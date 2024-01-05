The Luckiest Day In January 2024 For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign

Here is every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for January 2024. first, here's the lucky message of the month for everyone. The I Ching hexagram of luck this month is Water over Fire (#63) changing to Earth over Heaven (#11). Its message is simple — there are periods when we must give our all and work hard (and smart) for long hours. Still, these times must always be followed by periods of rest and relaxation so we can assimilate what we have learned, rejuvenate our spirit and enjoy the fruits of our labor.

Like waves, these periods follow each other. Or at least they should. Because when you fail to allow the trough to follow the crest, you risk burnout. The price of that is steeper than following the natural order of things.

What does this have to do with luck? Everything, actually! How can you seize the opportunities that luck brings your way if you keep procrastinating and can't stir yourself or are too burned out to take any action at all? Find some time this month to ponder upon this. Now, let's focus on every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for January 2024.

All 12 Chinese zodiac signs' luckiest day of the month for January 2024:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Luckiest Day: January 23

Rat, your luck in January is strong, especially in the arena of career growth and money. So, if you have worked hard on something for the last few months, expect the fruits of your labor to come in now. Isn't it great to start the year with such joys?

Just remember that now's not the time to pick up the pace. Now's the time to maintain the pace you have already set for yourself and see everything through till the end. Some of you will also find your luck in the middle of conflicts where opposing ideas suddenly bring you a light-bulb moment.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luckiest Day: January 29

Ox, the energy this month is really good for starting something new. The cosmic forces have got your back. So, let your courageous side come out and take action. It's now or never! Luck will make sure the path remains clear and open for you. If the journey suddenly brings about a profound transformation within you, then even better!

You can also light a white/yellow candle while thinking about your goal and study the strength of the flame to give you insights about the path forward.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Luckiest Day: January 15

Tiger, be faithful to your chosen path this month, even when the going gets tough. This is especially true if you make some new resolutions for the New Year 2024. Don't give up even if you feel like giving up midway through the month. Luck will favor you when you stay true to what's in your heart.

Some of you also need to shake off your fears so you can capitalize on your good luck. Journaling, meditation and breathwork are some good practices that can help you with this.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Luckiest Day: January 17

Rabbit, the energy this month has a potent quality to it for you. You can literally manifest your desires under its influence and break the shackles around your heart. That's your luck in January. Just be aware that this luck is a little conditional. You will have to meet it halfway by actively preventing self-sabotage or peer pressure from talking you out of your plans. Are you strong enough to do this? You'll squander your good luck otherwise.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Luckiest Day: January 23 & 24

Dragon, you have the luck of choices this month. As in, anything you set your sights on will benefit from the cosmic blessings that are here for you. So make sure to focus your sights on the right things lest you regret wasting your luck on the wrong goals or running after the wrong person.

For some of you, this good luck requires a balance between being patient and taking swift action. So trust your intuition as you go through your days. It will tell you when to stop and when to run.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Luckiest Day: January 28

Snake, your luck in January is a little paltry compared to the other zodiac signs. Don't let that get you down. The cosmic forces are urging you to stay on top of your responsibilities and reveal the strength of your character at this time. If you succeed, you will find your treasures later in the year.

Just make sure you spend your effort and time on the right things. Luck cannot help you if you don't trust your intuition and choose unlucky paths where you are exploited or demeaned.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Luckiest Day: January 31

Horse, your creativity will be your blessing this month and bring you unimaginable luck. So don't get stuck inside the box. Definitely don't allow the opinions of others to sway you away from your creative vision! Even if things seem otherworldly and eccentric at first, you must stick with what feels right to you till the end. After all, most artists are ridiculed at first, too. Your luck depends on this.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Luckiest Day: January 14 & 15

Goat, the universe has a potent lesson in store for you this month. It wants you to purge the baggage from your life and heal your soul. How can you truly embrace all the gifts of the world and the treasures of your hard work if you don't? That's where your luck lies. It won't feel sparkly and effervescent like winning at slots, but this luck will nudge you to the right places and people and help you free yourself at last.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luckiest Day: January 12

Monkey, your luck this month is bestowing upon you the gift of choices. Whatever you set your sights on can be yours ... if you believe and reach out for it. So don't let self-sabotage ruin your good fortune! You will benefit from focusing on your priorities so you can channel your good luck into those areas. Although, it won't hurt if you choose to spend your luck on some trivial pleasures. After all, some things in life are priceless, even if they appear ridiculous at first glance.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luckiest Day: January 13

Rooster, your luck this month is sweet and simple, but it doesn't have the big charge that some of the other zodiac signs have. So don't expect fireworks. Instead, your luck in January will gently lead you to the right things for you and away from the wrong things and people. Can you truly put a premium on peace when you think about it?

You can direct this luck by knowing your priorities. It will make it easier for you to find the right paths instead of getting lost on a hundred not-bad-but-it's-okay paths.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luckiest Day: January 15

Dog, your luck in January has a sharp quality to it. Trust your intuition above all else this month and you will allow luck to guide you to places and situations that are in your best interest and aligned with your well-being. If you don't, you will find yourself stuck in a quagmire that may waste the next few months of 2024 as you try to extract yourself from it.

This is not the effervescent kind of luck. It's the kind that never makes itself known because ... how would you know you got lucky if you never find out you narrowly avoided a disaster?

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Luckiest Day: January 29

Pig, your luck in January is strong. It comes with a caveat. You need to be true to yourself and take a stand for what you believe and the path you have chosen. Luck will protect you from enemies and obstacles if you do this.

After all, no one can escape challenges. It's good to choose the ones that matter and get "lucky" on that right path. You can also light a white candle while thinking about your goal to strengthen your resolve.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.