We are nearing the end of Scorpio season, and now that we are gliding into Friday we hope for a relaxing weekend with friends or family. There's lots to do before the end of the year is here.

No matter what situation you may find yourself in on this day, there's a lot of wisdom packed into each horoscope reading that can apply to your current or future needs.

Here is every zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for November 17, 2023.

Find out what's in store for your life, relationshis, career and more with a little help from the tarot while the Sun is in Scorpio and the Moon is in Capricorn..

Every zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for November 17, 2023:

Aries tarot card: Seven of Cups

Keep your eyes open, Aries. The world is about to open the door to fresh and exciting new opportunities.

You have been hoping and waiting for change in your life, and now it's as though the intentions you've set are manifesting right before your eyes.

Don't let past disappointment stop you from embracing the good you see now. The universe's luck coming for you, so be open and ready to receive.

Taurus tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You are the 'bull', so it's no surprise that you might have to put on a tough person act each day, but the people who know you best see your gentle and compassionate side.

You may not think that being a softie in the workplace is excellent, but it renders an element of humanness to you. It helps people to feel compassionate toward you. It makes them feel like they are working with a leader who helps bring out their best daily.

Gemini tarot card: Eight of Cups

Contentment is a mindset that you strive to have each day. It may not take a lot to put a smile on your face, and on this day, someone may push those magical happiness buttons in the best way.

Be sure to take a lot of selfies to capture the joy you feel inside. When your heart is aglow, it brightens more than your face. Your light illuminates everyone lucky enough to be around you.

Cancer tarot card: Ten of Swords

You may think that feeling negative emotions is destructive. Still, they can be impactful and motivational if you use them correctly. Negative emotions indicate what needs to change. They reveal where your limitations are and what boundaries need to be set.

You might not like how you feel now, but if you are wise, you can learn much more about yourself through a bad experience. Pain can be a compelling motivator for change and growth.

Leo tarot card: Seven of Swords

People do what they want to do, and if it was for someone to be honest and filled with integrity, they would have been. There's an illogical reason for why a friend stabbed you in the back. You may need help comprehending it.

You might go your whole life trying to understand because that was not what you would do to a friend. You have your rules of life to follow; apparently, they have their own. Some puzzles will never be solved.

Virgo tarot card: Knight of Swords

It's one thing to tolerate a situation until it resolves itself. Still, you may be at a point where it's apparent: this problem isn't going anywhere. It will only end if you choose to do something to stop it from persisting any further.

Sometimes, you have to take action and make things happen. Taking charge won't make you a control freak, but it does make you an action-oriented person worthy of respect. You are the person who gets the results.

Libra tarot card: Six of Swords

It's tough listening to all the news in the world right now. You wake up wishing it would all be better and just go away. Each sunset, the past moves to yesterday, and you have a chance to create a better tomorrow.

You might not know what the future will bring, but there's something beautiful ahead. You get to create it — one decision at a time. Choose smartly.

Scorpio tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

A moody person is in your life, and you might not even know what causes them to be this way. It could be due to a lack of sleep.

You have tried to help fix the problem by being quieter, less threatening and a little more passive. You can be supportive by showing you care. Their moods won't regulate if you adjust to them, so why change when it starts.

Sagittarius tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Only some people will want to keep the family traditions as they used to. Some will want to try to create their own family customs.

They may have unhealed emotions associated with a memory you feel differently about. If you are bumping heads with family over 'how things ought to be done,' try to see this as their way of growing up, spreading their wings and flying on their own.

Capricorn tarot card: Three of Swords

The Three of Swords tarot card indicates heartache coming from the deepest part of your soul, and even if you aren't ending a relationship now, you might have. You may have experienced the bewilderment of lost love. Saying things like you did not see this one coming.

The writing was on the wall, and you felt in your heart that things would get better. Never in a million years did you imagine that your soulmate would decide to call it quits. It might be years later, but the pain is still fresh in your mind. Healing takes time, and today may not be the day it ends ... but it will one day.

Aquarius tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Getting everything done is challenging, yet there you go, being a winner each day. No matter how tired you feel, you get up and hit all your goals.

Your dreams are too precious to drop the ball on. You may never feel like you are doing a great job, but this tarot card is here to say you are doing it ... and you're doing it well.

Pisces tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

It's so easy to rack up your credit card debt. You might only realize how much you're spending once the bill comes in.

The holidays make buying, buying, and buying so easy to do. You have to put your frugalness at the forefront of your spending habits. You don't want to enter 2024 with spending remorse and a bunch of things you regret buying for yourself or others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She earned her degree in practical astrology from Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.