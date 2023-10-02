The Weekly Horoscope For All Chinese Zodiac Signs, October 2 - 8, 2023

This week, consider the world a collective whole and ponder your place. Are you a force of creation? Or are you a force of destruction? Neither is inherently negative or positive of themselves. After all, destruction is positive when a crumbling house must be removed for public safety, while creation can be negative if you create weapons of mass destruction. Ponder upon this question to help you find your place in the world.

The energy in the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, is asking all the Chinese zodiac signs to be more careful of who they keep in their company. Negative influences can quickly sidetrack one from a brilliant life. Sometimes, this negativity can manifest as extreme distraction that prevents you from focusing on the things that truly matter to you and yours.

The i-ching hexagram of the week is lake over fire (#49). Never confuse peacefulness with weakness. It's like youth fighting for their place in the world and trying to establish it through force and fire. As one matures and grows in wisdom, those tactics suddenly become foolish. Let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for October 2 - 8.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for October 2 - 8, 2023:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032)

General Overview:

Rat, be careful about jumping to conclusions this week about things that matter greatly to you, whether in a relationship, your career or elsewhere. A slow and steady pace will benefit far more at this time than joining the metaphorical rat race and finding yourself stuck on a hamster wheel.

Lucky Day in Love: October 2 & 3

The energy around your love life is sweet this week. If you are single, do, wear, eat, play and live exactly as you please. The right person will admire those very things about you. If you are in a relationship, you and your partner will benefit from doing small chores together as a bonding exercise.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 4

Take some time out this week to connect with the friends that truly matter to you. Choose friends wisely from your social circle, and if possible, go out for brunch or a coffee run together. You can even exchange ideas for Halloween.

Lucky Day for Career: October 6

People are noticing your hard work in your career. Keep going! You are doing great. As long as you stay quick on your feet and dignified, good energy will continue to flow into your life.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033)

General Overview:

Ox, you have a choice this week: to do what truly matters to you or follow the crowd mindlessly. This can even be about the TV shows or movies you watch. Be more mindful in this space as you move forward.

Lucky Day in Love: October 3

This week, Lady Gaga's Bad Romance and Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS are energetic twins to your love life. Perhaps it's because of the spooky season or things left unsaid, but the lyrics that stand out to you are your message in love this week.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 2

If you want space and don't want to socialize this week, don't guilt yourself or allow anyone to breach your boundaries. True friends will understand. False ones won't.

Lucky Day for Career: October 3

Your work life will be as usual. Some of you can branch out now or pick up a new hobby. Now's the time to give that a serious thought.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034)

General Overview:

Tiger, this week's energy is super swift for you. Whatever you set your sight on will be in your grasp sooner than expected. For some of you, it can even be a package delivered quicker than usual, becoming the highlight of your week.

Lucky Day in Love: October 5

Be more conscious of your actions in your love life. You may accidentally reveal a secret or say something that upsets your crush or significant other. It's not about being false and ingenuine. It's about being conscious of the time and season.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 6

Some of you will benefit from vacationing with your best friends this week. It can even be a short weekend trip to a neighboring city to catch a concert. And if friendship bracelets are involved, even better!

Lucky Day for Career: October 8

This week, the energy around your work life is simple, sweet and relaxed. As long as you pace yourself, nothing will obstruct the flow. So, if you have issues with anxiety management, a daily meditative practice can help you now.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

General Overview:

Suppose you have ever wanted to step out of your comfort zone and find yourself through that journey, Rabbit, this week's the one to do so. Not only does fate have your back now, but you are also likely to stumble upon solutions to help your heart heal.

Lucky Day in Love: October 8

Some of you will benefit from a cord-cutting ritual this week to release energetic ties to exes and people who somehow left your life. A ritual bath following that will help seal the energetic cleanse and open new doors for you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 8

You struggling with your social circle, whether because of conflicts or lack of friends, are being urged to take this time and ask yourself what you need to feel whole and happy. The answer will guide your next steps.

Lucky Day for Career: October 8

The energy is really good this week for office romances. But, in general, your work life will be smooth and successful now. Enjoy this moment as the year slowly draws to a close.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036)

General Overview:

Happiness, camaraderie and pleasant surprises are in store for you this week, Dragon. Your friends will be instrumental in this for most of you. For others, your family will help you finally take a stand that was long due, boosting your self-esteem like no other.

Lucky Day in Love: October 2

If you have found the one, don't let the world confuse you with its conditioned beliefs about class, economy and other prejudices. Some of you are literally with your soulmate right now. Cherish this relationship. Not many people get to experience something like this.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 3

Friendly competitions, gab sessions over the latest Twitter drama and other adventures await you and your friends this week ... if you can gather together and take advantage of this blessed energy. Don't let it go to waste!

Lucky Day for Career: October 5

Some of you will find new ideas while standing at the water cooler or brewing coffee at your office cafeteria this week — especially those of you who are new parents.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

General Overview:

Snake, be careful of bitter people this week. Your energy is good now, but their negativity can easily influence you. You are advised not to engage in gossip and rumors for your prosperity.

Lucky Day in Love: October 6

If someone broke your heart in the past and you still haven't managed to overcome that heartache, take some time out this week and journal your feelings about why that relationship meant so much to you and what it cost you when it ended. Pour your heart out on the paper, and slowly, you will start to heal.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 7

Good intentions pave the road to hell. Remember this saying this week as you socialize and engage with people in your family and social network.

Lucky Day for Career: October 8

You may not like office politics, but you are urged to be more mindful of your environment and what you say now. Your hard work may get ruined otherwise.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

General Overview:

Pleasant conversations with tea and crumpets are in store for you, Horse. Of course, tea and crumpets are just a metaphor for good food and great ideas, so whatever represents that for you is being highlighted here, whether beer, a smoke break, tinkering with your skateboard or something else.

Lucky Day in Love: October 8

Don't be quick to judge people in your dating life this week if you are single, but don't ignore the red flags, either. You are being called to find a balance this week concerning this.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 7

Your friends will be your greatest supporters in standing up for your beliefs, taking charge of your career or education, or taking a stand for social causes this week. Hold tight to this blessing.

Lucky Day for Career: October 5

The energy for your work life for your work life is a little slow this week, but don't fret. Things will pick up pace in the coming weeks, and this lull doesn't matter then.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

General Overview:

Beautiful surroundings, crisp, clean sheets and a relaxing ambiance are in store for you this week, Goat. You may be going on vacation this week. This also refers to having an easy week where problems seem to work themselves out without any input from your end.

Lucky Day in Love: October 3

Some of you must be more careful of how your friends interact with your significant other or crush. Letting a fox in the hen house can lead to unnecessary woe.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 2

Sometimes, even with help, it's better to take matters on your own. You are being called to step out of your comfort zone and let your wings grow strong this week, especially if you are a student and often get through projects and homework easily because of your friend's help.

Lucky Day for Career: October 3

Some of you need to rethink your career now. You may be in the right field but are giving away your loyalty to the wrong group of people or company. Will they be there for you in your time of need? Or have they already shown you that they will not?

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028)

General Overview:

The energy is perfect for you this week, Monkey. It may not be spring (at least in the Northern Hemisphere), but it will feel like that to you with an overabundance of pleasant experiences, surprises and opportunities.

Lucky Day in Love: October 2

Fate is pulling some heavy strings in your love life. So, take some time this week to focus your intentions in this area of your life. Once you are in sync with this cosmic energy, nothing can stop you from experiencing your happy ever after.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 3

It's normal to disagree with friends and get upset. Don't let that destroy your relationship if the matter is quite petty and inconsequential. Don't be a martyr, either.

Lucky Day for Career: October 6 & 7

This week's energy is also good for your work life. You can hit deadlines sooner, tick off your milestones quicker and make more money.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

General Overview:

Rooster, you are being asked to pay attention to your intuition when you are in the company of people this week. Whether they are people you know or have just met, whether they are family or a stranger on the subway, your intuition will guide you away from situations that will waste your time.

Lucky Day in Love: October 3

Your manifestation powers are really strong this week in the area of love and relationships. So take time this week to journal what you want in love. You are ready to level up whether you are single or in a relationship.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 5

You are ready to make new friends and expand your social circle. Don't let anyone hold you back because they don't want to share you with others. That's a big red flag.

Lucky Day for Career: October 8

The energy in your work life is really good this week. Some of you will find your inner strength through the tasks and challenges you are currently undertaking. Others of you are now ready to add new skills and feathers to your cap.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030)

General Overview:

Dog, take some time out this week to tell yourself you are worthy of receiving love, compassion and kindness. This week's energy will help your heart heal if you reach for it. Journaling your thoughts and feelings will help in this endeavor.

Lucky Day in Love: October 5

Hold your ground and stand by your unshakeable beliefs. Romantic incompatibilities often become obvious when one does that. Ain't nobody got time to waste in this climate!

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 4

Let your friends teach you about things you have never experienced before, but they have. This week's energy is great for learning and improving worldly knowledge.

Lucky Day for Career: October 2

Don't be too hasty about your career moves. Go slow and steady, and you will come out on top.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031)

General Overview:

Sometimes, the people who are meant to be in our corner turn out to be our enemies, Pig. You may experience such a life lesson this week or be reminded of something similar that happened to you.

Lucky Day in Love: October 3

If you have ever been in love with someone, only for someone else to steal them from you, don't beat yourself up over that experience. For all you know, you dodged a bullet. Journal your feelings on this topic this week, and you will find yourself healing those beautiful parts of you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 5

Peer pressure may have an undue influence on you this week. Be careful! This is especially true for those who cannot drink too much alcohol. Let your parents be your unsuspecting helpers to get you out of such commitments.

Lucky Day for Career: October 6

The right people in your career notice your hard work. Keep going! The universe is conspiring in your favor at this time.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.