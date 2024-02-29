How The 2024 Vernal Equinox & Aries Season Effect Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope This Month

"I love you, and that is the beginning and end of everything." — F. Scott Fitzgerald. There are always moments of new beginnings if you know where to look. Yet, in perfect synchronicity with the universe, the new beginnings that exist around you will only ever be the mirror to your soul and growth.

While February served to kickstart some important decisions and center you back into your authenticity, March asks you release what is no longer necessary to follow your heart into the new beginning you are dreaming of.

The beginning of March carries more energy around preparing for what Aries Season and the Vernal Equinox will bring into your life. This means finding or creating closure, deepening your sense of acceptance and forgiveness within yourself and beginning to create the space in your life for love to find you will take precedence. This shouldn't provide any new endings but will only help continue on the path of healing, processing and moving forward with believing in love and yourself once again.

As the Aries Season, the Vernal Equinox, and the Astrological New Year begin on March 19, hope is once again restored. Anything occurred over the past year seems to have found a place of solace within yourself.

This is the shift, not just for the universal energies, but the one within yourself you've been waiting for, which tells you that it's time.

It's time to look toward the future without fear of the past creeping back in, and it's time to seize the new beginnings you desire in love. There may never be a perfect time when it comes to love. Still, there is a divine opportunity, and sometimes, realizing there is no difference between the two is what allows you to set yourself free to follow your heart precisely toward what you've always wanted love to be.

Important Dates For love in March 2024

Sunday, March 3

The month of March begins with the Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius and an alignment between Jupiter in Taurus and Neptune in Pisces. The Last Quarter Moon is an opportunity to release and create space for the new beginning you are looking for at this time. In Sagittarius, you may find that by more deeply understanding the situation or your own past experiences, you'll be able to find greater inner closure at this time.

Jupiter and Neptune will bring about a test of faith, which is part of trusting it's safe to release whatever has been blocking the growth or abundance that you are seeking. Try to recognize the need to create a solid foundation for the developments and improvements you are hoping for in your relationship. While all zodiac signs will be most affected by this energy, Gemini, Scorpio and Virgo will be the most significant.

Saturday, March 9

Mercury moves into Aries and begins the procession of planets into the first sign of the zodiac. Aries is the leader, the sign is an expert at striking out and starting something new, no matter what else is going on around you. Although the energy as March began was more about endings, this is your first opportunity to start having important conversations in your romantic relationships, especially about the future or in initiating a new phase in your love life.

Mercury in Aries prefers the truth and may be more blunt than other signs. However, there is a determined energy here to help you set new intentions, especially if you can trust your instincts without worrying you're being overly impulsive. This energy will impact Libra, Virgo, and Sagittarius the most.

Sunday, March 10

The Pisces New Moon will darken the nighttime sky on Sunday, March 10, and bring up similar themes to the alignment between Jupiter and Neptune that occurred on the third. A new Moon is a time for new beginnings. With so many planets congregated between Aries and Pisces, representing both endings and beginnings, you will be directed to a leap of faith during this time.

Not each moment can be planned on the journey of the soul, but a leap of faith represents trust, both within yourself and the universe. You should have a feeling of being supported by the universe in whatever you take on during this time as the New Moon in Pisces will be closer to Neptune rather than Saturn, which means you will feel confident in taking the right steps of responsibility and integrity, you also are in the space to honor your dreams and unique desires of love truly. Use this energy to set an intention for how to take action in creating or building upon your romantic dreams, especially for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces, as they will feel the energy most intensely.

Monday, March 11

Venus shifts into Pisces just after the New Moon and changes the landscape of love. Venus governs over all matters of the heart, and in Pisces, it is craving connection, romance, and a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. This changes what becomes most important to you and will have you guided toward deeper conversations and aspects of spirituality, including astrology, and delving into the mysteries of your relationship and connection. This energy, combined with the influence of Mercury in Aries, can help you rejuvenate your relationship or give you the ambition to open yourself to love once again.

While Venus in Pisces casts an ethereal and romantic aura over your relationship, it also activates the profound understanding and theme of endings within this water sign. This time may serve for you to reach a new level of healing within yourself as you begin to love yourself enough to find hope that your person is still out there dreaming of you. Try to let this energy bring a flush of hope to your heart and honor your genuine needs when it comes to love, especially for Virgo, Sagittarius and Leo.

Tuesday, March 19

A new zodiac season begins on Tuesday, March 19, as the Sun shifts into Aries. This also marks the astrological new year along with the Vernal Equinox. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and is the reminder that nothing occurs unless you take that first step. There is also a dedication to fight for what you want, deserve, or dream of around this time that can help you really start taking action on your new beginning.

Although there is still a combination of Pisces and Aries energy swirling through the cosmos at this time, you should feel more confident in knowing where your new beginning needs to take place. This is a time to try to see your romantic life with as much clarity as possible, honoring what is true without trying to paint what isn't in a different color. Embrace what is and let that be the only starting point you need.

Friday, March 22

Mars, the ruler of Aries, will move into Pisces shortly after the Vernal Equinox and will change how you approach decision-making. Mars governs your ambition and drive to take action and move forward. But in Pisces, it has to change its tactics, which means you must as well. This will create the space where simply doing something because you can or because you want to will be overclouded with a deeper purpose to the situation.

Mars in Pisces needs to have a greater purpose or emotional outcome in order to take action and feel confident in the process. This means emotional satisfaction, greater intimacy, or a positive outcome for all those involved will be more of a motivating factor than simply desires or opportunities. Let this help you build a relationship and life around what truly resonates with your heart.

Monday, March 25

Eclipse Season begins on March 25 with the Libra Lunar Eclipse and marks an important time in your life, especially for Aries, Libra and Virgo. A Lunar Eclipse is a Full Moon eclipsed by the shadow of the Sun, representing that your emotional truth may become clearer by a physical limitation to act upon it. This then creates a new cycle of purpose and lessons within your life while you spend this lunar cycle taking small steps to fully realize your emotional truth and take the action you desire.

The Full Moon Libra Lunar Eclipse will create a moment of deep awareness, especially as this is the first eclipse in Libra since the Nodes of Fate began a new cycle. But like with all astrology, the moment of fruition and of seeing what the true purpose of events begin unfolding is won't occur until the New Moon Solar Eclipse on October 2. Many times in eclipses, as in life, emotional awareness will always precede taking action. In this space, you are supported in truly gaining awareness about what this new cycle will represent for you in your life.

Friday, March 29

Pallas stations retrograde on Friday, March 29. while not a major planet, it will still affect your process of truth and knowledge. Asteroid Pallas governs knowledge, awareness, and the ability to fight for what is just. In Sagittarius, it takes the journey of the seeker as you begin to reflect on past events in your life, drawing new connections and conclusions. Let yourself shift your mindset and reveal the purpose of your past choices and cycles as Pallas stations retrograde, especially for Gemini, Sagittarius and Leo.

Sunday, March 31

Asteroid Vesta moves into Cancer and helps you reconnect with your inner desires, echoing much of what the astrology of March is all about. Vesta rules your internal fire or what motivates you.

In Cancer, this intensifies the meaning of Mars in Pisces, as your emotional fulfillment, wishes and desires are emphasized over material matters or even society.

Take this time to tune into your heart, let the mysteries of the eclipse be revealed, and honor what you know in your heart you genuinely want and deserve for your relationship.

Monthly Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign March 2024

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Monday, March 25, Libra Lunar Eclipse in your house of relationships

March will bring an interesting combination of energy as you enjoy your solar return with the start of Aries Season, the influx of Piscean energy, and the Libra Lunar Eclipse in your house of relationships.

Mercury and Sun in Aries will connect you to your most authentic self as you feel more motivated to honor your inner desires and beliefs. At the same time, the Piscean influences will help you heal any blocks so that you can connect to your deepest intuition and desires.

Pay close attention to the events surrounding the Libra Lunar Eclipse on March 25, as you can expect a powerful and likely unexpected shift in your awareness, feelings or desires. Libra's energy governs feelings of interest, love, and the relationships you choose.

While there may be a bit of a journey over this year to fully realize your desires, the Solar New Moon Eclipse in Aries on April 8 could very well provide you with the first step in owning not just who you are but also what and who you really want. Be ready for some shifts. If you focus on embracing the deepest parts of yourself, you'll continue to improve your romantic life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, March 3, Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius in your sector of transformation

March looks to be a more social month for you, with the Piscean energy pulling you out and into new possibilities and experiences. If you're single, this is a wonderful time to go out with friends, be more social, and be open to new individuals who might not have previously been your type. If you are already in an existing connection, use this time to open up and plan a couple of date nights or meet some new people, as there is a gift this month in opening yourself up to new ways.

All this fresh, expansive energy will be possible because of the Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius in your sector of transformation. Sagittarius governs aspects of change along with a deepening level of intimacy. As the Last Quarter Moon rises here, you'll have a chance to set your relationship or love life on a new track and embrace more moments of connection and joy with one another. While there may be changes in how you spend time with one another, it will lead to a deeper and more lasting connection.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, March 25, Libra Lunar Eclipse in your house of marriage

There is so much possibility blossoming on the horizon for you this year as you prepare to have one of the luckiest eras of your life once Jupiter moves into your zodiac sign at the end of May. Until then, there are new opportunities for more commitment and romance in your life, which peaks with the Libra Lunar Eclipse in your house of marriage and commitment. Your life is going to be bigger this year thanks to Jupiter, which means there's also going to be so much more love than you ever could have hoped for.

The Libra Lunar Eclipse in your house of marriage will help you to understand any romantic lessons or conditioning you experienced as a child. Because of this, it will help your true feelings and desires for love and commitment finally rise to the surface and let you be more confident about what direction you need to go in. This newfound confidence will help attract a proposal or new and lasting relationship into your life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, March 31, Vesta in Cancer in your sector of truth

While other zodiac signs are considering marriage, healing, or new romantic possibilities, for you, it's time to get back to yourself. Although some of the most challenging moments of your life are now behind you, you are still processing, healing and reflecting on the meaning of past events. Romance will come, but right now, whether you're single or in a relationship, the best thing you can do is focus on yourself.

When it comes to love, how you feel about yourself ends up determining the relationships you attract or choose. So if you and your partner have made it through this challenging phase, possibly feeling stronger than ever, it's still a valuable time also to spend reflecting on yourself.

As asteroid Vesta shifts into Cancer, it will help you reconnect with your inner self, your truth, and what makes you uniquely you. By honoring this, you will be able to transform your romantic relationship as well.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, March 29, Pallas retrograde in Sagittarius in your house of truth

When you can understand what you really want and need from love, then nothing stands in the way of you creating it. But on the journey to discover this, you often must move through trying to establish your relationship in a particular way or braving the task of trusting your heart above all the other noise in life.

Yet, in a year that is destined to bring about dramatic changes to your life, you're also guided to truly step into the truth of what kind of love really does align with your wild and fierce heart.

Sagittarius is the zodiac sign that rules over happiness, romantic commitment and the truth about what you really want. This fire sign is also a seeker, one who is always looking for the deeper meaning and experience of both life and love.

As Pallas stations retrograde in Sagittarius, you will experience a deeper opportunity to understand what your truth is as this asteroid expands your inner knowledge. You may have to take a stand for what you really want, but by doing that, you will also be creating the space to receive it as well.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, March 10, New Moon in Pisces in your house of romance

February may be the month of Valentine's Day, but for you, March is the month of love. This is due to the surplus of Pisces' energy with the Sun, Venus, and Mars here at various times, drawing the focus to your house of romance and relationships.

You may be updating some important themes and perspectives as the Nodes of Fate rest in Libra and Aries, highlighting self-worth, finances, intimacy and transformation. But now is the space also to look around and see just how many possibilities for love or romance itself already exist around you.

The New Moon in Pisces rises in your house of romance and relationships, creating the space for your new beginning. Use this to reflect on what you want to bring into your life or use it to impact your relationship positively. Pisces doesn't just represent romance but also the balance of your energies, so leaning into your softness and surrender may also prove to be important themes during this time.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, March 19, Aries Season highlighting your sector of relationships

March will truly be a month that will make a lasting impact on your life and relationships as your Libra Eclipse will rise in the midst of Aries Season, giving you a momentous opportunity within matters of love.

Although there was a Libra eclipse in October 2023, the previous cycle was still finishing up, so you may not have felt more of a hint at what was to come rather than any deep realizations.

The last Lunar Eclipse that occurred in Libra was in March 2016, so it may serve to reflect on that time and any themes that were ongoing for you during that period.

As the Sun shifts into Aries, your primary focus will be on your romantic life, yet it will look different this year than in one's year past because of your Libra Eclipse. You want love but are no longer willing to compromise on your non-negotiables.

As you genuinely start to honor your desires and needs for love, you may experience loss. It won't involve anything that's truly meant for you. Instead, this energy of yours will be what creates that sacred space around you that will attract the romantic commitment you have always known would be a part of your future.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, March 11, Venus in Pisces in your house of joy

There might be many changes swirling around your life, but that doesn't mean you should postpone your joy. Pluto in Aquarius will be helping to free you from what is holding you back from living your best life, while Jupiter in Taurus helps you romantically — even if it doesn't seem like it just yet. While all of this is occurring, you need to remember that you hold the ability to choose joy in every moment.

Life does have its challenging moments, but that doesn't mean that's all it is. Yet, you decide whether life and relationships will be more about wishing for things to change or having them do that. As Venus shifts into Pisces on Monday, March 11, try to focus on what you really love and the happiness that you are choosing for yourself and your life. The happier you can feel, regardless of whatever else is in process, the more you'll be able to attract or continue to cultivate a joyful, easy love.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, March 9, Mercury in Aries in your sector of family

It's safe to say that the year will bring momentous shifts into your romantic life as the North Node will continue to move through Aries. However, during March, when Mercury and the Sun both shift into this sign, this energy will be heightened and may prove to be a pivotal moment in your relationship and even life.

Aries energy governs the area of your life that rules marriage, romantic commitment, joy, and children — whether it's your own or those of friends and family. The energy here is all about the home, family, and a true-life partner.

Mercury in Aries brings up conversations about these areas of your life, along with the possibility of an important discussion about the future. Continue to trust in yourself and take each day as a step toward a greater outcome, knowing in your heart the reason that this time feels so different is that it is.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Sunday, March 31, Vesta in Cancer in your house of love

You are still beginning to navigate the positive shift in energy now that Pluto has left Capricorn. You are free from that energy for the rest of your life. This newfound sense of freedom may feel a bit more like being all over the place right now or lacking direction. In reality, it's finally feeling that this immense sense of pressure has finally been lifted from your shoulders.

As you move through this energy, having Pisces and Aries highlights themes of communication and healing. You are preparing for a new era in love. One that actually can and will last forever. Once asteroid Vesta shifts into Cancer, it highlights your house of love and helps you remember what a relationship can be if you're able to show up as your best self. This is a rekindling of romance and the hope that you can create success in every area of your life — of course, if you never give up.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Sunday, March 3, Jupiter in Taurus aligning with Neptune in Pisces, activating themes of worthiness and home

After the big month of February, when you moved through the stellium in Aquarius, you are now settling into this new space of confidence and attraction. You have moved through one of the largest phases of transformation that you will experience in this lifetime. Now, you must allow yourself to shift into receiving the joy and abundance that you will be attracting into your life.

On Sunday, March 3, Jupiter in Taurus will align with Neptune in Pisces, highlighting your inner worthiness and themes around home and family. Whether you are already in an existing relationship or looking to meet someone new, this energy feels very abundant and committed.

There is nothing to fear here, especially with this new healthy place you've reached within yourself. All you need to do is commit to being an active participant in progressing the relationship that you've been putting in the work to manifest.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, March 25, Lunar Eclipse in Libra in your house of intimacy

There shouldn't be too many surprises this month, even if there are some unexpected events around the Libra Eclipse. That's because, in your heart and your soul, you've already had a certain feeling about how everything would play out in your romantic life. It's just that in March, it's finally happening.

March begins with a focus on Pisces and Aries energy, encouraging you to be very mindful of your worthiness and truth as you progress through what the month will bring. You have already been working hard to exit toxic patterns and have healthier boundaries.

Now is when you're going to finally understand why that has been so important for you and the relationship you desire. The Libra Eclipse on March 25 highlights positive transformation in your sector of intimacy, so if you've been awaiting a positive turn of events or the declaration of feelings, then this may just be the time when all your dreams finally become a reality.

