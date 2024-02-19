5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Weekly Horoscopes February 19 - 25

The energy this week is sweet and beautiful for five specific zodiac signs with the best horoscopes of all. Expect positive changes and cash windfalls, especially if you have been working hard on something for a while now.

The harvest is about to come rolling in (metaphorically and otherwise). Of course, five zodiac signs stand to benefit the most under this influence — Virgo, Pisces, Aries, Cancer and Leo. There's something here for the rest of the zodiac signs, too.

The beginning of this week is driven by Mars conjunct Venus in Aquarius. So, whether in love or other areas of life, expect things to go smoother (and faster, too) when you engage your unconventional side and take a stand for what is right, even if a lot of people stand against you. Fate favors those who dare to stick to their guns.

The middle of the week may not be very thrilling after this. Still, the weekend promises to be action-packed, with Mercury entering Pisces on February 23 and a Full Moon in Virgo on February 24. So, if you aren't seriously thinking about a manifestation ritual, what are you waiting for?

You have a beautiful three-day window between February 22 to 24 to set something powerful into motion. Also, if you feel called to spend some time on meditation or focused breathing this week, turning this into a daily practice will heighten your intuitive senses. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes this week.

Five zodiac signs with powerful weekly horoscopes for February 19 - 25, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Virgos

Best area to focus on: Anger management

Virgo, the first half of the week will be a joy for you, with intermittent periods of caution. Those of you who have been working extra hard for the last few months will now receive the benefits or results of that work. Kudos to you!

It's the second half of the week, though, that will bring out your true extraordinary side. So don't be surprised if you leave everyone behind in the dust and turn out to be indirect karma for all those who enjoy putting others down. Seize the day with glory! We have a Virgo Full Moon over the weekend, after all.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Spiritual focus

Pisces, the first half of this week will be simple and sweet for you. Lean into self-care, and don't let anyone push your boundaries. You have the cosmic forces supporting you behind the scenes, so there's nothing to fear.

The second half of the week will call upon your reserves of patience. Do you have it in you to wait for the pie to bake completely? (This is a metaphor.) Don't mess this up because your good luck will dissipate if you can't rein yourself in.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Building patience

Aries, prepare to have your mind blown this week. The cosmic forces have chosen you to act as the hand of karma. It's a big responsibility, but you don't have to bother yourself with the details. The universe will direct you where you need to be exactly at the right time. Then it will be shown time for everyone else!

You are also encouraged to practice building patience this week. A few things are bubbling behind the scenes in your favor that require more circumspection and awareness. You can't do this successfully if you let impatience mess everything up.

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Conversations

Cancer, if you are attending a family function or wedding this week, expect the unexpected (in a good way)! You may also experience a random glow-up that kicks everything up a notch. Also, some of you are about to meet a soulmate.

The second half of the week promises to be more relaxed and chill. So let your soft side take control and do whatever your heart pleases. You have the freedom and free will to do exactly that. You don't need anyone's permission.

5. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Dancing

Leo, the first half of the week will be challenging for you. You are on the best horoscopes list for a reason. So, face those challenges with strength and confidence. You've got this!

The second half of the week will be more fruitful for you and also fun in both romantic and non-romantic ways. If you feel called to, step out of your comfort zone and engage with others in meaningful conversation instead of sticking to the light and superficial. Intriguing experiences await you on this path, especially on the Full Moon day on February 24.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.