2023 Libra Season Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs

You have now just entered the zodiac signs of Libra. And....'action!' It makes sense that Libra starts off at the top of the Autumn Equinox, and between September 23 and October 23, 2023, we're going to come to understand just how inspiring and uplifting the Fall season can be. Libra is right there with all of it; Libra heads off the pack when it comes to ambitious efforts and the vision it takes to really and seriously get things done. These are no mere words; we are getting 'into' it this Libra season, and we will be happy to be a part of it all, as well.

In this blog, we will hit all the zodiac signs and give everyone a taste of what Libra will bring. Let's remind ourselves of what Libra represents to us in astrology. This is a sign ruled by Venus, which automatically implies that our sense of love and beauty will be heavily affected.

This is also the most social of the zodiac signs, and when any of our signs move into this season, we will see that we, too, want to have fun with other people. Libra is the friendly sign, the charmer, the seducer. When Libra is in town we notice things like style, attractiveness, and aesthetics. Libras enliven artists and thinkers, writers and lovers.

Libra also brings out the idea that not everything is as it seems, so during this season, we may discover things about ourselves or our friends that could be potentially eye-opening. Ironically, Libra inspires a need in us to be alone as much as it wants to push us into the spotlight of a dance club.

We are in our heads during Libra season, either way. We choose intelligent conversation over superficiality and deep friendship over frivolous get-togethers. All in all, Libra is one of the best seasons we have, and all of us will learn something special about our own selves during this time. We are loving and lovable and will use so much of our power in the name of love and romance.

2023 Libra Season horoscopes for all zodiac signs in astrology:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may feel as though you need to make up for lost time when it comes to your friendships and romances, as the months before now have been lost to 'being too busy' to concentrate on the things you really do hold dear. You couldn't help what went on, but now that things are starting to smooth out — because you've worked hard on smoothing them out — you feel you can concentrate more on the people you've neglected. You mean well, and during Libra season, you'll get a chance to make good on that idea.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Libra season has you feeling like you want to charge head-on into a new health plan, exercise and all. You've always been interested in healthy eating, and it will be during this month that you feel especially charged up towards doing things like menu planning and upping your cooking skills. You feel the need to get organized during Libra season because you realize a certain kind of peace overcomes you when things are orderly. You are also feeling quite Zen about how you let the negative affect you; this is a good month for detachment, and it comes easy to you at this time. Romance exists, but you don't accept any forms of unnecessary drama.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What you know now is that you are capable of doing great things, and you've just come off of a season where you got a lot accomplished. During Libra, you're going to know that it's time to rest and regroup. It's all about the balance with Libra, and you've come to know that your energy output must be matched by your rest time. This gives you a chance to think about your next move, and it also gives you some downtime to share fun moments with friends. Indulge in your artistic side, and have a good month, Gemini. Love may take a backseat at this time, but that's OK.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Expect to get out of the house more often as you will feel very inspired to hang out with friends and have a good time. That's not to say it's all 'party, party, party,' but you do enjoy the weather more around Libra season, and you happen to love being with people who enjoy what you enjoy: social gatherings and the sharing of artistic ideas. It's a lightweight month for you, and it will prep you for the Fall; you aren't rushing in the same way as you were only a few weeks ago, and you enjoy the slower pace; in fact, you choose to move according to how you feel. You are social but slower, which affords you the best of both worlds.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because Libra is such an easy-going month for you, you'll find that your social engagements are just as easygoing and simple. Your love life will, thankfully, run just as smoothly, and you'll see less drama with friends during this month. You feel as though you just spent a very active summer doing everything you want, and now you want to focus on things like love and romance, but there's no rush here. Everything that occurs during Libra season seems well-balanced and well-paced. You feel confident in love as well as in the workplace.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

After accomplishing everything you've successfully put together during Virgo season, you will recognize Libra season as the time to enjoy it all. Partnered Virgo will see that their romances are peaceful; the drama has drained out of them, and now things seem to be running on a much more even keel.

You, personally, will find that all you've done was 'enough.' You put in the time and effort to create a better situation for yourself, and during Libra season, you realize that it's time to stop and smell the roses, so to speak. You feel good during this month, and not only that, you feel like it's OK to recharge.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When your season comes around, you feel relaxed but conscious of things like appearance and social status. You want to be liked, and the thing about you is that it's hard to NOT be liked, as you really are very charming and charismatic. You'll attract people to you, and one of them might become your next romantic partner.

You are conscious of coming across a certain way with this person, and while you aren't altogether inhibited, you are not quite 'honest' with them. You may fear impressing them the wrong way, and so you're on your 'best behavior.' All in all, you will be 'in demand' with friends and potential romantic partners.



Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

During Libra season, you are more at home with yourself than at any other time. Your romantic life may fall short, although it most certainly won't suffer, as you will feel the need to concentrate on your inner world. You may find that Libra season pushes you towards the spiritual life, and taking care of one 'number one' is what the month will be all about. You need to care for yourself at this time; it's almost ritualistic, and it makes you feel good...and strong. You feel as though if you tap into who you are, you can be a better person for the ones you love and respect.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This is the season where you get it done, no matter what 'it' is. Being that you are someone who was born in the Fall, you relate well to the Autumnal vibe that comes along with Libra's entrance, and you will feel inspired to accomplish all you set out to do during this time. In love, you will make that connection as you have come to realize that it's all up to you in the long run. You are no longer waiting for approval or for someone to take the lead. Libra pumps you up with confidence and self-love, and you feel fearless in the face of adversity. And your self-confidence makes you more attractive during this season.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This is the month where you put your expertise into real-life action. You've just come out of a season that gave you that extra edge; you've been studying hard, and now you feel your skills are so fine-tuned that it's time to put them to good use. In romance, this means that you've come to know your partner so well that you can practically predict their next move.

During Libra season, you want them to know that they are safe and sound with you and that there is no need to worry. So much of this is because you know you've been through a lot with this person, but you've learned, and now, you want to show them what love is all about.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What a Summer it's been, and honestly — you are over it. You long for Libra season and all it brings you, and finally, here it is. Now is the time to get those plans together and seal the deal. You have not felt this driven in a very long time, and during Libra season, you not only want to get out there and go places, but you want adventurous love affairs and social get-togethers that will be memorable and positive. You are out there seeking like-minded people who share the same desire for fun, and you'll see that this month, you will have a finger in every pot. Classes, courses, seminars ... if they interest you, you'll be involved.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Libra season introduces you to your new state of mind: you are uninhibited and free when it comes to expressing yourself romantically, which is a total change for you. But it took Libra to get in there and change things around for you, and the transformation you'll be making will be so awesome and unexpected that your romantic partner will be shocked in all the right ways. This is the season where you reveal your true self to them; you've kept yourself well hidden for most of your life, but in love and romance, you can remain in the shadows no longer. This is the beginning of an entirely new attitude for you in love and passion.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.