Here's what each Chinese zodiac sign needs to know about this week's horoscope predictions. The energy this week, between February 19 - 25, 2024, encourages everyone to shake off the frost settled around their spirit and move forward with a renewed sense of hope, drive and confidence. Whether you live in the colder Northern Hemisphere or the warmer Down Under, now's the time to let yourself sprout like a seedling that's hungry for growth and advancement.

The I Ching hexagram for this week is Fire over Wind (#50), changing to Fire over Fire (#30). It urges us to lay strong foundations before we dream big (or bigger).

This includes making plans for your and your family's welfare and considering the impact of your actions on the well-being of your soul. After all, jumping into the deep end without knowing how deep the water is or how cold it is can lead to great regrets later.

Once you have done what needs to be done, don't hold yourself back anymore. Do you trust your capacity to grow? Do you have faith in your abilities? Let them guide you to higher and greater places in defiance of irrational fears.

Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for February 19 - 25.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for February 19 - 25, 2024:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, lucky are those who understand the value of patience. Destiny urges you to lean into this wisdom because intriguing things that depend on it are in store for you.

Lucky Day in Love: February 21

In love, don't mourn the loss of a terrible relationship. Mourn the younger version of you who had to experience what you did. And then, make a promise to yourself to always be your own best friend.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 25

The energy this week is more conducive to introverted pursuits, especially for those who have hidden (or known) psychic abilities. The insights that come to you now will be groundbreaking.

Lucky Day for Career: February 23

As for your career, let things progress as they have. Now's the time to keep watch over the continuing processes instead of distracting yourself with something new.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, you are a wonderful soul, but not everyone in the world will appreciate your inner beauty. Hold onto this message this week because the cosmic forces are rooting for your success.

Lucky Day in Love: February 23

In love, show your appreciation and heartfulness through physical gifts. It can be a card you made yourself, a bag of cookies that your significant other is fanatical about, or even tickets to a live performance. Then, let the magic begin!

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 24

Some of you need to rethink the circles you socialize in. If you are the smartest person in the room, maybe it's time to expand beyond.

Lucky Day for Career: February 19

The above message applies to your work life as well, especially if you are feeling dissatisfied or want to try something new. Now's the time to be brave and make bold choices.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, you are excellent at hiding your brilliance and holding your secrets close to your chest. Continue to do so this week because it's not yet time to pull back the curtains.

Lucky Day in Love: February 19

In love, live the way you want, whether you are single or in a relationship. Hiding your true self and needs will backfire on you, while not hiding yourself will lead you to bliss.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 21

If you feel called, make some time this week to journal about your plans. Where do you see yourself five years from now? How about in ten years?

Lucky Day for Career: February 22 & 23

As for your career, handle your responsibilities with pride and purpose, but don't allow anyone to dump theirs on you. You can barter, though, to equalize the playing field.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, now's the time to reflect on what you have accomplished and feel proud. Then, consider what's still left to do and make plans for the future. Are you ready for a new tomorrow?

Lucky Day in Love: February 25

In love, something new is about to bloom in your life. It can be a long-distance relationship for some of you. But also a new crush that consumes your days.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 25

Beware of peer pressure as you flit through your social circles this week. You may go with the flow and find yourself in unsavory places.

Lucky Day for Career: February 24

As for your career, hold your best plans for the moment. You need to gather more intel and observe the surroundings for a while longer.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

General Overview:

Dragon, your finances are being highlighted this week as an area that will bring you a lot of joy and satisfaction. Plus, those of you who are regular investors will score some good acquisitions, too.

Lucky Day in Love: February 23

The energy this week is not the best for your love life. So, focus on self-care and your personal needs. The time for love will arrive later.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 25

If you feel called to, step out of your comfort zone and attend a masquerade party or host a fancy-dress ball of your own for your friends and family. It will be fun and will bring everyone's inner child to life.

Lucky Day for Career: February 22

In your career, stay on top of your routines and responsibilities. Now's the time to keep your accounts in order and systems running smoothly. The energy is not yet ripe for fresh starts or new ideas.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, keep your loved ones in mind this week as you make plans for the future. Who are you bringing along with you? Who will you leave behind? And whose lives are intertwined with yours?

Lucky Day in Love: February 21

In love, be swift and decisive. Let the red flags inform you, and the green flags boost your confidence. Your energy is awe-inspiring this week.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 20

Also, if you want to purchase a new home, this week's energy is great for surveying properties and seeing what's available. It may take you away from your usual weekend haunts, though.

Lucky Day for Career: February 20

In your career, be open to criticisms and differences in opinion this week. You will save yourself and your team from avoidable mistakes if you hear the voices of concern.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, your creative spirit will be at the forefront this entire week. So be prepared for an influx of great ideas and sweet inspiration. Just make sure to write them down before you forget!

Lucky Day in Love: February 19

If you are worried about the future of your love connection, don't be. The cosmic forces have your back and are working hard behind the scenes to bring everything together beautifully.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 19

Some of you may be more introverted than usual this week, which will definitely help you further your creative goals and projects. So state your needs clearly and don't feel guilty about them.

Lucky Day for Career: February 23

As for your career, take it slow and easy this week. The energy is not yet ripe for fresh undertakings and brazen ventures. Let your routines and responsibilities guide you.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, your heart will yearn for nature this week and the grounding effect it has. So make time for the outdoors, even if it's just a pleasant walk in the neighborhood park or sitting underneath a tree.

Lucky Day in Love: February 21

If you are single, your love life may be a bit dreary this week. But if you are in a relationship, look forward to some fun times and excellent bonding activities with your partner.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 23

Also, some of you are tired of the people you hang out with. Maybe you have outgrown them intellectually or spiritually. Maybe your political ideologies don't match anymore. Find some time to reflect upon this so you don't keep dragging a dead horse behind your cart.

Lucky Day for Career: February 24

In your career, refine your ideas before you present them. If you feel a nagging tug in your heart that someone will steal your plans and try to view them off as their own, then maybe it's best to keep your ideas to yourself for now.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, you have a choice to make this week. Stick to what you know, or try something new? There are no right or wrong answers here. Only answers that resonate with your heart and ones that don't.

Lucky Day in Love: February 25

In love, be careful of coming across as too demanding or stubborn this week. You may accidentally ruin a good relationship or date. A relationship is always built on the foundation of being considerate and receiving the same in return.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 25

You may not want to socialize too much this week. So when you do, stick to your loved ones and best friends. They will bring the most joy and fulfillment to your soul.

Lucky Day for Career: February 24

This week's energy is really sweet for your career. You can start something new now or try your hand at a side hustle. Let your heart guide you!

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, your manifestation powers are strong this week. So take advantage of that and bring your wishes to life! You will also be rewarded for your diligence now.

Lucky Day in Love: February 23

In love, listen more than speak this week. It will open your eyes to new things, experiences and understandings. It will also help you strengthen the bond with your significant other if you are in a relationship.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 21

For some of you, an ex-friend may try to make a comeback this week. Don't let them in if you intuitively feel they are just as fake now as they were before.

Lucky Day for Career: February 22

As for your career, the energy this week is perfect for a money manifestation ritual. Or a success ritual with red and black candles.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, pay close attention to your thoughts and intuitive feelings this week. They will protect you from harm and will guide you true. Those of you who have psychic gifts will also experience a strengthening in this arena.

Lucky Day in Love: February 21

In love, don't allow a third party to insert themselves too much in your private business with the one you are dating or in a relationship with. This can even be a parent or a sibling.

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 20

Also, if you feel the urge to stay indoors this week and focus on yourself, don't feel guilty about it. Double down on your self-care needs and let your spirit guide you.

Lucky Day for Career: February 18 & 19

Things are progressing exactly as they should for your career, especially if you recently made some new plans. The time to rejoice will be upon you soon, too!

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, let your heart guide you forward this week, especially in matters related to spirituality and dreams. You know what's right for you and what's not. Don't let peer pressure confuse you.

Lucky Day in Love: February 21

In love, you are encouraged to be creative and bring your fun side to every interaction with your crush, date, or significant other. Intriguing adventures await you!

Lucky Day in Friendship: February 22

Also, some of you are ready to expand your social circle now or make new friends, so don't hold yourself back. And definitely don't allow the petty jealousy of others to prevent you from doing so, either.

Lucky Day for Career: February 21

In your career, stick to your routines and responsibilities for now. The time to move forward and try something new will come later. You will benefit more from being observant.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.