between Jupiter in Taurus and the asteroid Chiron in Aries will bring great significance. Jupiter in Taurus has been helping you expand your home and family life while Chiron is moving through lessons on how to heal unhealthy ways of communicating. Together, they provide the space for you to understand yourself and your actions more readily while providing positive confirmation that the choices you are making now are those that will become the foundation for the life and relationship you have always wanted.

Pisces

Best Love Day: Monday, April 8

Although the week of April 8 is largely about bringing in business and financial opportunities for you — it doesn’t mean that there still aren’t positive shifts ahead for your romantic relationship. Aries energy rules over your house and carries themes of success, finances, value and self-worth, which also carries great significance in the romantic relationship you choose to accept. Ever since the first Solar Eclipse in Aries in April of 2023, you have been moving through a new phase of truly moving from a space of greater deservingness, no longer investing time or energy in connections that do not honor what you bring to the table.

As the Solar Eclipse in Aries occurs in your house of self-worth and value, you will finally meet your romantic destiny and understand why it has never worked out before. This energy will help to attract the meeting, an offer or significant romantic developments that help you to receive the kind of love you have always been worth. The only challenge will be for you to hold space for both business and matters of the heart, as you will have to be vulnerable and open to receive in order to make the most of this energy fully. Don’t waste time second-guessing anything, and instead, trust this is the kind of love you have been traveling toward — even if you didn’t know it until now.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.