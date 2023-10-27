Which Days Will Be Luckiest For Each Zodiac Sign During The First Week Of November

In the aftermath of the final eclipse on the Taurus and Scorpio axis, you will be tasked with sorting through recent events as you strive for deeper understanding and direction. Post-eclipse energy can often result in an energetic hangover as you are being called inward to process both emotionally and mentally all that has occurred. This time, the universe is truly on your side as Saturn stations direct and helps you understand the greater meaning, which enables you to move forward in the luckiest way possible.

Saturn is the planet that rules divine timing, boundaries and karmic lessons. This planet has been retrograde in Pisces since June 17, giving you the time and space to reflect on the higher meaning of the choices you've made, the life you're currently living and how you fit into it all. Saturn retrograde epitomizes the sentiment by Brad Turnball, "If you want a different result, you have to make a different choice."

You are being called to embrace greater awareness as you start to assemble the pieces of your puzzle and see the larger picture at hand. Nothing is a coincidence and a direct result of a choice, or a lack of a choice, that you have previously made. To create the luck, abundance and love you strive for — it all comes down to making a different choice.

In Pisces, Saturn is less of the taskmaster and more concerned about you seeking the spiritual purpose for everything in your life as you understand how any wounds may have affected the choices that you've made. This means it's a learning process free from self-judgment and bathed in the love that practicing grace for yourself represents. As Saturn stations direct in Pisces, it's a chance to take the inner reflection of the last few months and make it into an external action you take.

Because Saturn rules divine timing, during its retrograde journey, it can often appear that things are slowed down or paused. At the same time, you do the necessary inner reflection to ensure you align with the choices you're preparing to make. As Saturn stations direct, the blocks are removed, the lessons are embodied and you are primed to walk into the luckiest and most astonishing chapter.

Which day is luckiest for your zodiac sign during the first week of November:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, November 5

Leading Energy: Last Quarter Moon in Leo, ruler of your sector of joy

You have been on a journey to discover your ultimate happiness this year. Not only has this come down to reflecting on what brings you happiness, but also understanding what it feels like down to your very soul. Happiness is not reserved for just the moments when everything is going your way. Instead, it is the fulfillment of knowing that you are honoring your truth and creating a life that aligns with your soul's path.

The Last Quarter Moon in Leo rises as a lucky beacon of hope as it asks you to honor all you've learned about what brings you joy and release anything that is no longer a part of it. Quite honestly, this is the lunation that asks you to commit to your personal happiness, as once you do, any big decisions in your life become much easier to make. It's also the space of being in the place to attract what you genuinely want to create, and there's no better force of attraction than radiating the very happiness you seek.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, November 2

Leading Energy: Asteroid Vesta retrograde in Cancer, ruler of your communication sector

Asteroid Vesta rules over your dreams and inspirations for your life. However, once it begins its retrograde journey, it also allows you to change it. Sometimes, it's not a matter of working harder to achieve a dream but accepting that a certain one isn't coming together because it's not meant for you. The more you grow and learn who you are, the more your dreams and aspirations for life will change, and this is an opportunity to realign your goals with the person you've become.

Vesta in Cancer also helps to give care to your familial relationships that may be a part of the dreams and goals that you have for your life. Regardless of whether your aspirations are leading you toward financial success or those of a more personal nature, this is your chance to realign yourself with your inner desires and let things begin to change for the better.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, November 4

Leading Energy: Saturn direct in Pisces, ruler of your professional goals

Since Saturn shifted into Pisces in March of 2023, you've focused more on feeling connected to your professional life. This inspires a break from simply financial success to one that feels as if you are deeply related to your purpose. Saturn in Pisces can also have you branching out and focusing on how you can achieve everything you desire while also benefiting those around you.

As Saturn stations direct in Pisces, this is your chance to implement everything you've considered since its retrograde journey began on June 17. Reflect over the last few months, and honor the ideas you've come to mind as you are fully supported in starting a new business or seizing a unique employment opportunity. The most important thing is to ensure that whatever you agree to right now is something you feel deeply connected to, as this is where you will also embrace your most abundant luck.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, November 4

Leading Energy: Saturn direct in Pisces, ruler of your luck sector

Pisces energy rules over your luck sector, which also involves expansion themes. This influence helps you embrace learning, travel, adventure and breaking free of your comfort zone. While Pluto shifted back into Capricorn as part of its retrograde journey, you've been reflecting more on what seems familiar versus what has been calling you as part of a new path. You already know you can't remain where you've been and expect to achieve all you desire, but now is the time to take those steps forward.

Saturn will station direct in Pisces, and rather than just thinking about what you want, you can take action toward the new experiences you crave. To do this, you must also be able to move past the restriction or temptation of the past that Pluto in Capricorn has been offering you. Remember, you want a different life than the one you've been living, so you must make the choices that align with that. Everything in the universe conspires to bring you precisely what you've dreamed of. You only need to take a chance on yourself to get it all to fruition.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, November 5

Leading Energy: Last Quarter Moon in Leo, ruler of your house of self

When events and situations in life begin to transform, it can be unnerving because it may also bring those changes that you hadn't expected. This is what it means to grow, to evolve, and to become in alignment with the universe. The more you try to keep up appearances or have particular things remain the same, the more you fight against the divine flow of life. Let yourself surrender and make a promise to yourself that never again will you fight for something that isn't in alignment with what you want to create for your life.

The Last Quarter Moon in Leo rises in your zodiac sign, inspiring you to release those visions or ideals that don't serve you as you continue your path. Last Quarter Moons are a time of transition and letting go, where you are releasing what you've already evolved beyond. As you do, you'll create more space for what you have been trying to manifest within your life. Trust in the process at hand, and recognize that the space you create today is the one the universe will be able to bring a new opportunity into tomorrow.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, November 2

Leading Energy: Asteroid Vesta retrograde in Cancer, ruler of your house of wishes

Cancer is the energy that rules your social relationships and wishes, but it also asks you to honor your emotional connection through this process. Cancer is a water sign that is deeply sensitive and connected to the divine realm. This represents a focus on genuinely embracing what feels good for your soul rather than what logically makes sense. As you do, the lessons here become easier, and you can make more of each opportunity.

Asteroid Vesta rules your internal flame and connects you with the dreams, goals and aspirations that you have in your life. In Cancer, it will focus on the relationships you value most and how those same relationships can serve a higher purpose for your life path. Whether it's through support or new connections, the wishes you have for your life are those that can come true — you need to ensure the right people surround you. Return to yourself during this time, and let that inner truth burn so brightly that you can't help but attract the luck you seek.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, November 2

Leading Energy: Asteroid Vesta retrograde in Cancer, ruler of your professional sector

Throughout this year, your priorities have shifted away from people pleasing and more toward honoring what it is you feel called to create in this life. It doesn't mean that relationships still aren't important to you. Still, you've also discovered that you can't sacrifice yourself while trying to support or establish a connection with anyone. Continue to embrace your inner confidence and sovereignty as you trust that you deserve a career and life purpose that aligns with your soul. You will attract those supporting you instead of distracting you from your dreams.

As Asteroid Vesta begins its retrograde journey in Cancer, you will be drawn to reevaluate what career path you want to pursue or what feels like is part of your divine purpose. Vesta helps you connect to your inner passions and desires, which means during this retrograde, you are being inspired to let this part of your life continue to change as it reflects more of your healing rather than your wounding. The more you believe in yourself and allow things to shift with your growth, the more confident you will be that you are genuinely walking into an abundant new chapter.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, November 2

Leading Energy: Asteroid Vesta retrograde in Cancer, ruler of your house of luck

At times on your path, you can feel sure that what you envision for your life is what is meant for you, yet the universe can still have a better plan. To be able to live the life you dream of, you also must allow yourself to recognize that what you once thought of was the best possible outcome, something that was only a reflection of where you were with yourself at the time. As you've exited the Scorpio and Taurus eclipse cycle, life may look different, so it's time to rethink what an abundant, lucky life looks like.

As asteroid Vesta begins its retrograde journey in Cancer, you will be inspired to reflect and review the ideas and dreams that you've had for your future. Let yourself evolve and shift during this time happening for your highest good. To receive the highest benefit, try to wipe the slate clean of what you think is meant for you or how to create it, and ask the universe to direct your steps forward. You have a destiny far beyond anything you could have imagined, but to achieve it, you must be willing to have things go differently than you had thought.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, November 5

Leading Energy: Last Quarter Moon in Leo, ruler of your sector of luck

Leo has been energy. You've felt quite strongly this year as Venus's retrograde occurred in this passionate fire sign, inspiring you to think differently about your future and yourself. While Venus left behind this period of reflection in September, you're still putting together the pieces of what it all means, including the endeavors you've begun to bring expansion to your life. All of this is a process, and to understand what it means to do things differently, you also need first to understand the feelings that have been behind the choices you've made.

The Last Quarter Moon in Leo rules over your sector of luck, but it also brings importance to your feelings surrounding your future and what it means to make different choices. Use this lunation to release or let go of anything, creating an obstacle to achieving your dreams as the year progresses. Your zodiac season starts in just a few weeks. You can celebrate your solar return with the joy of a new beginning. You are on the right track, but you must also ensure that it's not just physical steps you take but those of emotional cleansing.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, November 4

Leading Energy: Saturn direct in Pisces, ruler of your house of communication

Communication is a hugely important theme in your life as you will use your words and persuasive abilities to create the success that you desire for your life. Depending on the situation, how you express yourself differs and those around you often need more information or reassurance than you have given. No zodiac sign is stuck in a box simply because humans are such dynamic beings. Still, you also need to understand that it extends to you, too, so that you can embrace your divine intuition and sensitivity.

When Saturn stations direct in Pisces, it helps you focus on how you've communicated with those in your life and the agreements you've made since its retrograde journey began on June 17. Use this as a tool to heal, reflect on any challenges and adjust any agreements you've made to feel confident you're doing it as your best self. Whether in career or personal matters, the most important thing is to let another see your humanity.

When you can be yourself and express honestly what you're feeling, you also tend to be able to draw others in, helping to create the very success you have been dreaming of. The more you share and are open about your feelings, dreams and desires for life, the more you will be confident in the agreements and relationships forged. You become the words you speak, so ensuring they are all a part of your inner truth will help your life become the path to luck you've been dreaming of.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, November 4

Leading Energy: Saturn direct in Pisces, ruler of your financial sector

There is change afoot in your life right now. Between Scorpio energy activating your career aspirations and Saturn stationing direct in Pisces, helping your financial abundance, you are primed for a brilliant new chapter of success. You already know that change only occurs for the better, and as you've gone through exponential growth over the past few years, you've also started to feel more confident about the process. Now, you need to surrender again and trust your intuition because it is trying to lead you into greater abundance.

Saturn in Pisces has been bringing up themes of financial stability and self-worth as you've begun to truly embrace what you bring to the table, no matter the setting. During its retrograde journey on June 17, you've been reflecting more deeply about where you've given your power away or have outgrown what you once thought was meant for you.

Now, as Saturn in Pisces stations direct, you will be called to elevate yourself again and step into a higher space of self-worth, which will positively affect your finances. Don't be afraid to raise your price and then add tax, as you will always determine what you attract and receive.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, November 4

Leading Energy: Saturn direct in Pisces, ruler of your house of self

While Saturn is known as the father of the zodiac and can often be stricter than other planets, in your zodiac sign of Pisces, it's been delivering you the energy necessary to make your dreams come true. You are a natural dreamer and tend to envision how life could be, yet you can often struggle with real-life plans to bring it all to fruition. Yet, with Saturn in Pisces, you are taking yourself and your dreams more thoughtfully as you now can find the necessary action to make them a reality.

As Saturn stations direct in Pisces, it's a chance to take your inner reflections about your dreams, life and aspirations you've been mulling over since June 17 and now put a plan of action into place.

When you can commit to yourself and become more serious about what needs to be done to achieve your dreams, you also become an unstoppable force. The more you recognize that the most amazing dreams require hard work and dedication, the more successful you will be. Don't back down from any challenges right now because the universe truly guides you to make each of your amazing dreams a reality.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.