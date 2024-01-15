Sudden Change Are Expected Mid-Week For All Zodiac Signs

his week is particularly 'ripe' with important and perhaps even 'life-changing' transits, and we will go over each of them as we proceed through this update. We're now in the swing of things, as this year has given us all a jump start and a heads-up. Let's do this.

We have a week that is almost dedicated to 'energy' and we're going to see that in both positive and negative examples. We've got a lot of Pluto vibe in the sky, and that means we're all heading toward major changes ... some we are prepared for and some that will take us by surprise.

Of note, we're looking at an Aries Moon, a Half Moon in Aires, Moon square Pluto, Mercury and Saturn and Moon trine Mars for starters. That's only the beginning. Rounding off with Venus square Neptune, Sun conjunct Pluto, Moon trine Pluto and the beginning of Aquarius season, we are looking at a very interesting week ahead. Let's see how this plays out in each zodiac sign.

Sudden changes are in store mid-week for all zodiac signs:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 16, 18. OK, Aries, what we're looking at here is how you conduct yourself and how you deal with some rough times that are promised. No, it's not going to be terrible but more along the lines of putting you to the test to see what you do when you are faced with indecision and not getting exactly what you want.

During the Aries Moon, you may find that you are a little 'full of yourself' and this may be something that someone else points out to you, much to your chagrin. You might end up making everything more difficult for yourself by NOT listening to good advice. You are someone who really doesn't like to be told what to do or how to do it, even when you know someone else is right.

You will absolutely do your own thing, even if you know you're steering yourself down the wrong path. This is to prove to others that you can't be bossed around. Moon Square Pluto, on the 18, really sinks its teeth into you and has you living up to that old cliche of "cutting off your nose to spite your face."

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 19, 20. Alright, Taurus, this week looks to be one where you learn your lessons and get to act on them. You may not be the most popular kid on the block for your decisions, but they make sense to you and so you go with them because if you've learned anything in this last year, it's to trust your instincts and so you will do just that.

There's a lot of Saturn energy following you around, and sometimes it works for you, and sometimes it just has you wanting to revel for the sake of being able to. You know exactly what it is that you want, and you really aren't into playing nice to get it. Polite turns of phrases elude you, and in your mind, 'they'll get over it.'

Staying strong is what's going to get you past the animosity or even the self-judgment. You know you've got to get through something and that it's going to take big mental guts to do so, and you'll push past Saturn's limitations and you will win the prize because you know that if you are the one to write your rule-book, then you'll be the one who gets all the toys in the long run.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 17, 18, 20, 21. Gemini, you are sick and tired of waiting and you may just have to hang tight because the waiting game is still on. Even though you can see the ending in sight, you'll find that the week has you on hold and you really don't like being on hold. You are ready for action, for activity and you want to be a force in the momentum that you know is necessary right now.

Moon trine Mercury gives you that zesty energy that you'll be able to take with you throughout the week. You might find that even though love and romance are not the number one thing on your mind, it's on anyway, and you might just end up having a very good week with your romantic partner, especially when it comes to freely expressing yourself and listening intently to what they have to say in return.

There's this fabulous Mercury trine Jupiter energy that's going to allow you to push aside the bother that comes with the waiting game as you'll come to realize that there are many other things to concentrate on. This is what gives you relief; you may start in impatience, but you'll be pleasantly distracted by things that hold your attention in other ways.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 19, 20. While all seems well on the home front, you may find that you'll be distracted by health matters. That's not to say that anything is wrong, but with all of this Saturn energy, you may feel that it's time to look at certain aspects of your life in terms of medical attention. Once again, there is nothing to worry about, just a check-up.

Mercury in harmony with Saturn makes you aware that you are overworked and that even though that was to be expected as you put high regard on work and work ethic, you may feel as though it's time to balance your work life and your home life in ways that give you more time to rest and relax. Sun conjunct Pluto on the 20th shows you that you are the one who is responsible for your health here and that you must heed the call.

With the oncoming Aquarius season, you'll find that it's quite easy to become either distracted or lost in daydreams. While this isn't something that's all too terrible, you have to remember to stay on course, Cancer. This week could throw you far off track if you let your mind wander too far, so do your best to keep the word 'balance' in mind.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 17, 20. In order to keep things in control, you're going to have to get up off your couch and get involved. What you'll see during this highly energized week is that everyone has something to say and none of it makes sense, nor is it leading anyone anywhere of import. That's where you need to step in, as you have a good handle on how to direct people.

There's an absolute TON of Pluto influence going on this week, and you can either whip it or be whipped by it, and you, being you, will stand up and deliver. You are here to save the day, even though you may not have had it on your agenda to act the heroic role in this opera. Still, this week's astrological changes has you saving lives and doing a good job of it. You will shine during the hard times; your noble side will come out.

It's a dirty job but someone's gotta do it, as it's said, and during the week, you'll be that special someone. That's OK because you don't mind getting your hands wet. With Venus square Neptune ending the week for you, you'll find that you are unfazed by the drama of the week as you have bigger and better things to think about. You have energy to spare, which is why you are able to be there for others.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 17, 19. This week brings you hope in love and oddly enough, that might catch you off guard, Virgo. You'll see that your love life will come into focus and that is mainly because there's a lot of squared energy coming your way during the transits of Moon square Venus and Venus square Neptune. These events will make you realize that the person you are with is the best person you could love.

And, this knowledge is going to come to you in a roundabout way, as squared transits are never really 'upfront and honest' in their approach. So, what you're looking at is how you and your partner might start an argument that leads to the breaking down of a wall that's kept you apart for far too long. In other words, you may use this week as a way to get back into your partner's heart ... and it will work.

You may even be a little self-centered during this week as you had all these plans that you wanted to tackle. You'll still get around to doing it all, even if you are sidetracked by ... love, which really isn't too terrible a thing to be sidetracked by. As mentioned, everything that occurs for you this week takes a long way to get to you, but by the time it arrives, you will be very grateful for all of it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 17, 18, 19. This week is the one where you put together your biggest ideas on paper and you do yourself the favor of selling them to someone else. You say you want change and that you are prepared to do what it takes, and Libra, you may find that this week came sooner than you thought it would, as this is the week that you receive the open door to great possibility.

There's some powerful Mars energy backing you up during this time, so if ambition is at the top of your 'to-do' list, then take advantage of the energy changes. Pay attention to the signs around you, as many doors will be opening for you. You need to be aware during this time, Libra. With much adversity around every corner, you have to be able to see how you fit in and how to arrive in one piece.

Your best day, for sure, is January 19, as you will see the powerful Mercury trine Jupiter bring back all the hope in your life, as well as Venus square Neptune, which will remind you that you are doing this all for love in the long run. Sometimes, you need that reminder, and you'll be pleasantly aware of it towards the end of the week. Trust your gut and follow your heart, but do not relent; stay with it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 18, 20. Pluto energy has you feeling like you're undergoing some kind of master course in the field of your interest and you will find that you are all about positive growth and amazing progress. You have zero patience for waiting around for things to happen 'to you miraculously.' You will get up, go out there and make it all happen.

Moon and Pluto at the top of the week will influence you toward making the changes you wanted to get into before the year began. Because there's so much positive Mercury energy backing it all up, you'll find that by the time you run into Sun conjunct Pluto on the 20th, you'll be so stoked for action that you'll be impossible to stop.

So, essentially, this week is going to put you at the top of your power, meaning that if you want to get something done, especially something professional, then don't wait ... seize the day, or rather, the week. Make it yours. When opportunity knocks and you just happen to want what's on the other side of that door, then you have no excuse but to open it. Be brave. Carpe Diem!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 17, 18, 19. Sagittarius, the world looks good to you. So much of that goes to the fact that your home planet's energy is embracing you, meaning Jupiter, Big old Jupiter, is in absolutely stellar (literally) form this week. With transits like Moon conjunct Jupiter and Mercury trine Jupiter, you'll find that you're thinking clearly and acting with intention.

This is, potentially, one of those 'dream big' weeks and with some helpful Neptune energy backing you up, you might be able to take some of what's in your mind and manifest it as reality. This holds for a career as well as romance. You aren't just moving and shaking in the workplace; you are a genuine magnet for loving good vibes.

While you don't really care if you are popular or not, you may find that you've got that 'rizz' going on, meaning ... charisma. What you say seems to affect others, and that does please you as you are happy to be a positive influence in other people's lives. With Aquarius season coming up, you'll be all too happy to share the most outrageous of ideas with your loving crowd of listeners.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 18, 20. With your last days of Pluto in Capricorn occurring at the same time of your solar return, you might find that the best option for you at this point is to hold back and give yourself a small break before you dive into your next 'big thing.' This week has you feeling good about your previous accomplishments and for the first time in a long while, you don't feel the need to 'attack' your next project.

Saturn energy abounds this week, and that gives you the right amount of support so that you can believe in the idea of 'rest and relaxation.' That's usually a hard sell for you, especially as you don't like to res or relax ... or rather, you don't let yourself indulge in such things. This week shows you that it's OK to call a 'time out.'

Keeping in mind that there are several Mars transits as well as many squared transits all happening at once, you may see conflict among your family members or at the workplace. This makes you feel all the more confident that pulling back was indeed the right thing to do. Let this week be about calm thoughts instead of planning for the future. You do enough of that ... it's time to take a break, Capricorn.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 20. While every day has its meaning, there really is nothing quite as satisfying as that first day in your natural sun sign, and you get that on January 20. You've never been anything but your person, and the oncoming of your sun season is like a free entry to show off that wild and free side. You are unique and marvelous and you know it.

You will see that the transformative powers of Pluto affect you very intensely, as long as you're the one who gets to decide how that transformation is to take place. You will never be the person who listens to what others tell you to do, and during the beginnings of Aquarius season, you are even more intractable and 'on your own,' just as you like to be.

Plus, there's the fact that you've just gone through something very private and you would prefer to handle it all on your own, your way. So, don't be surprised if you find that many friends come to your aid to help, to guide, to offer ... only to find that, while you appreciate their help, you turn it all down, as you are the only one whom you allow to influence your own life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Dates and moments to keep in mind: January 19, 20. What might feel as though the world around you had gone stark raving mad, you'll be the only one you know who has kept calm and is happy to be 'as is.' Here's the thing: Not everyone is raving mad, but you may find that you 'need' to think of them that way so that you can have a good excuse to be away from them. This week taps into that side of you that simply wants to be alone.

You've got a lot of helpful and harmful Neptune energy supporting you, but you also influence Aries, It will be this zodiac sign that whips you into good shape so that you can stand your ground and do what you want to do, as opposed to what is expected of you. Everyone expects big change this week, while you're quite happy to be on the 'little change' list.

What you've got going for you, however, is a stable love life, which will see some fine days and finer nights due to the Jupiter and Venus influences going on this week. Your friend Neptune is always on your side, however, and shows up in the form of you believing in yourself and your agenda. If love takes precedence, then you will definitely make the best of it,

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.