5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love The Weekend Of April 5

The world often teaches us to put others before ourselves without teaching us how to make that judgment each and every time we encounter a unique situation.

This weekend, after Venus enters Aries, the energy in love is all about acknowledging how doubling down on your inner needs is more important than appeasing others. That knowledge is where you will find your luck in love.

Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest if they lean into this message — namely, Rooster, Horse, Monkey, Pig, and Dragon.

The rest can benefit from it, too, starting with the I Ching hexagram of love, which is Lake over Fire (#49). It reminds us that to be lucky in love, we must first question the beliefs about love we harbor inside.

Are those beliefs turning us into perpetual people-pleasers who constantly get taken advantage of? Are they making us biased and hostile towards certain groups of people? Is what we consider love really love or toxic patterns learned from elsewhere?

Journal your thoughts on this. The first step towards working with luck is knowing what is lucky and what is unlucky. The former always works for your well-being, while the latter destroys it. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love.

Five Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love the weekend of April 5:

1. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, if you are single, your luck in love is all about conquering new ground and trying something new. When you choose such a path, you will be surprised in the most pleasant ways. It's because you are moving towards your true love even now without realizing it.

If you are in a relationship, take charge of your love life. The more energy you pour into this area right now, the better the results will be. This applies to both the practical realities of love and the more whimsical and creative ones. You and your significant other are headed towards a grand future.

2. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, if you are single, strike a balance between your love life and time spent with your loved ones and friends. That's where your luck in love lies. You won't realize how everything will come together, but it will. To invite more love, surround yourself with love, both platonic and romantic.

If you are in a relationship, you are urged to think about the dynamic between you and your partner. Is there equality there, even if both of you symbiotically strengthen each other and cover the other's weaknesses? If not, now's the time to fix that. That's where your luck in love lies.

3. Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, if you are single, you are being urged to fix your mindset about love. Some of you are blocking your blessings through self-sabotaging beliefs about beauty, worth, and your place in the world. If you believe you won't find the right person and must settle for less, you will squander your luck.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to fulfill your needs and not give in to people-pleasing tendencies. That's where your luck in love lies. The more self-care and self-love you lean into, the brighter you will glow.

4. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, if you are single, your luck in love lies in exploring the unexplored and not allowing toxic lovers and exes to hold you back. With Mercury Retrograde setting in at this time, you are prone to falling back on bad habits and patterns. Be mindful and break them, or you will squander your luck.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love lies in dealing with family and friends and inviting them to spend good times with the two of you. If you haven't met your significant other's family yet, now's a good time to rectify that oversight. Just remember not to force yourself to behave differently when you engage with them. You will create problems for yourself in the future if you don't double down on your authentic reality.

5. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Dragon, if you are single, your luck in love is tied to your intuition. Let it guide you to your luck. Let it steer you away from the wrong people and those trying to cover up their red flags. If you have thought of getting an astrology reading about love, now's a good time for that as well.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will help you end things with the wrong person so you can finally open the way for the right person to come in.

This is also true for those of you whose partner has been holding them back from their goals in life or from thriving. You have the cosmic forces backing you up. Do right by yourself, and everything else will fall into place in time.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.