The 5 Luckiest Chinese Zodiac Signs This Week, February 19 - 25, 2024

Sometimes, luck whispers before it arrives. Other times, it does not. Only those who are ready to seize it can truly call themselves lucky. That's the message and energy of this week, between February 19 - 25, 2024. While five zodiac signs will benefit the most by leaning into this wisdom — namely, Monkey, Pig, Dog, Rabbit and Rooster — there's something here for everyone.

This week's I Ching hexagram of luck is Wind over Heaven (#9), changing to Mountain over Wind (#18). Its message is simple: every day of the year is not meant to be used the same way. Some days are meant to be more productive, while others call on us to notice our surroundings, appreciate what we have accomplished so far, and also have fun without a care in the world.

So, pay attention to your emotions and the general flow of energies this week. You will find your luck only when you can align yourself to it. If it beckons you to stay still and just observe, do so. You may not realize how doing that will add to your luck and fortune, but it will. The answers will reveal themselves in time. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week between February 19 - 25.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of February 19 - 25, 2024:

1. Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Family luck

Monkey, your luck this week is firmly tied to your family and loved ones. The more time you spend with them — quality time, that is — the quicker you will cash in on your blessings. Just make sure not to go about this in a transactional way! This luck is rooted in feelings of love, goodwill and heartiness.

If you feel called to, take your family to an amusement park or zip off with them to an impromptu weekend getaway. Then, don't be surprised when the cosmic forces help you make more memories than you could have ever imagined you'd be blessed with.

2. Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Behind-the-scenes luck

Pig, your luck this week will not make itself known to you. Yet, you are on the lucky list this week and near the top. So keep living your life as usual, and know that the cosmic forces are up to something behind-the-scenes that will bring more joy, fun — and fortune into your life.

For some of you, this is definitely related to love and romance. You will learn about this only when the time is right and the cosmic brew is ready. Weirdly enough, if you feel like watching a movie at the theater this week, go for it!

3. Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Divining luck

Dog, your luck this week is firmly tied to your intuition and psychic gifts (if you have any). So stay sharp! Luck will nudge you in the right direction, whether towards certain people or away from others. It will help you find golden opportunities that you would have walked by otherwise.

If you feel called to, you can lean into your luck through meditation or journaling. The more you know yourself right now, the easier it will be for luck to bring you exactly what you want. You don't even have to make the wishes obvious for the entire world to see.

4. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Adventurous luck

Rabbit, if you have been dying to go on an adventure, now's the time to do so. Your luck is really strong in this arena this week, especially if you have your eye on an old bus or van and want to refurbish it for road trips. Other novel experiences are part of this category, too, so go for it!

Just remember: the easiest way to know which adventures will bring you luck and which won't is to check in with your emotions. If you are excited but nervous, you have settled upon the right thing. If you are fearful and dragging your feet, you may want to double-check if you are on the right track.

5. Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Lucky money

Rooster, your luck this week is pretty straightforward. It literally deals with cash or monies in some form, whether as extra tips in your place of work, a bonus cheque a lottery win or even gift money from family and relatives. For some, this may be referring to a loan getting cleared or receiving a business grant from a reputed organization.

Surround yourself with positivity and peace to let good fortune flow smoothly through your life. Grounding exercises, wearing the colors green or gold and placing lucky talismans around your house can definitely help.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.