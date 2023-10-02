The One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On October 3

It's October 3, 2023, and it's the perfect time for a tarot card reading. The Sun is in Libra, and the Moon will be in the sign of Gemini. Here's what this means for your zodiac sign.

Tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs on October 3, 2023:

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Aries, use your energy wisely today. The Queen of Pentacles reminds you to pace yourself. You put a lot of effort into your daily responsibilities, and today, you’ll reap the rewards of your hard work. Don't overload yourself. When new opportunities present themselves to you, it's OK to say 'no.' It's time to rest, so listen to your body and mind. Set limits and boundaries if needed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death

Taurus, Death is a Major Arcana card that implies a cycle is ending. Serious life changes may happen, which is good. You aren't meant to stick to the status quo. A new path has been calling to you, and maybe you've ignored it out of fear. Today, check your happiness meter. Are you happy in a mundane routine or are you ready to shake things up to create a more joyful path for yourself? The choice is yours.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Gemini, today is a catch-22. Ideas that generally provide you happiness and comfort may be discouraging to you right now. Today, friends may not be fully supportive when you pursue what makes you feel most like yourself. While friends may have good intentions, it’s important to remember that you are the one who is in total control of your life. Do not worry about letting anyone down but yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Cancer, to have the relationship you want, you will want to open up about things that are difficult to discuss but necessary to talk about. Do you fear having to be honest about your anxieties?

You may suppress your feelings because you don't want people worrying about you. Today, the universe guides you toward honesty. Being truthful can help you to overcome your anxiety, so talk about them. You may be pleasantly surprised by how positive this discussion ends.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Leo, if someone has entered your life, and they feel safe, do not fear allowing them in closer. Trust that you are inviting the best company, and this won't be a repeat of your past. You have a lot you can feel proud about in your life.

Watch over your success closely. Your pride can sometimes alienate you. You may have found yourself hurt in the past by people who cannot relish in that same exciting buzz you feel towards your highs. You may also have been betrayed by people who tried to take credit for your success.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Virgo, you have worked hard to establish a renowned sense of self. Don't distrust yourself now. Keep moving ahead by listening to your heart when you feel uncomfortable. Don't allow people access to you if they make you question your personality or achievements in a way that doesn’t inspire growth.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Libra, today, you create contentment in your home. You may have felt discomfort in previous residencies, especially surrounding housemates whom you share your space with. To banish any residual feeling, take time to tend to your manor. Give your home a little tender love and care. Allow your space to reflect the person you have become to allow yourself to feel safe in the place you rest your head.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

Scorpio, when you step out of your comfort zone, be gentle with yourself. It's human to make mistakes. You still may want to apologize for any errors you made; human error isn't always wrongdoing. Mistakes happen. You may feel you will be letting others down, but even you, mighty Scorpio, cannot be perfect. Be open to learning much more from this.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Sagittarius, as a child, you may have been told to dismiss your intuition and to listen to your elders. Today, you are being asked to rewrite those old habits and trust in yourself and what you remember. You have ignored how you feel for far too long out of fear. You don't like to disappoint people. Ask yourself, at what point are you just disappointing yourself?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Capricorn, nurture yourself. When life gets hard, you see who you can rely on and who is too busy. Maturing into adulthood can be stressful, so why not take the day for some me-time? Do something that fills your heart and pours into your love cup. You can change the world when you are making active changes to be a better, more well-rested person.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Aquarius, hear your ideas before others interject. Other people's judgment and perception influence your life more than you know today. Retreat. Give yourself the space to become the type of person people call up first when they need advice. You are trustworthy, but if you lack confidence in yourself, others may see this in you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 18)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Pisces, you may be beginning to question the people around you. The validity of their statements doesn’t hold up like they used to. You’re starting to lose faith. People put a lot of pressure on you today. So you should seek your truth. Establish a new routine and prioritize self-care.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, intuitive astrologer and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.