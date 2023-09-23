What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On September 24, 2023

Embrace the change of the seasons and give yourself a chance to pause and settle into the quiet of the new energy. Light a candle made from the essence of cedarwood, make yourself cozy, and allow yourself the space to be present in the moment. In the greatest change phases, you still need to pause, reflect and care for yourself in all the ways you need.

Sunday, September 24, promotes an energy of quiet healing as the Moon aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, helping to ground your emotions and give you time to reflect on all recent happenings. The Moon rules your emotions and internal self, while Pluto, lord of the underworld, rules over truth, transformation and the natural cycles of death and rebirth.

This is a phase marked by the ending of what was while you start moving toward a new stage of life. The Moon and Pluto allow you to honestly reflect on your feelings as you are encouraged to go within and nurture yourself in the ways you most need right now. It's a day to practice self-care and boundaries as you create the space to energize you for the new season.

As Libra Season began alongside the Equinox on Saturday, September 23, there is still a process to move through as you relax into the new energies and give yourself time to reflect and heal whatever the previous season represented for you. Capricorn prefers facts, which can give your emotions the grounding necessary to make more sense of them and clarify what to focus on in your current path. Everything always happens as it's meant to, and today, you are encouraged to seek out what feeds your soul. Allow yourself to align with the natural energies of the world around you so you can continue to work with the universe to create all you dream of.

Elements For Your Rituals, Sunday, September 24

Leading Energy: Capricorn, Earth

Best Time For Your Ritual: Anytime

Chakra Point: Root

Herbs: Cinnamon, Sage and Rosemary

Essential Oils: Lemon, Geranium and Chamomile

Crystals: Carnelian for vitality, Howlite for grounding and Clear Quartz for purification

Incense: Cedarwood

What your zodiac sign can manifest on September 24, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Career inspiration

As the Moon and Pluto align in Capricorn, focus on generating inspiration from your career. Begin by carving the sigil for success into a green candle and anointing it with lemon essential oil. Please place it in the ground and sprinkle a few drops of Moon water and crushed basil around the candle. As you light it, repeat your affirmation as you visualize what you want to reflect on and call into your life. Cover the materials with the earth once the candle has safely burned out.

Daily affirmation: My career is a source of energy and inspiration.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: New experiences

Let yourself start looking into your exciting future as the Moon and Pluto align in Capricorn, helping you feel a sense of expansiveness and abundance. Create an intention jar using a white feather, a coin, lavender, cloves and cinnamon. As you seal the jar with orange wax, repeat your affirmation and place it beneath a basil plant in your garden or home.

Daily affirmation: I am open and excited for new experiences in my life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Intimacy

Allow yourself to focus on creating deeper intimacy in all your relationships as the Moon and Pluto align in Capricorn, encouraging you to invest your energy into those closest to you. Begin by slicing an apple in half, representing Capricorn energy and sprinkle both sides with cinnamon and lavender. After placing your written affirmation between the slices, bind the apple with a blue ribbon and bury it beneath a rose bush while you repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am fostering greater intimacy and vulnerability in all my relationships.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Romantic stability

The Moon and Pluto aligning in Capricorn activates your romantic sector, helping you to bring a sense of grounding to your relationship. You can begin by lighting a blue candle and then write your affirmation on red paper. Please fold the paper toward you three times and anoint it with lavender essential oil. When ready, place howlite with the paper and wrap a blue ribbon around it as you repeat your affirmation. Put it in an east-facing window to honor the earth energy of Capricorn.

Daily affirmation: I am attracting a stable and healthy romantic relationship.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Emotional health

Focus on your emotional health as the Moon and Pluto align in Capricorn, drawing your attention to your well-being sector. Create a sacred bath using pink Himalayan salt and the essential oils of lavender and lemon. Sprinkle jasmine or baby's breath on the top of the water before getting in, and once you are submerged in the healing waters, allow yourself to relax while keeping the affirmation in your mind's eye.

Daily affirmation: I prioritize my emotional health as I care for myself in the ways I most need.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Inner joy

As the Moon and Pluto align in Capricorn, focusing on your happiness sector, reflect on creating this feeling inside yourself. Begin by creating a salve of joy using beeswax, almond oil, citrine and lemon essential oil. Once set, massage this into your chakra points while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am cultivating a sense of inner happiness with who I am becoming and the life I am creating.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Tranquility

Embrace peace and tranquility within your healing, home and family sector as the Moon and Pluto aligning in Capricorn will draw your attention to this area of your life. Begin by creating an offering using rose petals, lavender, rosemary and mint. As you safely burn your offering, repeat your affirmation while you allow your breath and nervous system to find peace.

Daily affirmation: I am at peace within my current journey and seek out what brings me a sense of tranquility.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Self-reflection

Embrace your innate ability for self-reflection as the Moon and Pluto aligning in Capricorn will highlight your communication sector, encouraging you to go within. Create a sacred space using cedarwood incense and a blue candle. Surround both with small white tea lights, sprinkle mint and lavender around them. Take several deep breaths as you let your spirit settle and give yourself a chance to reflect on all you have learned and healed within yourself over the past season. Once you're ready, safely burn the paper in the candle and return all materials to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I am using self-reflection for growth and healing.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Inner healing

Embrace your inner healing as the Moon and Pluto align in Capricorn, highlighting your need to realign your priorities through the lens of truth. Create an altar space using a blue candle, sliced strawberries, rose petals and cinnamon sticks. Once you light the candle, take a few deep breaths and anoint your pulse points with lavender essential oil. Allow yourself to focus on the candle, repeating your affirmation until it naturally burns out, then return all materials to the earth and sprinkle with cinnamon for prosperity.

Daily affirmation: I give myself the time and energy to heal before moving into a new chapter.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Transparency

As the Moon and Pluto align in your zodiac sign of Capricorn, focus on being more transparent with those in your life to create more authentic relationships. Begin by lighting a gold candle and collecting a water bottle you will use for the day. Slice three strawberries and place them inside the bottle with mint leaves and carnelian. Fill it with water, and as you drink it, focus on your affirmation and ability to transform any relationship.

Daily affirmation: I practice transparency and embrace greater authenticity in my relationships.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Forgiveness

Spend time reflecting on what and who you may need to forgive while the Moon and Pluto align in Capricorn, drawing your attention to deep emotional realms. Begin by lighting a violet candle and surround it with lavender, rosemary, rose quartz and howlite. Write your affirmation at the top of a piece of paper, and then write down where you need to extend forgiveness, even if it's to a past version of yourself. When ready, safely burn it and return the cooled ashes and herbs to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I am extending forgiveness toward everything in my past and to the person I once was as I prepare for a new and abundant phase in my life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Soul connections

Embrace your ability to attract divine soul connections into your life as the Moon and Pluto align in Capricorn, activating your sector of wishes and community. Create an offering using your written affirmation, rosemary, sage, lavender and marigolds. As you safely burn it outside, repeat your affirmation and then return the ashes to the earth beneath a birch tree to honor the energy of Capricorn.

Daily affirmation: I am attracting deep and powerful soul connections to help me align more deeply with my life's purpose.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and retreat curator. For more of her work, visit her website.