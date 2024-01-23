The one card tarot reading for January 24, 2024 is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Find out what's in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You're in high demand, Aries. This is a great time for a job hunt or to search for business partners that can advance your company's goals. Don't wait for things to come to you. While the law of attraction works well, it also requires you taking an action step. Make things happen.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Dig your heels into the dirt, Taurus. You know what you want is something that you can (and will) have. It's only a matter of time. As the law of motion works in science, it also works for you. You simply have to keep going — one foot in front of the other and soon you'll be crossing over the finish line — prize in your hand!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You've done really well for yourself, but you may find that you're not where you want to be. You feel in your heart you're born for greater things. You just know that if you had the tools, you'd do so much better in life. This is your sign. Invest in yourself and do something that you know will help you to level up. You've got this!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Every decision you make can either make you better or weaken you. So, today consider the one area you'd like to improve the most. You don't have to do much. Just make a 1 percent improvement, and the next thing you know in a matter of a short time you'll be in a much better place.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You've outgrown a dream. You've reached a place in your life that the things you once thought you needed don't matter to you in the same way anymore. You have changed, and that means everything else has changed, too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You need a mentor, Virgo. You can pick on on social media and binge watch all their videos or read their books. You can reach out to an old friend who you know has a lot of experience and always gives great advice. You can be that person who is always learning and growing, but don't go it alone. Tap into the wisdom of others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Amazing things happen when you remove yourself from the crazy things that distract you from your purpose. Your soul recalibrates. You find your inner wisdom again. You don't have to answer every text message or phone call. Let people wait so you can know what you really want to say. Tune in to your heart before you speak aloud.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

Grit and tenacity. Scorpio, you're one of those amazing people who never quit or give up. You can really prove to yourself and others that everything you want to do you're going to do. You are determined to make your life what you dream it to be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Look at you, Sagittarius. You're going to be the life of the party these days. Everyone who meets you will feel that you have that 'IT' factor. You aren't going to be sitting at home or playing the role of a wall flower. You're the center of attention. This is going to feel so good.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Don't overreact. You may feel pushed into defense mode, but don't let circumstances determine who you are or how you want to be. You may not like feeling pushed in the corner, but this is a great way to see who you truly are.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Watch your bottom line, Aquarius. You have a lot of great ideas, and many of them cost money. You might need to dip into your savings from time-to-time, but that doesn't mean you have to lose sight of your goal to get out of debt. Be careful and wise.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Do you really have to talk to them? You might not like the idea of leaving a toxic situation, but you need to be wise in situations like these. Eventually someone's negative behavior effects you. Removing yourself can be a good way to protect your heart. Control the things you have control over: your thoughts and your actions.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.