What each zodiac sign can manifest on October 1, 2023 

Reflect on the new month and reevaluate your goals on Sunday.
As a new month begins, reflect on all that occurred in September so you can be aligned with your deepest desires for October. Light some warm vanilla incense or simmer a pot with cinnamon on your stove as you create a space of care and comfort. Reflect on how your goals or dreams have shifted over the last month, and reflect on it all so you can start October off fresh.
As a new month begins, you can reflect on everything that has led to this moment. The Moon is in Taurus today as it moves through its Waning Gibbous phase, giving you emotional healing and the perspective to realign your intentions with your soul's growth. The Moon rules over your emotional body, and you will feel more grounded and stable in the earth sign of Taurus. This gives you a clearer perspective on what is most important to you and what you think your greatest focus should be in October 2023.
This month is Eclipse Season's peak, so it's guaranteed to bring the transformation and change you've planned, which will happen unexpectedly. So, taking time today to focus on self-care and creating a stable emotional foundation within yourself will give you the energy and vision to make the most of the awe-inspiring astrology.
The Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus is beginning to recede into the darkness as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra draws closer. As everything is connected, this is your chance to reflect on what you want to take into this new month and lunar cycle as you are encouraged to incorporate all you've recently learned. Allow yourself to change your mind and heart as you take time to care for yourself and honor the transformation that will always occur within your personal growth.
Elements for your rituals this Sunday
Leading Energy: Taurus, Earth
Best Time For Your Ritual: Evening
Chakra Point: Heart
Herbs: Mint, Thyme and Ginger
Essential Oils: Ylang-ylang, Jasmine and Patchouli
Crystals: Chalcedony for confidence, Green Aventurine for care and Tiger's Eye for patience
Incense: Vanilla
What each zodiac sign can manifest on October 1, 2023
Aries
(March 21 - April 19)
How to manifest: Financial stability
Create time to set an intention for financial stability as the Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus positively helps this area of your life. Begin by writing your intention on paper and then bind it around chalcedony. Wrap mint leaves around your intention as you repeat your affirmation and leave it on your front steps in the moonlight.
Daily affirmation: I am financially stable and am creating the foundation for the wealth I want to build.
Taurus
(April 20 - May 20)
How to manifest: Soul rest
The Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus invites you into a place of rest and renewal. Create a sacred bath by boiling mint, lavender and rose petals on the stove. Once you have filled your bath up, add the mixture of herbs and then sprinkle white rose petals on top of the water. As you submerge yourself in the bath, repeat your affirmation.
Daily affirmation: I am giving myself the time to rest and settle into the energies of October.
Gemini
(May 21 - June 20)
How to manifest: Intuition
Honor your intuition as you embrace divine knowing under the Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus. Create tea from mint and lavender, placing amethyst in the bottom of your cup. As you enjoy your tea in bed, breathe deep and keep your affirmation in your mind's eye.
Daily affirmation: My intuition will always guide me toward what is meant for me.
Cancer
(June 21 - July 22)
How to manifest: A wish for more
Allow yourself to wish for more from life as the Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus invites you to believe more deeply in yourself. Collect a white feather and thyme and bind them with a white ribbon. Repeat your affirmation as you bury your intention in the ground.
Daily affirmation: I wish for more meaning, connection and adventure.
Leo
(July 23 - August 22)
How to manifest: Career growth
Focus on generating growth in your career as the Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus invites you to embark toward success. Collect a green candle and carve the sigil for success into it. When ready, please anoint it with crushed basil and place it on your altar. While it burns, repeat your affirmation and then return the melted wax to your garden.
Daily affirmation: My career is stable and growing positively as I welcome more tremendous success.
Virgo
(August 23 - September 22)
How to manifest: Mindfulness
Slow down today and embrace more of the present moment as the Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus encourages you to find gratitude for all you have created. Begin by slicing several grapes, symbolizing Taurus, in half, add in some diced mint leaves and drizzle agave over it. Hold your hands over the bowl and send your intention into it. Enjoy the grapes as you strive to embody mindfulness through relaxing today.
Daily affirmation: I am embracing the present moment as I slow down and create time to enjoy my life genuinely.
Libra
(September 23 - October 22)
How to manifest: Romantic safety
Create a foundation of emotional safety within your relationship as the Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus encourages you to surrender to love. Begin by creating an intention sachet using rose petals, rose quartz and your written affirmation. Repeat your affirmation while you bind the sachet together using a pink ribbon and bury it beneath a rose bush.
Daily affirmation: I am safe to surrender to love.
Scorpio
(October 23 - November 21)
How to manifest: A release from past heartbreak
Let yourself release the hold that past heartbreaks have over you as the Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus invites you into more profound healing. Begin by creating an oil blend using coconut, mint and rose. As you massage this into your heart chakra, repeat your affirmation.
Daily affirmation: I am free from any past heartbreak as I heal my heart and look toward the future.
Sagittarius
(November 22 - December 21)
How to manifest: Nurturing yourself
Pay attention to your needs today, as the Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus reminds you of the importance of nurturing yourself. Simmer pears, symbolizing Taurus, cinnamon and mint, on your stove as you repeat your affirmation. As the aroma fills your home, allow your breath to settle and reflect on what you need to feel like your best self.
Daily affirmation: I care for myself in all the ways I need because I deserve to be my nurturer.
Capricorn
(December 22 - January 19)
How to manifest: Commitment
Allow yourself to commit to what is most important to you as the Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus creates space for a new chapter to begin in your life. Take your written affirmation and bind it together with mint and lavender. As you repeat your affirmation, set it into the ground in your garden and sprinkle cinnamon over it for luck.
Daily affirmation: I am committed to continuing to grow as I embrace more joy and stability.
Aquarius
(January 20 - February 18)
How to manifest: A home filled with love
Honor the love that the Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus brings into your home today as you relax and embrace the safe space you've created. Create an herb garden inside your home or in your garden using mint, thyme and lavender. For each one you plant, declare a statement of gratitude and then sprinkle white rose petals over the herbs to fill your entire life with love.
Daily affirmation: My home is my safest space in the world, filled with love.
Pisces
(February 19 - March 20)
How to manifest: Growth-based conversations
Allow yourself to hold space for growth-based conversations as the Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus inspires you to start moving forward in your life. Create a talisman using mint leaves and a tiger's eye. Repeat your affirmation as you bind it together and place it in your pocket throughout the day.
Daily affirmation: I am holding space for conversations that will inspire growth within myself and my life.
