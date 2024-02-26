How To Manifest What Your Zodiac Sign Wants By Journaling The Last Week Of February

Do you really want what you think you want? That is the question that Law of Attraction #3 asks. It's the Law of Unwavering Desire, and it says that you must be firm in your desires to manifest it.

You cannot be 50/50. It's an all-in sort of thing. A weak desire that isn't based on true principle will not yield any or at least much result.

In the last week of February, with the help of a journal, you can manifest what your zodiac sign wants.

That is why we can gain clarity about our goals in both journaling and scripting. We journal to record the past and script to create the future.

For many of us, a healthy partnership is part of the "want" list and probably has even before we had structured goals. So, think clearly and define the type of relationship you want to be part of for this week's scripting prompt.

We are "now" in the relationship of our dreams. How has our life improved in this relationship? Secondly, how do we match our partner's hard work? You can write, "I show love to my partner by XYZ." and "I receive love from my partner by XYZ."

The stars provide an interesting transition from the last month into the new. On February 26, the Moon in Libra makes a perfect start to the last week of February. It awakens our desire for all things: love and balance. We might even meet someone new.

Mars Square Jupiter gives us a manic Tuesday in that perhaps we take on more than we can chew. Remember to slow down. It'll help prevent any mistakes. Moon in Scorpio, midweek, ignites a sensual atmosphere. One where we are as eager for adventure as we are for conflict. Think through conversations before saying just anything to a loved one.

The Sagittarius Moon creates an antsy feeling in us that can be quelled with knowledge. Look into any new hobbies you've been thinking about.

The Sagittarius Moon on March 2 also encourages self-education and contemplation of the big things. And, we end the week with the Moon with Venus, which gives off a social, happy vibe. It starts a spring renewal energy that should continue as the month progresses.

Here's what to write about in a journal the last week of February to manifest what your zodiac sign wants:

Aries Manifest: Intuition

The hard work has paid off. Now, you can bask in all your well-deserved glory. But let's take some time to review exactly what happened and why.

Journal Prompt:

When have you listened to your intuition and seen the situation play out in real time? What did you learn from that experience, and do you want to continue to develop that skill?

Taurus Manifest: Divine knowing

Taurus, you achieved a lot last year and got rewarded this year with…? Even more responsibilities. That's just how it goes. Hopefully, the work will be welcomed and provide satisfaction.

Journal Prompt:

Exactly how far did you get in your 2023 goals, and which goals carried over? Do you foresee yourself scraping even more goals that do not align with you?

Gemini Manifest: Soul restoration

Mercury, as well as Sun conjunct Saturn, brightens a light bulb in your mind. It's time to take stock of your life and decide if any changes are necessary.

Journal Prompt:

In your environment, both at work and home, what gets in the way of resting or doing your job, respectively? How can you make both environments comfortable for you and bring out the best in you?

Cancer Manifest: Guidance

It's time to get things in order, Cancer. And when you declare that instead, your mind becomes disordered. That's not a problem; it's just a tiny obstacle.

Journal Prompt:

A deeper sense of spirituality could give you increased focus. What spiritual practices have you always wanted to try? Don't limit yourself. Every practice has a community of practitioners that can be found online.

Leo Manifest: Love

The support around you is palpable. You might even be surprised how "okay" the family is getting along currently. Use the Libra Moon energy to leverage this.

Journal Prompt:

How can you connect to even more people in your life? Would it mean forgiving someone or checking in on a friend in need? Make a list of 10 ways you can connect with someone.

Virgo Manifest: Healthy boundaries

You tend to lean toward the negative side of things, which isn't always bad. But what it can speak to is a possible lower self-esteem. The best way to remedy this? Develop flexible yet structured boundaries.

Journal Prompt:

You can start to develop boundaries by first writing down in what areas of your life you feel over-extended, not appreciated or drained. Then, without explaining to anyone, slowly pull back. Even just one thing. If it gives you even 5 more minutes of "you" time, then it is worth it.

Libra Manifest: Peace

A lot of energy has been going into your relationships recently, which is awesome but might leave you feeling off-balanced at times.

Journal Prompt:

Think about a place, either in your past or present, that made you feel the most relaxed. How could you possibly recreate that feeling in your current environment?

Scorpio Manifest: Opportunity

Because you persevered through recent tough times, the seeds you planted in late 2023 are germinating … finally.

Journal Prompt:

If given the opportunity of a lifetime, would you say you were 100% prepared for it? If not, what can you do to ensure you are ready for change?

Sagittarius Manifest: Balance in all things

Sag, Make sure that life's twists and turns do not leave you without focus.

Journal Prompt:

When you created your yearly goals, did you manage to break them down into little steps? If not, do so now. What is the next small, comfortable step you can take toward a year-end goal?

Capricorn Manifest: Motivating environment

Cap, I think you can agree that the vibes this week were a little stagnant. Try thinking outside the box to foster creativity in your environment.

Journal Prompt:

Scan the area of your house you spend most of your time in. Do you think rearranging the placement of either large furniture or small trinkets would benefit your focus in any way? While not completely adhering to Feng Shui principles, just the benefit of moving things around can help you view your problems in a different light.

Aquarius Manifest: A giving spirit

If you are having some inner trouble, one of the better fixes is not to focus on you solely. While not a selfish sign in the slightest, you still can get stuck in your head. Get an instant dose of serotonin today by giving it freely.

Journal Prompt:

Take stock of your inventory and gift or donate items in good condition but not useful to you. You can write each item and its approximate value so you can fill out a tax form should you donate to a thrift store or center.

Pisces Manifest: Restorative rest

Pisces, you are on a bit of a winning streak, and others are starting to notice, naturally, as a giving sign, you want to help everyone out. But wait, these givings are your rewards. You get to choose who benefits from them and who doesn't.

Journal Prompt:

Who is stressing you out? Who is making you calm? What can you now let go of to gain more peace in your life?

Venita Johnson is the Editor for Horoscopes & Zodiacs, based in New York City. She focuses on journal writing, astrology, tarot, and oracle card readings.