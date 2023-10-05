Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Attract Narcissists (And How They Can Protect Themselves)

Narcissists need to fill an emotional void, so they seek others who have what they do not possess: empathy. They are on a mission to take what is most precious and unique within others to fulfill their desires and hidden agenda.

In a TikTok video, Jason Tapp, cPTSD survivor and educator with a Masters in Psychology lists the five traits narcissists usually seek out in their partners, mentioning that narcissists have “black souls and cold hearts.”

There are certain zodiac signs that display these traits more than others, making them more likely to attract narcissists.

The narcissist aims to steal the power from someone through gaslighting and emotional control which is why Taurus, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces and even Aries could attract them. These signs have compassion, and empathy and are extremely devoted to their partners especially when they are madly in love.

Taurus and Scorpio

As Jianny Adamo, LMHC and founder of Fearless Love Coaching and Counseling, has explained, having a “high capacity to love” is one trait that attracts narcissists. This is a trait that Venusian signs like Taurus and Libra have in common. Taurus placements will give parts of themselves to their partners which is why when a Taurus is betrayed, the axis of Taurus/Scorpio activates and they unearth the darker side of their sister sign.

A Taurus can love deeply and when they are hurt, they can be destructive.

“You are a powerful person,” Adamo posits in the article. Likewise, Scorpio and Taurus are two powerful signs that can make someone want to devour their strength and courage. Scorpio is a sign that can attract narcissists but because this is a Mars-ruled sign, they have their arsenal prepared. This is the sign of the warrior and strategist. They learn through experience, so they rarely repeat their mistakes. However, a narcissist could still find them because Scorpios are compassionate, kind, and supportive. After all, they can tap into the Venusian qualities of their seventh house, especially when they meet someone they are interested in.

Scorpios are magnetic, charming, and enchanting. However, if they must battle a narcissist, they may have the upper hand because Scorpios will rarely tolerate being controlled and manipulated.

Virgo and Pisces

As Tapp mentioned in his video, “Narcissists are attracted to kind, compassionate, and empathetic people with a warm heart.” Virgo and Pisces go out of their way to be the best partners and friends to their lovers. Virgos and Pisces are known to be compassionate, and kind and will go out of their way to serve others. After all, these are sister signs and even though they may seem different they have a lot of similarities when they are in love. They tend to lose themselves in love and will have a tough time breaking free from its hold.

Virgo and Pisces will sacrifice it all for the ones they love which makes them perfect candidates for narcissists. These signs need to learn how to not fall for the flowery moments and instead to be logical about the interaction they have with their partners as well as asking trusted friends and family for their opinions regarding their partners. These signs need to be mindful of the people they give their energy to and they must learn that when something does not work in their favor, they should leave and not look back.

Aries and Libra

“Vulnerable people with unhealed trauma and low self-esteem," attract narcissists, according to Tapp. "Often damaged people can’t see their inner beauty but narcissists can see that and want to feed off that and mirror that inner beauty that they do not have.”

If a Libra is not evolved, they may not see their strength and capabilities. They could underestimate their potential and trust their partner's negative views of them if they do not have good self-esteem. Libras can also be codependent.

Libra must learn to be more independent in order not to fall for the deceptive tactics that a narcissistic partner may through their way.

Aries is ruled by Mars, like Scorpio. This is a powerful zodiac sign, and as Adamo explained, confident people draw in narcissists. The control aspect and the need to dominate someone will make Aries magnets. Aries also loves a challenge, so they may get caught up in the toxicity of the relationship with a narcissistic partner.

Libra is located in Aries' partnership house. Instead of channeling the co-dependent aspects of Libra, Aries should learn to be prudent, and tactful, withhold their power and control by not giving it to others or diming their light for anyone.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.