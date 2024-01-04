What The Tarot Predicts The Entire Year Of 2024 Will Be Like For Each Zodiac Sign

All zodiac signs will receive three cards representing the past, present and future. We need the past to determine the present and the future, and as this reading spans the entire year, we have to know in advance that this reading is both general and specific.

What we must also keep in mind is that the specifics for each zodiac sign are milestones rather than wrap-ups that describe the entire year. So, don't jump to conclusions if you get one card or a set of cards that symbolizes something you feel is negative; nothing is negative. It's all part of the process. Ups, downs and middles ... this is life, and the Tarot will give us insight as to how this very important new year will go.

This last year has taught us that anything can happen at any time. We know that life is precious, that we must 'think' ourselves into a happier state of mind, and that we're not victims of a destiny we do not have a hand in. Keeping this in mind, let's welcome 2024 with the idea that we are bigger than our problems and that we are creative enough to construct a beautiful new experience out of the lessons we've learned. Cheers to 2024, and Happy New Year to all zodiac signs!

What each zodiac sign can expect to happen in 2024, according to a tarot card reader:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Past: Three of Swords

You've seen your share of heartache and pain, and while some of it seems to be self-inflicted, you know now that it's all part of the healing process. This healing of yours stems from your distant past, and you've carried it around for too long. You've also come to understand that you are the sum of your experience. You leave 2023 knowing that you could get all you could out of it, and while there's always room to grow, you feel as though it's time to end certain bad habits and thought patterns.

Present: Knight of Cups

2024 is all about you donning a new attitude and becoming a person of your word. It may even feel old-fashioned in so much as you really want to be the person who brings joy to others. None of this is selfish either; you're not doing it to make yourself feel better. You are sincerely interested in the well-being of others. Much of this year will be spent doing good deeds because you believe that this is the person you wish to be, and you, in your Aries way, will not stop or be held back.

Future: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Where you once felt hungrier about making money and saving as much as you could for yourself, you feel that the future is more about balance. This could imply that you are less ambitious and more charitable. 2024 has you adopting an entirely new attitude towards money; you want to share. You are happy to play a role in making someone else money. You are generous and kind and this is how you wish to envision yourself this year.

Keywords: visionary, honest, goodness

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Past: The Star

Gone are the days when you felt most comfortable with your surroundings, and you've come to understand that this is life. It changes. You have shown yourself that you can go from one place to another and adjust according to your surroundings. You may miss the old days but you've come to see that no matter what goes on in your life, you manage to rise to the top like a shining star. You haven't always wanted the change you've been presented with, but you always adapt well.

Present: Eight of Wands, reversed

Right now, you see 2024 as the year you reap money and do the work needed in order to get where you want to go. You are dedicated and driven, you see all opportunities as beneficial, and your attitude is more than positive; it's affirming. You will weather the storm and you will survive again and again. The present shows you that you are a born trooper and that this year is only going to serve to strengthen your self-esteem.

Future: Page of Cups, reversed

2024 delivers to you the idea that you can retain your sense of playfulness and remain somewhat childlike if you wish to. You may have gone through maddeningly tough experiences in the past, but the future shows you that you are still open to falling madly in love and that you are capable of believing deeply in the things that make life worth living for you. You never give up and you are always able to see the bright side of life.

Keywords: optimism, intensity, strength

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Past: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

What you started last year in 2023 has served to bring you some of the best insight you'll ever have when it comes to money and communication. You are not going to repeat the mistakes of the past because you see them all as perfect lessons. You are wise enough now to know not to go over the past and not to dwell too long on that which brought you down. You feel as though you are healed now and ready to move forward.

Present: Eight of Cups, reversed

You look at love and romance now with the eyes of someone who has seen their share of the good and the bad, and being that this balanced perspective has only done you a world of good, you now feel that 2024 is open to exploring. You aren't as fearful of love as you might have been in the past. In fact, the NOW moment feels good and hopeful; you want to remain open, as this is how you attract positive experiences. You crave experience and love comes to you.

Future: King of Swords, reversed

Being that 2024 is so filled with interest in love for you, Gemini, you are going to recognize that certain things about you need to change, and you will definitely be implementing this change. You'll find that during 2024, you will no longer be as strict or as cold-tempered as you've been in the past when it comes to romantic interests. This is because you are no longer afraid of love. You are ready to dive right in, and so you shall ... fearlessly.

Keywords: courage, self-trust, confidence

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Past: Justice, reversed

What didn't end up in your favor last year is now something you have a choice as to whether or not you wish to proceed with. What this means is that you did not get what you wanted, ultimately, and that leaves you with a choice as to whether or not you wish to pursue something that clearly was not meant to be. This is a major turning point in your life, and you start 2024 off wondering if there's any reason at all to continue with the work of the past.

Present: Ace of Wands, reversed

As it stands, the present seems to be rooted in powerful decision-making. You know who you are, and you can finally find the words and the moves to clarify this thought to those who need to believe in you. This shift of strength is extremely powerful and positive and you will see that you are a lot stronger than you ever gave yourself credit for. Today is for forward momentum and insightful maneuvers. 2024 is all about action.

Future: The Empress

It seems that all of your energy has a purpose, and you might be the only person who knows why you did and do the things you do. What is known, however, is that you will find yourself feeling very happy with your past choices and that you finally do get what you really want, which is to feel secure, loved and happily situated in a home that feels like 'you.' Your good, hard work pays off and brings you what you worked so hard to achieve.

Keywords: determination, strive, payoff

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Past: The Emperor, reversed

The past has taught you that if you really want people to think highly of you, then you cannot 'fake it 'til you make it.' You know now that you need to become 'the real deal' and that's probably your biggest lesson of last year. You thought that you could get away with personality alone without backing up your 'story' with truth, and yet, you've come to see that people are not as stupid as you thought they were. Your 'audience' awaits your better choices.

Present: King of Pentacles, reversed

2024 has you making better choices, and while not everything you say or do is welcomed, you are recognized as someone who truly does learn from their own mistakes and is now capable of leading. You are intelligent, but you are also cunning, and your goal is not to impress others as much as it is to lead others with real wisdom. You are the right person for the job, Leo. You are a living example of potential and growth.

Future: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

As the year progresses, things will only become better and better for you in terms of both finance and love. You may have invested your money at an earlier time of the year, and now, you see that this was indeed a wise move. While you may never be a financial genius, it certainly does look like the future rewards you in love and money, thanks to some brave moves you made earlier in the year.

Keywords: risk, renewal, renovation

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Past: Five of Cups, reversed

There's so much that you know you need to walk away from, and while some of that has to do with unrequited love, you accept this and do what is necessary. 2024 is what you think of as a new chance to set things straight. While you have become bitter thinking about things like 'resolutions,' you will see that you have no choice but to think positively about this new year. Yes, the past is dead, and it really is time to move on, so you shall.

Present: The Hierophant, reversed

Opinions on the state of the world may have you in opposition to many other people, but you may also develop a taste for this kind of debate and argument. This is not a negative thing. In fact, what it does for you right now is show you that there's more to your life than sitting around thinking about love loss and financial problems. You happen to be extraordinarily good at arguing, so much so that you could take this to a professional level if you so choose.

Future: Page of Pentacles

While you may not have envisioned yourself as the breadwinner, or certainly not the person who thinks only of money, you've come to realize that there is room in your life for this kind of thinking and that is exactly what paves the way to a future where, yes, you can look forward to riches and the building up of fortune. The concept of believing in yourself as a 'gold mine' may be new to you, but it is certainly possible.

Keywords: belief, career, change

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Past: Two of Cups, reversed

There's a very good chance that 2023 ended with you in a relationship that was on its last legs. The love was there, and as you and your partner walk into the new year, you feel very much as though you don't want this to become an awkward thing. The past taught you that you don't have to give up and that things don't have to be as extreme as they were during the previous year. You see 2024 as the year that you 'try' rather than give up.

Present: The High Priestess, reversed

Because you are someone who seriously trusts their gut, you know that this year completely depends on your attitude, as you've seen what you can do when you really put your mind to it. This year allows you to see that right now, you are in a position of power. This no longer scares or intimidates you. You feel nervy and confident, and while you may not know exactly what you're doing, you are certainly willing to learn.

Future: Queen of Wands

Your efforts pay off, leaving you with a feeling of security and mental power. You've conquered much in your past, and you feel so much more comfortable in your skin now than ever before. If you've had body image troubles in the past, you will free yourself from them. You see the future as something that welcomes you rather than something foreboding. You are truly coming into yourself now, Libra, and you feel it in your bones.

Keywords: authenticity, autonomy, self-reliance

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Past: Nine of Wands, reversed

2023 showed you that the work you do has very little payoff, and that's mostly because you didn't stand up for yourself and demand more. That isn't just about money but about creative input. You enjoy work, and you are good at what you do, but you've been underrated and you know it. When you think back on it all, you feel as though you are no longer willing to stick around for any kind of professional disrespect.

Present: Nine of Cups, reversed

2024 has you pulling yourself all the way out of whatever funk held on to you as you come to know that you are entirely capable of rewriting your fate. You no longer have to rely upon the approval of others because you've decided, on your own, that you are worth it without the confirmation that comes from people you barely respect. This has you winning the lottery in your way, as your job situation will not only improve but also end up being exactly what you want.

Future: Ten of Pentacles

The future doesn't only look bright, Scorpio. It looks lucrative. You will thrive as a result of a personal choice and so much of what you feel now is self-confidence and the kind of motivation that allows you to perceive yourself as a winner. In one year, you will have completely changed your professional life and you will be so glad that you had the nerve to stand up for yourself. You are worth the attention you receive, and all of it will be positive.

Keywords: reward, self-esteem, daring

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Past: King of Wands, reversed

The past holds nothing for you but the greatest lessons you'll ever learn, and the beauty of it all is that you've learned them all. That's not to say the door is shut on wisdom, but you've accrued so many lessons, both positive and negative and this enables you to have a bank of wisdom to turn to during the new year. Life has given you callouses, but you see those hardened areas as part of the cocoon that you will emerge from in 2024.

Present: The Chariot, reversed

What didn't pan out last year, travel-wise, is definitely on the 2024 agenda. You spent a good deal of last year saving money and planning for the future, and well, the future is now, so you may find that you'll be spending time abroad or leisurely cruising around the islands if you so choose. You will also be changing your location and your living space as you finally feel the time is right and the conditions are perfect.

Future: Two of Wands

The future has you feeling grateful for your entire experience on Earth. You feel as though you might be a late bloomer, but you are certainly a bloomer, that's for sure. You've taken yourself from a place of fear and loss all the way to the top. You see the future as yours to control ... to a degree. You are not arrogant, however; you are here to go with the flow, but you don't mind manipulating that flow to your benefit, as you've learned it's easy enough to do.

Keywords: wisdom, travel, acceptance

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Past: Ten of Wands

The past has shown you that there is no going back. You have had your fill of fear and loss and that's basically all the past brings you. So you take the hint and do what you need to do now, which is to think positively and act accordingly. If you continue to mourn over the loss of this person or that idea, you will become stuck in a never-ending loop of depression. Thankfully, you see it all as 'done and over with.'

Present: Knight of Wands

This year is the year you shine like a diamond, Capricorn. Now that you've finally come out of your shy place, you've realized that time is of the essence and that if you are to make good of your life, then you had better start now. This ambitious desire catches on like a flame, and you'll see that you can trust yourself when it comes to 'getting up and going.' Your past beliefs no longer hold water and you are driven to make the best of your new year.

Future: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You now see that it's best to take a moment before you act in every way possible. This covers love, health and career. You've learned so much about the 'right timing' and the future shows you that in order to get what you want and need, you have to play your cards right. This means making the right moves at the right time, knowing that in order to do so, you have to pull back like a true warrior. Strike while the iron is hot, or stay still and in the shadows until opportunity presents itself.

Keywords: timing, intellect, sharpness

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Past: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Holding on to your money showed you that, yes, you have money. It also showed you that money is worthless if it just sits around being counted, and that's what you feel you've done with it. You have money and it's given you a good feeling of security. Still, you are also not experiencing much else in life, or rather, this is what your experience of 2023 has brought you. You see this as stagnant, almost stale.

Present: The Hermit

You feel that this year has you on your own, and that's just fine with you. While you have so many goals and dreams, you are also engaged in a project that demands you spend a lot of time doing research. You need solitude for the sake of getting it done. Getting it done will be a first for you, as you tend to put things off. 2024 shows you that you really can accomplish greatness and that you have the stamina to hang in there and 'git 'er done.'

Future: The Hanged Man

This card only means that the solitude you seek pays off for you in some very personal ways. This implies that you will always be the outsider, the person who thinks on their own and takes in very little suggestion from others. You are not closed-minded by any means, but you do trust yourself before you trust and listen to the opinions of others. Your success is based on what you believe, and you are and always will be a true individual, unique and singularly talented.

Keywords: selfishness, originality, protective

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Past: Queen of Cups, reversed

The past year showed you that love is more important than anything else to you and that for love, you surprise even yourself with what you're willing to do for another person. All that said, you also realize that the past is a beautiful dream and that that dream doesn't exist today but in memory. You don't mind slipping into old memories now and then, but you know that you can't make 2024 about the past and your experience of it.

Present: Six of Cups

What really makes you happy right here and now is knowing that you have friends. Your friends are new and old, and you cherish the times you have with them, as these people show you that there's more to life than ... romance or even money. You take much time this year to spend honoring your friendships, and you feel that it's through the sharing of spiritual love that you are able to be your best self. This is a year of generosity and spirited companionship for you, Pisces.

Future: Four of Swords

As the future comes into focus for you, you'll realize that everything changes and so do you. All this goes by and all things somehow revive. What you do during this year does not extend forever, and this humbling lesson shows you that each and every moment is to be treasured as life is precious and valuable. Your future is one of acceptance and deep self-love. It's all so beautiful to you, and you are able to reconcile with yourself in ways you never thought possible.

Keywords: zen, balance, love

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.